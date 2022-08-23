Read full article on original website
Related
KVOE
Decision on citations pending after wreck southwest of Reading
Citations have not been ruled out after a reported injury crash southwest of Reading led to no hospital transports late Saturday afternoon. Lyon County Deputy Robert Miller says the wreck involved an SUV and pickup and developed shortly before 5:30 pm at the intersection of Roads 200 and X, about seven miles south-southwest of Reading and 10 miles east-northeast of Emporia. Miller says the SUV, driven by 59-year-old Larry Emley of Lebo, was westbound on Road 200, while a pickup driven by 37-year-old Alan Ibbetson of Yates Center was southbound on X. Early indications are Ibbetson was in the intersection when Emley entered it. Emley’s SUV then hit the Ibbetson pickup.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia volleyball goes 3-2 in McPherson Tournament
The Emporia High School volleyball team began its season with a third-place finish at the AVCTL preseason volleyball tournament in McPherson on Saturday. Emporia won sets against McPherson (25-18, 25-21), Campus (25-15, 25-15) and Dodge City (25-11, 25-12).
WIBW
Kansas Cold Cases: Glenna Bullard
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Glenna Bullard loved to have fun, and loved her family. “Glenna was a very lively person,” her sister-in-law Jennifer Fields recalls. “She was caring and always tried to help out wherever she could.”. Glenna, who was 38 years old, had moved from Texas to...
Emporia gazette.com
Marcia A. Janzen
Marcia A. Janzen, 82, Emporia, passed away Thursday morning, August 25, 2022 at Newman Regional Health. Marcia A. Ruhnke was born in Saint Joseph, Missouri, the daughter of Harold and Hilda (Larsin) Ruhnke. She married Larry Janzen in California on November 18, 1964. He passed away on February 4, 2022. Marcia is survived by her daughters, Gayle (Fred) Maschewski, Fairview, Kansas, Sharon (Jay) Williams, Olpe, Kansas, and Cheryl (John) Stanley, Wanette, Oklahoma; a brother, Jim Ruhnke, Highland, Kansas; sisters, Joan Peterson and Susan Rogers, both in St. Joseph, Missouri; sister-in-law, MarJean Anderson, Emporia, Kansas; grandchildren, Cody, Jamie, & Tyler Williams, Alexandria Kieffaber, Nathaniel Leach, Nickolas Stanley, and Aric & Amanda Stanley; great-grandchildren, Gracyn & Jackson Williams, Tony Kieffaber, Jr., and River Phipps. Her grandson, Matthew Griffin, died earlier.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Emporia gazette.com
Open street festival planned at Peter Pan Park
A new event that encourages physical activity is coming to Emporia next month. Empovía — pronounced Empo-vía — is a blend of the words “ciclovia” and “Emporia.” The concept? To bring an open street festival to Peter Pan Park. “The idea itself...
WIBW
Three Topeka men arrested for aggravated robbery Saturday afternoon
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three Topeka men were arrested Saturday after TPD officers responded to a report of an aggravated robbery. On Saturday just before 4:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 800 block of SE 15th St. As a result of the investigation, three Topeka men were arrested for aggravated robbery.
Emporia gazette.com
Thomas LaMar Diltz
Thomas LaMar Diltz, 83, born in Kansas City Missouri on July 1, 1939 to Joseph and Lelia (Goff) Diltz, passed away August 14, 2022 in Wichita KS. Thomas is preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Cecilia Davis; mother of children, Nancy Diltz. Thomas is survived by his dog,...
Emporia gazette.com
Madison teen transported following Friday night accident
A Madison teenager was injured after two separate crashes occurred Friday night on Highway 99. According to Deputy Jody Myers, the incident occurred at around 11:26 p.m. in the 500 block of Highway 99. Lyon County Sheriff's Deputies, along with Emporia/Lyon County EMS and Olpe First Responders were alerted to a three vehicle injury crash, but upon arrival, they discovered that two separate crashes had occurred.
RELATED PEOPLE
WIBW
Calamar senior apartment project resumes
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 News is on your side as the work continues over at Kanza Park off I-70 and Macvicar, where for nearly two years, people have been wondering about the unfinished senior apartments. Now people are seeing something new at the construction site for a senior apartment...
KVOE
Mowing mishap at Waters Hardware sends one to Newman Friday
A mowing accident sent one man to Newman Regional Health with what are being called non-life threatening injuries Friday afternoon. Emporia Police and Fire were called to Water’s Hardware at 2727 Us Highway 50 in western Emporia around 1:35 pm for what was initially reported as an attempted burglary. Upon arriving at the scene, emergency crews found a man whose leg was pinned between a wall and lawn mower in a drainage ditch between the Waters and Arby’s parking lots.
Emporia gazette.com
Sarah Ruth Denny-Haig
Resort Care Center in Emporia. of Joe and Wilna (Williams) she also helped start the Grief Support Group at the First. United Methodist Church and ran it for several years. divorced. She then married Tom G. Denny on June 1,. 1957. He died May 14, 1986. Ruth then married Douglas.
WIBW
Auburn-Washburn named 10th best employer in Kansas by Forbes
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Auburn-Washburn USD 437 has been chosen by Forbes as the 10th best employer in the State of Kansas. Auburn-Washburn USD 437 says it has been recognized as part of Forbes’ America’s Best-In-State Employers 2022 list. It was chosen as the 10th best employer in the Sunflower State.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia State soccer falls in season opener at West Texas
The #14 Emporia State soccer team was shut out in a season opener for the first time since 2016 in a 3-0 loss at West Texas A&M on Friday night in Canyon, Texas. The Lady Buffs got on the board in the 18th minute on a penalty kick by Asha James. West Texas scored again in the 40th minute when Maria Frances Serrant scored off an assist from Mandy Stricker as they took a 2-0 lead into the half.
WIBW
One arrested after weapon brought to Topeka West campus
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person has been arrested after a weapon was reported to have been brought onto the Topeka West High School campus during a fight on Thursday. Topeka Public Schools USD 501 says on Friday, Aug. 26, it sent an update to keep families of Topeka West High School students informed following a situation on campus on Thursday.
WIBW
Emporia Police launch investigation at Emporia High School
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia Police are conducting an investigation at Emporia High School. Emporia Police Captain Ray Mattas confirmed the investigation was happening, but would not provide any further details due to the involvement of juveniles. 13NEWS reached out for comment, but calls to USD 253 were not answered...
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia boys soccer opens season with road win
The Emporia High School boys soccer team opened its season with a 4-0 win on the road against St. Mary’s Academy on Friday evening. Sophomore goalkeeper Alex Ramirez recorded a clean sheet with three saves in his first varsity start. Senior captain and starting goalkeeper Diego Reyes was unable to play due to a family emergency.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mystery surrounds “incident” at Topeka West
TOPEKA (KSNT) – 27 News is looking for answers after the principal at a local high school sent a vague note to parents Thursday afternoon. “Law enforcement officials are addressing a report regarding a former Topeka West student,” principal John Buckendorff said. “Students and staff have remained safe, instruction is continuing without disruption and law enforcement is addressing […]
Comments / 0