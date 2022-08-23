ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cut Off, LA

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

Lafayette man arrested after woman’s apartment targeted in shooting

A Lafayette man was arrested on attempted murder after a shooting at a woman’s apartment on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. On Friday, the U.S. Marshals Service Violent Offender Task Force, Morgan City Police Department and St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office located 24-year-old Marquis Givens and arrested him at a home in Morgan City, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
LAFAYETTE, LA
WDSU

Wife accused of killing JSPO sergeant acquitted by a jury

A woman accused of killing her husband, a well-known Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputy, has been acquitted by a jury and released from jail. Shantel Wagner, also known as Shantel Parria, was arrested in July 2018 in connection with the deadly shooting of Smith. Investigators accused Wagner of second-degree murder...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Cut Off, LA
Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
City
Cut Off, LA
houmatimes.com

Thibodaux Police Investigate Shooting That Left One Person With Critical Injuries

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that the Thibodaux Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened shortly before 2:00 a.m. this morning. On Friday, August 26, 2022, shortly before 2:00 a.m., the Thibodaux Police Department responded to the sound of gunfire in the 200 block of Sanders Street. When Police arrived, they learned that a subject had been transported to a local hospital after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds. The subject was subsequently transported to an out of area hospital to be treated for his injuries. The victim is currently receiving medical treatment for his critical injuries.
THIBODAUX, LA
L'Observateur

St. James Sheriff’s Office seeks information regarding Vacherie shooting

On Thursday, August 25, 2022, around 11:45 pm, deputies were dispatched to Church Street in Vacherie, LA in reference to a subject being shot in the arm. Initial responding units located the victim with a single gunshot wound to the right upper arm / shoulder area and rendered aid. The male victim was transported to a hospital for his injuries.
VACHERIE, LA
an17.com

20-year-old arrested in Mandeville-area shooting

A local man has been arrested following a shooting incident which occurred Tuesday (August 23) evening at a Mandeville-area residence. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on Meade Court in reference to a shooting. STPSO detectives learned Logan Maxted, 20,...
MANDEVILLE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Lpso#Harbor Police Officer#Louisiana State Police
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Driver Arrested Following Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash with Pedestrian on LA 182

Louisiana Driver Arrested Following Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash with Pedestrian on LA 182. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 26, 2022, that on August 25, 2022, just before 9:00 p.m., LSP Troop C was alerted of a severe injury hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 182, just east of Louisiana Highway 316. The pedestrian, whose name is being withheld pending notification to next of kin, was killed in the crash.
GRAY, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
houmatimes.com

TPSO: Dulac Woman Arrested in Connection with Arson Investigation

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Dulac woman, in connection with an Arson Investigation. Ronisha Dardar, 33, was arrested for Aggravated Arson for her involvement in an August 10, 2022, structure fire on Rose Street in Dulac. Shortly after 4:00 am, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office...
DULAC, LA
NOLA.com

Fifth man arrested in killing at Uptown New Orleans auto repair shop

A fifth man was arrested Thursday in last year's fatal shooting at an Uptown auto repair shop, New Orleans police said. Jessie Hughes, 32, faces a second-degree murder charge in the killing of Torrin Girard, 20, who was gunned down in the 4300 block of Tchoupitoulas Street on Sept. 20. Police said they obtained a warrant for Hughes' arrest two days after the shooting, but Hughes had gone to Austell, Georgia. He was arrested there Thursday morning by the U.S. Marshals Service's Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 15 Years After Officers Discover Methamphetamine, a Pocket Scale, and Other Evidence During a Traffic Stop

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 15 Years After Officers Discover Methamphetamine, a Pocket Scale, and Other Evidence During a Traffic Stop. Louisiana – On August 24, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Delon Scott, 34, of Hahnville, Louisiana, has been sentenced by United States District Judge Terry A. Doughty. Scott was sentenced to 180 months (15 years) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, on drug trafficking and possession of firearms charges.
HAHNVILLE, LA
WGNO

33-year-old Gray man arrested for statutory rape, deputies say

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. TERREBONNE PARISH (BRPROUD) — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) has arrested a 33-year-old man for his alleged ties to an investigation into the statutory rape of a juvenile. According to TPSO, detectives were alerted of the case as it was being investigated by the Lafourche […]
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Man leads authorities on chase ending in Napoleonville; 2 arrested

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Napoleonville man accused of leading authorities on a chase that started in Lafourche Parish was arrested Thursday. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies were notified of a police chase moving toward Napoleonville on LA 308. The suspect driving, identified as 25-year-old Travon Donquell Williams of Napoleonville, was stopped by deputies at Howard and Fertitta lanes.
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy