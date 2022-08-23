Read full article on original website
Related
Woman shot multiple times, attempting to leave argument in Pine Village
After calling someone to pick her up, the woman tried to leave the location but the suspect pulled out a gun and shot her multiple times.
wbrz.com
Police investigating after finding 17-year-old girl shot to death in New Orleans late Saturday night
NEW ORLEANS - A 17-year-old girl was found shot to death in the Gentilly neighborhood of New Orleans late Saturday night. The New Orleans Police Department told WWL-TV they responded to a shooting on Franklin Avenue near Filmore Avenue shortly before 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officers found the teen...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette man arrested after woman’s apartment targeted in shooting
A Lafayette man was arrested on attempted murder after a shooting at a woman’s apartment on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. On Friday, the U.S. Marshals Service Violent Offender Task Force, Morgan City Police Department and St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office located 24-year-old Marquis Givens and arrested him at a home in Morgan City, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
WDSU
Wife accused of killing JSPO sergeant acquitted by a jury
A woman accused of killing her husband, a well-known Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputy, has been acquitted by a jury and released from jail. Shantel Wagner, also known as Shantel Parria, was arrested in July 2018 in connection with the deadly shooting of Smith. Investigators accused Wagner of second-degree murder...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette Shooting Suspect Arrested in Morgan City (UPDATED)
(UPDATED STORY) August 27: 24-year-old Marquis Givens, a suspect in the shooting of a woman on Martin Luther King Drive on August 18th, is now behind bars after a joint effort by law enforcement agencies. Agents with the United States Marshal Service Violent Offender Task Force, along with help from...
houmatimes.com
Thibodaux Police Investigate Shooting That Left One Person With Critical Injuries
Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that the Thibodaux Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened shortly before 2:00 a.m. this morning. On Friday, August 26, 2022, shortly before 2:00 a.m., the Thibodaux Police Department responded to the sound of gunfire in the 200 block of Sanders Street. When Police arrived, they learned that a subject had been transported to a local hospital after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds. The subject was subsequently transported to an out of area hospital to be treated for his injuries. The victim is currently receiving medical treatment for his critical injuries.
L'Observateur
St. James Sheriff’s Office seeks information regarding Vacherie shooting
On Thursday, August 25, 2022, around 11:45 pm, deputies were dispatched to Church Street in Vacherie, LA in reference to a subject being shot in the arm. Initial responding units located the victim with a single gunshot wound to the right upper arm / shoulder area and rendered aid. The male victim was transported to a hospital for his injuries.
an17.com
20-year-old arrested in Mandeville-area shooting
A local man has been arrested following a shooting incident which occurred Tuesday (August 23) evening at a Mandeville-area residence. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on Meade Court in reference to a shooting. STPSO detectives learned Logan Maxted, 20,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Louisiana Driver Arrested Following Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash with Pedestrian on LA 182
Louisiana Driver Arrested Following Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash with Pedestrian on LA 182. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 26, 2022, that on August 25, 2022, just before 9:00 p.m., LSP Troop C was alerted of a severe injury hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 182, just east of Louisiana Highway 316. The pedestrian, whose name is being withheld pending notification to next of kin, was killed in the crash.
Arrest made in August 18 MLK shooting
A woman was shot multiple times at an apartment on Martin Luther King Drive, police said at the time.
brproud.com
Man arrested for multiple financial crimes; APSO searching for accomplice
BAYOU L’OURSE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested a 46-year-old man and are attempting to arrest a 42-year-old woman for their connection to financial crimes. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call on Oct. 5, 2021, which deputies were informed...
NOLA.com
10-year sentence for gun-wielding grandmother who assaulted Ochsner hospital staffers
A 68-year-old Mandeville woman accused of brandishing a gun and assaulting Ochsner Medical Center staffers as she abducted her granddaughter from the hospital was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in the case Wednesday, court records said. The Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office dropped the second-degree kidnapping...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
houmatimes.com
TPSO: Dulac Woman Arrested in Connection with Arson Investigation
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Dulac woman, in connection with an Arson Investigation. Ronisha Dardar, 33, was arrested for Aggravated Arson for her involvement in an August 10, 2022, structure fire on Rose Street in Dulac. Shortly after 4:00 am, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office...
NOLA.com
Fifth man arrested in killing at Uptown New Orleans auto repair shop
A fifth man was arrested Thursday in last year's fatal shooting at an Uptown auto repair shop, New Orleans police said. Jessie Hughes, 32, faces a second-degree murder charge in the killing of Torrin Girard, 20, who was gunned down in the 4300 block of Tchoupitoulas Street on Sept. 20. Police said they obtained a warrant for Hughes' arrest two days after the shooting, but Hughes had gone to Austell, Georgia. He was arrested there Thursday morning by the U.S. Marshals Service's Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force.
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 15 Years After Officers Discover Methamphetamine, a Pocket Scale, and Other Evidence During a Traffic Stop
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 15 Years After Officers Discover Methamphetamine, a Pocket Scale, and Other Evidence During a Traffic Stop. Louisiana – On August 24, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Delon Scott, 34, of Hahnville, Louisiana, has been sentenced by United States District Judge Terry A. Doughty. Scott was sentenced to 180 months (15 years) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, on drug trafficking and possession of firearms charges.
houmatimes.com
Houma Man Charged with Indecent Behavior with 10 year old has Previous Charge for Similar Case
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man, in connection with an ongoing investigation being conducted by Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) Detectives of the Sheriff’s Office. Jeffrey James Falgout, 63, was arrested for Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile charges, in connection with the investigation.
3-Year-Old New Orleans Girl Vanished In 1984. She Was Reported Missing In 2018
Ramona Brown Age Progression Photo - Age 37Facebook. In February 2018, a woman contacted the New Orleans Police Department to report her sister, Ramona Brown missing. She said Ramona vanished in 1984. WWLTV created an investigative series focused on the disappearance of Ramona Brown.
33-year-old Gray man arrested for statutory rape, deputies say
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. TERREBONNE PARISH (BRPROUD) — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) has arrested a 33-year-old man for his alleged ties to an investigation into the statutory rape of a juvenile. According to TPSO, detectives were alerted of the case as it was being investigated by the Lafourche […]
Hollygrove shooting leaves one man dead
Hollygrove shooting leaves one man dead. New Orleans Police say the gunfire erupted around 7:30am off Pritchard Place and Earhart Blvd.
brproud.com
Man leads authorities on chase ending in Napoleonville; 2 arrested
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Napoleonville man accused of leading authorities on a chase that started in Lafourche Parish was arrested Thursday. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies were notified of a police chase moving toward Napoleonville on LA 308. The suspect driving, identified as 25-year-old Travon Donquell Williams of Napoleonville, was stopped by deputies at Howard and Fertitta lanes.
Comments / 0