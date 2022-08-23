ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

BREAKING: Paul Billups Becomes Third Wideout to Commit to UNC

During a ceremony held in his high school cafeteria on Wednesday afternoon, high-three-star wide receiver Paul Billups announced his North Carolina commitment. In May, Billups, a 6-foot-2, 185-pounder from Chesapeake (Va.) Western Branch High, named Duke, Florida State, Michigan State, UNC, Penn State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia his top eight schools. He knocked that down to three -- MSU, UNC, and VT -- in June.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montclair, VA
City
Washington, VA
City
Lexington, VA
Newport News, VA
Sports
City
Newport News, VA
Newport News, VA
Football
State
Washington State
Local
Virginia Football
Local
Virginia Sports
Furniture Today

Former Paramount chairman, president Arthur Diamonstein dies at 92

NORFOLK, Va. – Arthur Diamonstein, the former president and chairman of third-generation Paramount Sleep Co. who led the company through a significant period of growth, has died. He was 92. Diamonstein joined the family mattress manufacturing business co-founded in 1935 by his father upon his honorable discharge from the...
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Newport
Literary Hub

The book-banning lawsuit against Barnes & Noble is moving forward in Virginia.

Two Virginia lawsuits that are seeking to restrict young people’s access to books with sexual content will move forward with a hearing this Tuesday, August 30, raising the possibility that Barnes and Noble could require parental consent to sell such books to minors—or that the books could be pulled from bookstores in the state entirely.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Washington Informer

EDITOR’S COLUMN: Going Back and Remembering Blacks in Williamsburg and Jamestown, Virginia

I continue to engage people about 1619 and the real story behind Black life in that region because of joyful moments from my childhood and because I am determined to share the truth as opposed to works that are founded on inaccurate history and selective, biased memories.  The post EDITOR’S COLUMN: Going Back and Remembering Blacks in Williamsburg and Jamestown, Virginia appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaches Poll#Averett University#American Football#The College Of New Jersey#The Cnu Ticket Office
peninsulachronicle.com

Virginia Living Museum Hires New Lead Veterinarian

NEWPORT NEWS-A new full-time lead veterinarian has been hired to care after the animals at The Virginia Living Museum. In a social media post on Thursday, August 25, the museum welcomed Dr. Katrina Frerichs to the team. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If your favorite thing to order when you go out is a steak then you are in luck because today we are going to talk about five great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people can travellers and have excellent online reviews. Their food is great and the service is even better so make sure to add these amazing places to your list.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM

Virginia Housing in Hampton – LIVE EVENT

Join Miss Community Clovia and Virginia Housing in Hampton, VA on Wednesday, August 24th from 4:30pm to 6:30pm at the Hampton Roads Main Library (4207 Victoria Road), to discuss home buyer education, facts about credit and how to get a housing counselor.  Learn more at www.virginiahousing.com
HAMPTON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy