Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Classic Baseball’ Tells The Mightiest Tales About The Game We LoveIBWAAMinneapolis, MN
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't alreadyJoe MertensWisconsin State
Minnesota Officers Win $1.5 Million Lawsuit in Fmr. Officer Chauvin Corrections CaseSharee B.Minneapolis, MN
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
Related
Minnesota’s Most Popular Drinking Game Is One You Probably Haven’t Heard Of
If you're like so many Minnesotans, you can't sit down to a drinking game if you aren't playing Minnesota's favorite drinking game. Anything else would be ruinous to your reputation. Of course, playing the drinking games can land you in jail if you drink and drive, act super stupid when you drink, or get fighty when you drink.
This Minnesota Liquor Store Is Selling A 1,800+ Can Case Of Beer
With summer starting to wind down (I mean don'tcha know the State Fair starts tomorrow!) you might be looking at your summer bucket list and realizing you are running out of time to accomplish everything you set out to achieve. Well I've got good news, if buying a 1,800+ can case of beer was on your list, I found a Minnesota liquor store offering one!
Best Place to Live in Minnesota? This Magazine Says So
Money magazine has come out with their list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300 total...
Easy homemade pickle recipe
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Homemade pickles are simple, easy and delicious. They're ready after a short chill in the refrigerator and they keep for several weeks. Laura Betker made pickles from a recipe shared by viewer Jeff Wilkening in the KARE 11 Grow with KARE Facebook group. Refrigerator Pickles.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Explore Minnesota Offers Mobile ‘MN Fall Passport’ For Activities + Discounts
Who loves fall? If there's anything better than summer in the Northland, it's a beautiful fall season - with colored leaves, cooler temperatures, and tons of fun stuff to do. That's why Explore Minnesota - the tourism arm of the State of Minnesota - has decided to offer a fun (and convenient) way to find those activities, get information about those events, and even save some money along the way.
fox9.com
THC edible sales not allowed at MN State Fair, but you’ll find them outside the fairgrounds
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Low-dose THC edibles and drinks have now been legal for nearly two months in Minnesota, but fairgoers at the Minnesota State Fair won’t find them for sale there. Outside of the fairgrounds, however, it's a different story. Just steps from the fair's main...
WATCH: Flash Flooding Shuts Down The Minnesota State Fair
Minnesota State Fair Goers ran for cover as flash flooding hit the twin cities area. While enjoying food, shopping, and music, thousands of people ran for cover. According to Music in Minnesota, the storm hit just before 9pm on Saturday night (August 27th). FOX9 tweeted out the severe thunderstorm warning and possible tornado spin-ins:
This Is Minnesota's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism put together a list of the most popular cheap food in each state.
RELATED PEOPLE
mprnews.org
Tornado watch for Twin Cities metro area and much of Minnesota until midnight Sunday
The Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until midnight Sunday night for central Minnesota, the Twin Cities metro area and a portion of southern Minnesota:. Here are details of the tornado watch:. URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Tornado Watch Number 526 NWS Storm...
boreal.org
Kayaker gets dose of ‘Minnesota nice’ from TikTok followers after his gear is stolen
The mighty Mississippi. Since July 23, America’s largest river has been home for kayaker Manny Forge. “The adventure of it, yes. You know, life is short,” Forge says. “I’ve walked across America, I’ve ridden a bike across America. This is kind of the big way to see the country.”
Minnesota State Fair 2022: The best new food vendors
This is an exciting year at the Minnesota State Fair for many reasons – but the wide array of new food vendors has us particularly excited. This year, there are 10 new vendors, serving foods ranging from pizza to root beer; arepas to steak dinners. I went along on...
Why Do Some People In The St Cloud Area Think This Is Okay?
Maybe it's always been a problem but I've just seem to notice it more in the last few years. People just dumping their trash wherever it may be convenient for them and mostly it's in the streets, parking lots, etc. The person that posted this picture on Facebook, took the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Smoking In Your Own Car Now Illegal in One Minnesota County
If you light up-- even in your own vehicle-- you're now breaking the law in one Minnesota county. I'll preface this by saying I don't smoke, and never have. But even I was a little surprised how far one new law went when it comes to prohibiting places you can legally smoke-- like inside your own car.
Here are The Best Places to Get Waffles in Minnesota
Today is National Waffle Day and in celebration, I am naming the best places to get waffles in the state of Minnesota! I’m pulling from different sources, and unfortunately, while a majority of them are in Minneapolis (I was hoping for more variety than the cities) these are the best places for more extravagant and delicious waffles.
The Hotter It Gets The Louder They Get…4 Tips To Quiet Cicadas In Minnesota
This is about the time of year you start to notice a loud noise during the day, and into the evening. That loud 'screaming' noise is a cicada, and they are back again this year. But if you are looking for some ways to lessen the noise, here are some tips to keep them away from your windows.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Best Places to Go Thrifting in Minnesota That Aren’t Goodwill
Today is National Secondhand Wardrobe Day today, and in celebration, I want to share the best places to go thrifting in Minnesota. Thrifting has become so popular recently and for a good reason because the clothing industry is the 2nd biggest polluter of our world, so here are just some that I wanted to include. The majority of these places are thrift stores you can also donate to, or our non-profits because giving back is important, especially now.
'There's an uneasiness:" Minneapolis health care workers concerned for their safety
MINNEAPOLIS – Some Minneapolis health care workers say they don't feel safe coming to work because of an increase in crime in the surrounding area. On Friday, Minneapolis police said they have seen a rise in robberies and carjackings in the 3rd Precinct in recent weeks. The precinct includes several major healthcare facilities like Children's Minnesota and Abbott Northwestern Hospital."I used to park on the street, I was, you know, a little more easy on that. But now I try to park closest to the door, but even then, stuff's happening in our parking ramps, even coming into the emergency...
Take a Look at the Biggest House for Sale in Minnesota!
One thing that we all love to see is what expensive or elaborate houses are on the market! Well, good news for you, I have just found Minnesota’s largest home for sale right now, and it comes to a whopping 22,376 square feet!. If that doesn’t mean anything yet,...
tornadopix.com
Mansion on a private island in Minnesota is on the market for $6.6 million, most of which can be controlled by an iPad — check it out
A mansion on a private island on Bald Eagle Lake, Minnesota, is for sale for $6.6 million. Most home systems, including heating and air conditioning, can be controlled by iPads. The five-bedroom home comes with a Hovercraft, which residents can use to access the mainland. A mansion on a private...
MIX 108
Duluth, MN
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
MIX 108 plays the Northland's #1 hit music mix and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 5