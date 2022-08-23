Read full article on original website
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
WDSU
Recall petition officially filed against New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
A recall petition has officially been filed against New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. The petition was filed by community activist Belden Batiste, who is a Mardi Gras Indian and longtime candidate for office, and Eileen Carter, who is a former City Hall staffer and sister to Karen Carter Peterson. This...
uptownmessenger.com
Viewpoint: How are victims of crime in New Orleans supported?
I am not a fan of ultra-conservative Fox television personality Tucker Carlson. Yet I could not ignore his 15-minute diatribe Tuesday evening (Aug. 23) on Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s recent ill-advised actions, a diatribe that was viewed in prime time by millions across the world. Carlson’s premise was carjackings are...
NOLA.com
New Orleans teen slain two days after her 17th birthday
A 17-year-old girl was shot dead outside of a party following a New Orleans high school football jamboree Saturday about 11:30 p.m., according to the New Orleans Police Department and posts circulating on social media. Family members identified the girl Sunday as Haven Lodge, who had just turned 17 on...
Has the Mayor of New Orleans Lost Her Freaking Mind?
Let me first tell you this is my opinion. I get really upset when leaders coddle criminals or other folks who cause trouble in our community. It happens from time to time in cities all over the nation. It's happened in Louisiana. But I think what happened in New Orleans this month is so outrageous, I can't really believe it actually took place. Mayor LaToya Cantrell showed up in court to support a 14-year-old carjacking suspect and his mother. This happened right in front of the victims.
WDSU
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell defends France trip spending, choice in supporting teen accused in carjacking
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans mayor held a news conference Wednesday night where she defended her recent trip to France as well as her decision to support a teen in court who was accused of carjacking. Documents obtained by WDSU showed Cantrell spent $43,000 for the trip. A...
NOPD on scene of second homicide in Central City neighborhood, just blocks away
Just after 1:20 p.m., officers say they responded to the 2800 block of South Johnson Street on a call of shots fired in the area.
Mayor Cantrell defends decision to travel to France, support teen carjacking suspect in court
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell held a news conference to address recent decisions she made to travel to France and support a juvenile accused of carjackings in court.
Woman shot multiple times, attempting to leave argument in Pine Village
After calling someone to pick her up, the woman tried to leave the location but the suspect pulled out a gun and shot her multiple times.
houmatimes.com
Leaving the Island; First Group of Isle De Jean Charles Residents Move to ‘The New Isle’
Governor John Bel Edwards along with local leaders and partners gathered today in Gray at The New Isle to celebrate a new beginning for Isle De Jean Charles residents. Culture is rooted deep in South Louisiana and the community of Isle de Jean Charles in Terrebonne Parish has a rich history dating back to over 170 years ago. The area has quickly become a victim of coastal erosion and residents have started to move to higher ground.
WDSU
Shooting at the edge of the French Quarter on Saturday morning
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that happened at the edge of the French Quarter and the Marigny on Saturday morning. According to reports, a man was shot in the leg around 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of Esplanade and Decatur. No other information is...
Man walks out of French Quarter bar, starts shooting
New Orleans police are investigating after an armed man opened fire early Saturday morning on the edge of the French Quarter. One victim was wounded.
Man shot and killed near Algiers Point Friday afternoon: NOPD
According to the police, a male victim was shot in McDonough at the intersection of Teche Street at Red Allen Way.
fox8live.com
Mayor Cantrell spent $40k for four days in French Riviera to sign ‘sister cities’ agreement, records show
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell and three of her top aides were in France for four days back in June and spent more than $40,000 on the trip, according to records obtained by FOX 8. The mayor’s first-class flight cost almost $18,000. Records show she...
Years after Hurricane Katrina, a new documentary asks: What happened to the children?
Edward Buckles, Jr. was just 13 when Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans and changed his home forever. His new documentary is his attempt to unpack the trauma of that childhood experience.
NOPD says woman ‘declared deceased’ on Chef Menteur Highway, details surrounding death unclear
Early reports indicate an adult female victim was pronounced dead at the scene, however, details on the victim's age were unclear. The NOPD confirmed the woman's death around 7:30 p.m.
New Orleans famous Hubig's Pies finally on track for a return
Yes, it's really true!! Almost 10 years after a devastating fire destroyed the company’s facility, Hubig's Pies are finally on track to make their triumphant return to New Orleans. Prior to the fire, Hubig's Pie had been a part of New Orleans since 1921. But on July 27th, 2012, Hubig's facility on Dauphine Street was engulfed by a five-alarm fire and the building was a total loss. Over the years, there were several attempts to resume production on the pies. The city even approved the company's plans to build a factory in a new location, but those efforts stalled before any construction work had started.
NOLA.com
Sidney Torres' company paid $106k to employees after denying overtime in violation of labor laws
Sidney Torres IV has paid back wages to 105 employees of his IV Waste garbage-collection company after he improperly denied them bonuses and overtime while failing to accurately log some of their hours, federal officials said Tuesday. Torres paid his employees flat daily rates even when they worked more than...
Man killed after shooting in broad daylight in Central City
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting in Central City that left one man dead. Police responded to a call at 1:23 p.m. on South Johnson Street where they found the victim lying on the sidewalk, shot multiple times. When EMS arrived, he was pronounced dead on...
Beginning the climb to the peak of hurricane season
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will be in New Orleans today with the U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security to discuss hurricane preparedness. Meanwhile, residents shouldn’t let the last few weeks of quiet fool them.
Victim's mother also disputes Cantrell's assertion she 'showed love' to victims
The day after New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s news conference to explain why she appeared in court with the family of a convicted juvenile offender during sentencing, one of the victim’s mother’s is telling her story.
