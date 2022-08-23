Chelsea Women goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger reveals she has thyroid cancer after four years in remission... with the German footballer vowing to 'fight every day' as she begins treatment this week

Chelsea Women goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger has been re-diagnosed with thyroid cancer after four years in remission.

Berger, 31, made a full recovery after originally being diagnosed in 2017 while playing for Birmingham City and told fans she would ‘fight every day’.

A statement from the German international read: ‘I wanted to update fans directly that unfortunately, after four years of living cancer-free there has been a recurrence detected in my thyroid.

‘I’ve said before that as a sportsperson you have to fight every day to be the best you can be and that’s something I will continue to do and I hope by sharing my journey, I can help others that find themselves in a similar situation.

‘I am working closely with my club doctor and specialist in London and my treatment will start this week. I remain positive that my treatment will be as effective as last time and I’m looking forward to returning to the pitch and seeing you all at Kingsmeadow and Stamford Bridge.’

Berger joined Chelsea in 2019 and has won eight trophies, including three titles.