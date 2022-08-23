ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Krispy Kreme Doggie Doughnuts: When can I buy?

By Jennifer Roback
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41EGzf_0hSMe0TD00

IN HONOR of National Dog Day, Krispy Kreme is launching a limited-edition line of doughnuts for pups to enjoy.

The Doggie Doughnuts will be available starting August 26, 2022, and now dog owners across the country are wondering where they can buy them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KZarY_0hSMe0TD00
Krispy Kreme Doggie Doughnuts are coming soon Credit: Instagram / Krispy Kreme

Where can I buy Krispy Kreme Doggie Doughnuts?

For this unique collaboration, Krispy Kreme is teaming up with Australia-based pet-treat company Huds and Toke to make the pet-friendly treat.

“Our dogs have given us so much love and comfort to help us through these last couple of years. They deserve this special treat,” Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme's Global Chief Brand Officer, said in a statement, via Delish.

“On National Dog Day this Friday, give your furry friend something pawsome.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NQcy4_0hSMe0TD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E9hvb_0hSMe0TD00

Starting August 26, the Doggie Doughnuts will be available at locations nationwide.

Delish notes that the six-count box will only be available throughout the weekend while supplies last.

At this time, it is unclear if Krispy Kreme will bring the treat back in the future.

What are Doggie Doughnuts made out of?

Doggie Doughnuts are not designed for human consumption, but they are made with human-grade ingredients.

According to Krispy Kreme's website, the ingredients include:

  • Whole Wheat Flour
  • Peanut Butter
  • Sugar
  • Canola Oil
  • Apple Cider Vinegar
  • Non-Fat Dry Milk
  • Maltodextrin
  • Sodium Bicarbonate
  • Tapioca Starch
  • Potato starch
  • Dried Ground Carob
  • Guar Gum
  • Calcium Carbonate
  • Sprinkles
  • Glucose Syrup
  • Vegetable Fat
  • Emulsifier
  • Naturally Derived Color Added
  • Color Added from - Beetroot, Turmeric

More information about Doggie Doughnuts' ingredients can be found here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TIah4_0hSMe0TD00
Doggie Doughnuts can be purchased at Krispy Kreme locations nationwide starting August 26, 2022 Credit: Instagram / Krispy Kreme

When is National Dog Day?

Each year, National Dog Day is celebrated on August 26.

The celebration dates back to 2004 when it was created by Colleen Paige, an Animal Welfare Advocate and Pet Lifestyle expert.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3awBZB_0hSMe0TD00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QnIBs_0hSMe0TD00

It was started to raise awareness of the number of dogs that need to be rescued and honor family dogs and those serving on the front lines.

More information on National Dog Day can be found here.

