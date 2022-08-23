Read full article on original website
A Better Solution for Short-Term Rental Management in Virginia BeachScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
The Most Haunted Places in Williamsburg, VirginiaChannelocityWilliamsburg, VA
Old Ferry Rd. bridge openings for boats suspended until AprilWatchful EyeMathews, VA
Senior Citizen Discounts in Chesapeake, VATerry MansfieldChesapeake, VA
3 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
BREAKING: Paul Billups Becomes Third Wideout to Commit to UNC
During a ceremony held in his high school cafeteria on Wednesday afternoon, high-three-star wide receiver Paul Billups announced his North Carolina commitment. In May, Billups, a 6-foot-2, 185-pounder from Chesapeake (Va.) Western Branch High, named Duke, Florida State, Michigan State, UNC, Penn State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia his top eight schools. He knocked that down to three -- MSU, UNC, and VT -- in June.
Billups Jr. picks UNC over Virginia Tech, Michigan State
The decision had been made for awhile but Paul Billups Jr. revealed publicly Wednesday his verbal commitment to Mack Brown, Dre Bly and the North Carolina football program.
Chesapeake’s Brianna Selby on the fast track to success
Hampton Roads has produced world champion track athletes for decades and the next one to keep an eye on is a 16-year-old rising junior at Indian River High School.
Chesapeake, August 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Chesapeake. The Oscar Smith High School football team will have a game with Deep Creek High School on August 25, 2022, 15:00:00. The Churchland High School football team will have a game with Western Branch High School on August 25, 2022, 15:00:00.
2022 High school football preview: Cox Falcons
Alan Faneca returns for his second season at Cox and is encouraged about his 2022 team.
Yorktown, August 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Woodside High School football team will have a game with York High School on August 24, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Furniture Today
Former Paramount chairman, president Arthur Diamonstein dies at 92
NORFOLK, Va. – Arthur Diamonstein, the former president and chairman of third-generation Paramount Sleep Co. who led the company through a significant period of growth, has died. He was 92. Diamonstein joined the family mattress manufacturing business co-founded in 1935 by his father upon his honorable discharge from the...
After a historic run, CNU President Paul Trible is stepping down
Trible will serve as chancellor for this upcoming academic year, and will then go into retirement to spend more time with his family.
Virginia Beach superintendent weighs in on learning loss and how the division plans to bounce back
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — After the state's most recent Standards of Learning results for the 2021-22 academic year, it's unclear when learning levels will return to what educators like Dr. Aaron Spence saw before the COVID-19 pandemic. “There was no question students fell behind in their learning. Our jobs...
‘I feel like it’s unfair’: NSU students react to staying in hotels not on-campus
Roughly 300 upperclassmen at NSU are staying in nearby hotels after the university says it had a high demand for on-campus housing and because one of its freshmen dorms is closed for renovations.
Literary Hub
The book-banning lawsuit against Barnes & Noble is moving forward in Virginia.
Two Virginia lawsuits that are seeking to restrict young people’s access to books with sexual content will move forward with a hearing this Tuesday, August 30, raising the possibility that Barnes and Noble could require parental consent to sell such books to minors—or that the books could be pulled from bookstores in the state entirely.
EDITOR’S COLUMN: Going Back and Remembering Blacks in Williamsburg and Jamestown, Virginia
I continue to engage people about 1619 and the real story behind Black life in that region because of joyful moments from my childhood and because I am determined to share the truth as opposed to works that are founded on inaccurate history and selective, biased memories. The post EDITOR’S COLUMN: Going Back and Remembering Blacks in Williamsburg and Jamestown, Virginia appeared first on The Washington Informer.
peninsulachronicle.com
Virginia Living Museum Hires New Lead Veterinarian
NEWPORT NEWS-A new full-time lead veterinarian has been hired to care after the animals at The Virginia Living Museum. In a social media post on Thursday, August 25, the museum welcomed Dr. Katrina Frerichs to the team. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into...
WAVY News 10
Virginia flags at half-staff to honor pioneering Hampton Roads veteran, role model
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Flags are flying at half-staff in Virginia on Monday in honor of a groundbreaking figure and public servant from Hampton Roads. Wallace Green Jr. died on August 10 at age 92. He was one of the Montford Point Marines, the first Black Marines in the...
1619 Commemoration of 1st enslaved Africans returns to Ft. Monroe
This weekend, the Fort Monroe Authority, National Park Service, Project 1619 and the City of Hampton will host a series of events.
5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If your favorite thing to order when you go out is a steak then you are in luck because today we are going to talk about five great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people can travellers and have excellent online reviews. Their food is great and the service is even better so make sure to add these amazing places to your list.
13newsnow.com
Remembering Rosa: Woman hit, killed in Virginia Beach crash was a leader in the Hampton Roads Filipino community
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A driver is accused of hitting two people who were walking in a crosswalk near Constitution Drive at Virginia Beach Town Center. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Monday. Rosa Blanco, 76, died from her injuries, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department. Over...
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach drone company expanding, setting up training center in Dinwiddie
RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach drone company DroneUp, LLC is expanding its headquarters in Virginia Beach and will create a new research and training center in Dinwiddie County. Gov. Glenn Youngkin made the announcement during a press conference Wednesday. The $27 million investment will create 655 new jobs,...
Virginia Housing in Hampton – LIVE EVENT
Join Miss Community Clovia and Virginia Housing in Hampton, VA on Wednesday, August 24th from 4:30pm to 6:30pm at the Hampton Roads Main Library (4207 Victoria Road), to discuss home buyer education, facts about credit and how to get a housing counselor. Learn more at www.virginiahousing.com
Chick-fil-A is testing this new breakfast menu item in Norfolk, Portsmouth
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is the most recent edition of Friday Flavor, which aired on Aug. 19. While Chick-fil-A wants people to "Eat Mor Chikin," the popular fast-food chain also wants people to munch on a new breakfast item that could become a permanent part of its menu.
