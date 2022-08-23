ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

'It was out of the question': Bayern Munich transfer chief Hasan Salihamidzic reveals the club's board voted against signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Man United as it did not make 'sporting and financial' sense

By Olly Allen For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has revealed that the club's board voted against signing Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

When the Portuguese forward told Manchester United that he wanted to leave Old Trafford at the start of July, Bayern were quickly installed as the favourites to be his next club.

However, the Bundesliga champions soon ruled themselves out of a deal, as did Chelsea and Atletico Madrid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tTGX3_0hSMZpHQ00
Cristiano Ronaldo is still a Manchester United player despite asking to leave the club in July

Salihamidzic has now explained why Bayern decided against a move for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, despite selling Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona.

'When you now see how our attack is equipped - even without Robert Lewandowski - it's just difficult from a sporting and financial point of view,' Salihamidzic told BILD's Phrasenmäher podcast.

'We have eight players for four positions upfront.. We have established top players who are in the prime of their footballing age. We have talent that we want to give playing time too, so we all voted to go through with our plan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PeCYo_0hSMZpHQ00
Bayern Munich chief Hasan Salihamidzic says the club's board voted against signing Ronaldo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OMi05_0hSMZpHQ00
The Portuguese forward was left out of the starting line up for United's game against Liverpool

'So that (signing Ronaldo) was out of question for us. We are very happy with how we're equipped.'

As Salihamidzic alludes to, Bayern already have a packed attacking roster. This summer they have added Sadio Mane to star names including Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo remains a United player with just 10 days to go before the transfer window shuts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q1k92_0hSMZpHQ00
Bayern Munich have added Sadio Mane to an already packed attacking roster this summer

He was dropped by Erik ten Hag for Monday night's game against Liverpool, but the Dutchman reaffirmed that the 37-year-old can fit into his system.

'I think he can,' ten Hag said, after bringing Ronaldo on as a substitute in the 86th minute. 'The whole of his career under several managers he did, several styles and systems. He always performed, so why can't he do this?

'His age is not an issue. If you are good enough and you're old and you still deliver performances, you are also good enough.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Are you serious? We lost 3-0': Chelsea fans fume at Christian Pulisic and his 'really poor timing' after he posted an Instagram snap with USA teammates - and Leeds rivals - in the wake of heavy defeat... but USMNT supporters back him

Footballers posting pictures with their friends isn't uncommon, but they usually don't do so if their friends play for an opposing team that battered them the past weekend. Following a 3-0 loss to Leeds United, Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic posted an image with USMNT teammates Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams on Instagram.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Serge Gnabry
Person
Robert Lewandowski
The US Sun

Eriksen says ‘it’s great to play with players who want to run’ after Ten Hag axes Ronaldo and Maguire for Liverpool

MANCHESTER UNITED midfielder Christian Eriksen has praised his teammates for playing with an improved intensity during the club's 2-1 win over Liverpool on Monday. The Red Devils were heavily criticised for their lacklustre performance against Brentford two weeks ago which saw them suffer a humiliating 4-0 defeat. However, Erik ten...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bayern Munich#Barcelona#Man United#Liverpool#Portuguese#Atletico Madrid#Ballon D Or
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Associated Press

Barcelona gets tough Champs League group with Bayern, Inter

Even when it still had Lionel Messi, Barcelona took an epic 8-2 beating from Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals two years ago. And Bayern won 3-0 home and away against Barcelona in the group stage last season as the Spanish giant without Messi had its worse European season since before the Argentina great’s 17-year run in the team. On Thursday, Barcelona landed with Bayern yet again in a tough Champions League draw as coach Xavi Hernández’s team tries to avoid a second straight group-stage exit since losing Messi to Paris Saint-Germain. Still, Barcelona has since recruited former Bayern forward Robert Lewandowski — the two-time FIFA player of the year who will now face his recent teammates — despite financial turmoil that has affected its ability to register and retain players.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Bring it on! Rangers are ready to go toe-to-toe with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, insists Giovanni van Bronckhorst... after Champions League draw threw up mouthwatering Battle of Britain in Group A

Giovanni van Bronckhorst insists Rangers are ready to mix it with Europe's best after teeing up a mouthwatering Battle of Britain against Liverpool in the Champions League. The Ibrox side will go toe to toe with Jurgen Klopp and Co in a group which brings a return to Holland to face Ajax and a swift reunion with £20million summer sale Calvin Bassey. The final team in the group are current Serie A leaders Napoli.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report: Manchester United In Talks To Sign Watford Striker

Manchester United have now reportedly turned their attention to a new attacking target ahead of the closure of the transfer window, with new reports suggesting they have turned their attention to a Watford striker. United are already pushing and advancing to sign Antony from Ajax however it is well known...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo is urged to join Marseille by Djibril Cisse, as former fan favourite claims he would 'look after' wantaway Man United forward - with French giants already 'carrying out a study to see the financial boost signing him would bring'

Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse has put past rivalries to one side by taking to social media in an attempt to lure Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo to Marseille this summer. Ronaldo has been linked with a host of European clubs as he targets a move away from Old Trafford in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

558K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy