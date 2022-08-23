ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

AM 1390 KRFO

This Minnesota Liquor Store Is Selling A 1,800+ Can Case Of Beer

With summer starting to wind down (I mean don'tcha know the State Fair starts tomorrow!) you might be looking at your summer bucket list and realizing you are running out of time to accomplish everything you set out to achieve. Well I've got good news, if buying a 1,800+ can case of beer was on your list, I found a Minnesota liquor store offering one!
MANKATO, MN
KARE 11

Easy homemade pickle recipe

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Homemade pickles are simple, easy and delicious. They're ready after a short chill in the refrigerator and they keep for several weeks. Laura Betker made pickles from a recipe shared by viewer Jeff Wilkening in the KARE 11 Grow with KARE Facebook group. Refrigerator Pickles.
FALCON HEIGHTS, MN
Lifestyle
AM 1390 KRFO

Explore Minnesota Offers Mobile ‘MN Fall Passport’ For Activities + Discounts

Who loves fall? If there's anything better than summer in the Northland, it's a beautiful fall season - with colored leaves, cooler temperatures, and tons of fun stuff to do. That's why Explore Minnesota - the tourism arm of the State of Minnesota - has decided to offer a fun (and convenient) way to find those activities, get information about those events, and even save some money along the way.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 108

WATCH: Flash Flooding Shuts Down The Minnesota State Fair

Minnesota State Fair Goers ran for cover as flash flooding hit the twin cities area. While enjoying food, shopping, and music, thousands of people ran for cover. According to Music in Minnesota, the storm hit just before 9pm on Saturday night (August 27th). FOX9 tweeted out the severe thunderstorm warning and possible tornado spin-ins:
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Here are The Best Places to Get Waffles in Minnesota

Today is National Waffle Day and in celebration, I am naming the best places to get waffles in the state of Minnesota! I’m pulling from different sources, and unfortunately, while a majority of them are in Minneapolis (I was hoping for more variety than the cities) these are the best places for more extravagant and delicious waffles.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Best Places to Go Thrifting in Minnesota That Aren’t Goodwill

Today is National Secondhand Wardrobe Day today, and in celebration, I want to share the best places to go thrifting in Minnesota. Thrifting has become so popular recently and for a good reason because the clothing industry is the 2nd biggest polluter of our world, so here are just some that I wanted to include. The majority of these places are thrift stores you can also donate to, or our non-profits because giving back is important, especially now.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

'There's an uneasiness:" Minneapolis health care workers concerned for their safety

MINNEAPOLIS – Some Minneapolis health care workers say they don't feel safe coming to work because of an increase in crime in the surrounding area. On Friday, Minneapolis police said they have seen a rise in robberies and carjackings in the 3rd Precinct in recent weeks. The precinct includes several major healthcare facilities like Children's Minnesota and Abbott Northwestern Hospital."I used to park on the street, I was, you know, a little more easy on that. But now I try to park closest to the door, but even then, stuff's happening in our parking ramps, even coming into the emergency...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Take a Look at the Biggest House for Sale in Minnesota!

One thing that we all love to see is what expensive or elaborate houses are on the market! Well, good news for you, I have just found Minnesota’s largest home for sale right now, and it comes to a whopping 22,376 square feet!. If that doesn’t mean anything yet,...
MIX 108

MIX 108

Duluth, MN
MIX 108 plays the Northland's #1 hit music mix and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

