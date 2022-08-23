ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Chelsea Women goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger reveals she has thyroid cancer after four years in remission... with the German footballer vowing to 'fight every day' as she begins treatment this week

By Kathryn Batte
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Chelsea Women goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger has been re-diagnosed with thyroid cancer after four years in remission.

Berger, 31, made a full recovery after originally being diagnosed in 2017 while playing for Birmingham City and told fans she would ‘fight every day’.

A statement from the German international read: ‘I wanted to update fans directly that unfortunately, after four years of living cancer-free there has been a recurrence detected in my thyroid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13C83U_0hSMZUwH00
Ann-Katrin Berger, goalkeeper for Chelsea Women, has revealed she has thyroid cancer

‘I’ve said before that as a sportsperson you have to fight every day to be the best you can be and that’s something I will continue to do and I hope by sharing my journey, I can help others that find themselves in a similar situation.

‘I am working closely with my club doctor and specialist in London and my treatment will start this week. I remain positive that my treatment will be as effective as last time and I’m looking forward to returning to the pitch and seeing you all at Kingsmeadow and Stamford Bridge.’

Berger joined Chelsea in 2019 and has won eight trophies, including three titles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36k4YU_0hSMZUwH00
The 31-year-old has been in remission for four years after being first diagnosed back in 2017

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Young pregnant lawyer who died a day after a chicken sandwich put her in hospital vomiting and with severe back pain could've survived if she was given the right medication

When Annie O'Brien began suffering from severe back pain, a Melbourne emergency doctor should have known she needed antibiotics, medical experts say. Annie O'Brien would likely have survived a sepsis infection if she had been given antibiotics after arriving at a Melbourne hospital, medical experts have told an inquest. The...
HEALTH
survivornet.com

Teacher Dad, 43, Was Exhibiting ‘Strange Behavior,’ Getting Lost At School So His Boss Sent Him To The Doctor: It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Matt Schlag, 43, discovered he had an anaplastic astrocytoma brain tumor after his boss asked him to get his ‘strange’ behaviors checked out by a professional. These behaviors included poor timekeeping, getting confused mid-conversation and even getting lost around the school where he worked. Anaplastic astrocytomas are rare...
CANCER
Daily Mail

'I tried and tried, but his heart stopped' Olympic gold cyclist Katie Archibald reveals she desperately battled to save dying partner mountain biker Rab Wardell, 37, after he 'suffered cardiac arrest as they lay in bed'

Olympian Katie Archibald, the partner of Scottish mountain bike champion Rab Wardell who died yesterday, shared how she desperately tried to resuscitate him. Mr Wardell, 37, had won a major championship just two days before he suffered a cardiac arrest while laying in bed next to Mrs Archibald. She broke...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

'Are you serious? We lost 3-0': Chelsea fans fume at Christian Pulisic and his 'really poor timing' after he posted an Instagram snap with USA teammates - and Leeds rivals - in the wake of heavy defeat... but USMNT supporters back him

Footballers posting pictures with their friends isn't uncommon, but they usually don't do so if their friends play for an opposing team that battered them the past weekend. Following a 3-0 loss to Leeds United, Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic posted an image with USMNT teammates Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams on Instagram.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thyroid Cancer#Chelsea Women#German
Daily Mail

Bare-faced beauty queen! Miss England finalist becomes first in the pageant's history to compete without makeup - as she slams 'toxic' social media for 'pressurising girls'

A politics student has reached the Miss England final after becoming the first ever beauty queen to appear make-up free at the pageant in its 94 year history. Melisa Raouf, 20, from London, wowed the judges with her natural beauty when she appeared at the semi-finals of the competition in London earlier this month.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

'How could this happen to a defenceless woman in her own home?' Family of 'beautiful' graduate council worker, 28, shot dead by gang 'in case of mistaken identity' pay tribute to 'shining light' - seven years after brother, 16, was also gunned down

The family of a 'beautiful' graduate shot dead in the back garden of her home by a gang 'in a case of mistaken identity' have paid tribute to their 'shining light' - seven years after her teenage brother was also gunned down. Council worker Ashley Dale, 28, was gunned down...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Ex-Arsenal Women superstar Ellen White finally retires at 33

Former Arsenal striker Ellen White has retired from competitive football. Born in 1989, White began her record-breaking career at Arsenal after being scouted as an eight-year-old. She spent eight years in Arsenal´s youth teams before moving to Chelsea in 2005. She returned to Arsenal and Meadow Park five years...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Bring it on! Rangers are ready to go toe-to-toe with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, insists Giovanni van Bronckhorst... after Champions League draw threw up mouthwatering Battle of Britain in Group A

Giovanni van Bronckhorst insists Rangers are ready to mix it with Europe's best after teeing up a mouthwatering Battle of Britain against Liverpool in the Champions League. The Ibrox side will go toe to toe with Jurgen Klopp and Co in a group which brings a return to Holland to face Ajax and a swift reunion with £20million summer sale Calvin Bassey. The final team in the group are current Serie A leaders Napoli.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Only one in 100 people ‘aware of leukaemia symptoms’, poll shows

Leading charities have raised concerns over the population’s “non-existent” awareness of leukaemia symptoms after a new poll revealed only 1% of people know the four main symptoms.The main signs of the cancer of the white blood cells are fatigue, bruising, unusual bleeding and repeated infections.But a new poll for the charities Leukaemia UK and Leukaemia Care found that just one in 100 people were able to identify all four of the main symptoms.Some 42% could not recognise a single symptom.The survey of 2,000 British adults found that just 11% of respondents from across the UK recognised that repeated infections are...
CANCER
SB Nation

Analysis: Sunderland Women’s new signing, Scotland international Brianna Westrup!

A few weeks ago, Sunderland Women announced Scottish International defender, Brianna Westrup as their fifth signing of the summer ahead of the start of the new Barclay’s Women’s Championship season. She made an impressive debut in the 3-0 friendly win over Nottingham Forest, before scoring on the opening...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Fulham and Lazio are in talks to sign Tottenham left-back Sergio Reguilon on loan with the Serie A side having the option to buy... as the Spaniard searches for game-time after losing his place under Antonio Conte

Fulham and Lazio are in talks with Tottenham Hotspur over a loan move for Sergio Reguilon. The Spanish defender arrived in 2019 as a high-profile signing from Real Madrid but has failed to live up to expectations in north London and has found himself out of favour with boss Antonio Conte this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'He'll be loving that draw': Glenn Hoddle insists Manchester City star Erling Haaland will be 'champing at the bit' to face former club Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League

Erling Haaland will be hugely looking forward to facing his former club Borussia Dortmund with Manchester City in the Champions League, according to Glenn Hoddle. Pep Guardiola's Premier League champions, who beat Dortmund 4-2 in last season's quarter-final, were drawn alongside the Bundesliga outfit, Sevilla and FC Copenhagen in the group-stage draw on Thursday.
UEFA
powerofpositivity.com

Woman Diagnosed With Terminal Cancer Is Now Cancer Free

A woman diagnosed with terminal bowel cancer became cancer free in a miraculous turn of events. The stage 4 cancer spread to her ovaries and liver, and doctors gave her three months to live in January 2020. Now, she’s in remission and feels grateful for a second chance at life.
CANCER
BBC

Newcastle United may already be part of elite in England, data suggests

Newcastle United could already be considered an elite Premier League club, according to data from analysts Nielsen Gracenote. The Magpies have improved dramatically since a Saudi Arabian-backed £305m takeover in October and the appointment of head coach Eddie Howe a month later. They drew 3-3 with champions Manchester City...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'It was very distressing': Call The Midwife 'suffers a real life health scare as baby is rushed to hospital after falling seriously ill' on set of period hospital drama

BBC drama Call The Midwife suffered a real life health scare when a baby reportedly fell seriously ill on set. According to The Sun, panicked onlookers quickly dialled 999 and three ambulances arrived to the set to help. The baby was said to have been rushed straight to hospital with...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

558K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy