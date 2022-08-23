Read full article on original website
Kirk Herbstreit Trending After Nebraska's Brutal Loss
Earlier this week, Kirk Herbstreit revealed a surprising prediction for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He picked Scott Frost's program to win the Big Ten West and make the Big Ten title game. "And then I think, look at this, I got Nebraska," he said. "Remember they were 3-9 last year, all...
3 most overrated college football teams heading into 2022
With the preseason AP Top 25 hitting the presses, college football fans are already dubbing teams overrated and underrated. Who’s overrated?. Heading into the 2022 season, everyone has their early opinions on which college football teams are already overrated and which are underrated. How can you possibly make this assumption without seeing this year’s version of these teams take a single snap? Well, based on lost talent and returning production, we can make educated guesses.
Kirby Smart not comfortable with Oregon opener, ‘expect the unexpected’
ATHENS — Kirby Smart said it has been a good fall camp for his Georgia Bulldogs, but that doesn’t mean he will be comfortable entering the Oregon game. “It’s new every year, you never get comfortable with a first game because you don’t really know what kind of team you have,” Smart told Buck Belue on 680 The Fan on Thursday.
WATCH: Texas five star commit Arch Manning silences "overrated" chants during season opener
The nation's No. 1 player and five-star Texas commit Arch Manning opened up his senior season with a 20-13 "Jamboree" victory over De La Salle HS. The biggest highlight of the game for the Longhorn pledge was a 20 yard scramble for a touchdown as the opposing student section was growing louder with "overrated" chants.
ESPN makes bold prediction on Scott Frost, Nebraska
Though a fair few people expected Nebraska make a change at head coach at the end of last season when the Cornhuskers went 3-9, Scott Frost is back for another year. But with four-straight losing seasons to open his Nebraska head coaching tenure, 2022 is a make-or-break year for Frost in Lincoln.
Desmond Howard Names Biggest Threat To Alabama This Season
We're just a day away from the start of the 2022 college football season and College GameDay analyst Desmond Howard is ready. But he's also got a hot take on Alabama that he couldn't wait until next week to share. Appearing on ESPN's Get Up, Howard asserted that Texas A&M...
Four-star DB and new Oklahoma commit Makari Vickers dishes on decision and what’s next for Sooners’ 2023 class
Oklahoma has picked up yet another nationally coveted commit in the 2023 cycle, as four-star defensive back Makari Vickers announced Friday evening that he’ll be a Sooner. The versatile 6-foot-1 phenom from Tallahassee is the No. 85 overall player and No. 6 safety in the 247Sports Composite, although Oklahoma has recruited Vickers primarily as a cornerback. He's the third blue-chip commit in five weeks for OU cornerbacks coach Jay Valai.
Minnesota basketball: UNC transfer Dawson Garcia granted immediate eligibility by NCAA
North Carolina transfer Dawson Garcia has received a waiver from the NCAA and will be immediately eligible to play at Minnesota, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Garcia started his career at Marquette before transferring to UNC last season, then transferring back closer to home with the Golden Gophers.
Kansas football WRs Tanaka Scott, Trevor Wilson arrested for alleged aggravated assault, per report
Kansas football players Tanaka Scott and Trevor Wilson were arrested on charges of aggravated assault with use of a deadly weapon, according to the Topeka Capital-Journal. Exact details of the incident are not yet clear, though the Capital-Journal says the reports were confirmed through the Douglas County (Kansas) Sheriff's Office.
FSU vs. Duquesne Highlights: Benson breaks off a long TD
Florida State opened up the season against Duquesne, and didn't waste much time showing off an improved offensive attack aided by a revamped offensive line and new playmakers at skill positions. One of the plays that highlighted the new-look offense was a 51-yard bomb from QB Jordan Travis to transfer...
'Coach speaks from ignorance': Mom of late Northwestern player slams Scott Frost's 'vomiting' claim
After Nebraska coach Scott Frost proudly detailed his players vomiting, the mother of late Northwestern player Rashidi Wheeler had a strong reaction.
Nebraska vs. Northwestern football preview, prediction
The 2022 college football season kicks off — where else? — in Dublin, Ireland, as Nebraska and Northwestern meet out of the Big Ten. Both teams are coming off a dismal 3-9 campaign and are hoping this fall will bring an opportunity to get their programs on stronger footing. Here's what ...
Kirk Herbstreit Names Biggest "Sleeper" Team In SEC
The SEC remains the most dominant conference in college football and just about every year there's a team from the SEC that surprises everyone with a strong season. So who does Kirk Herbstreit believe is going to be the SEC's sleeper team this year?. During a preview segment with College...
Breaking: Prominent NFL Player Accused Of Gang-Raping Girl
Disturbing news surfaced this Thursday involving San Diego State's football team. A civil lawsuit that was filed Thursday accuses three San Diego State football players, which includes Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza, of gang raping a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party last year. Araiza, who was drafted by the...
Highly ranked, in-state quarterback gets early offer from Tennessee
A highly ranked Class of 2025 quarterback from Brentwood, Tenn., picked up an offer from Tennessee coming off the first start of his high school career.
Kansas football wide receiver Trevor Wilson suspended indefinitely following arrest
Kansas football wide receiver Trevor Wilson has been suspended indefinitely, a KU spokesperson told Phog.net. The decision comes after Wilson was formally charged with aggravated assault with use of a deadly weapon on Friday. Wilson and teammate Tanaka Scott were both arrested on Thursday afternoon. Both made their first appearance in court on Friday afternoon. Scott was not formally charged due to a lack of evidence.
Predicting LSU's first official depth chart
Brian Kelly announces his first official depth chart of the 2022 season Monday for the season opener against Florida State.
WATCH: Highlights of 5-star QB CJ Carr from season-opening win
SALINE, Mich. — 247Sports and Irish Illustrated were on-site Thursday night for the season-opening win by Saline (Mich.) high school over Hudsonville (Mich.) high school, 24-15. Five-star quarterback and class of 2024 Notre Dame commit CJ Carr led his team to the win by completing 30 of 43 passes for 327 yards and rushing for two scores.
Ruffin McNeill on return to ECU, relationship with Doeren, expectations and more
When NC State travels to ECU to open its 2022 season next weekend, there will be a familiar face to Pirate fans on the sideline for the Wolfpack. Ruffin McNeill is the special assistant to the head coach for Dave Doeren and NC State, but some of the most notable stops in his career came in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium with the Pirates. McNeill played for ECU back in the 1970s and later returned as the head coach in the early 2010s, and next Saturday he will make his return to Greenville on the other sideline.
