New York City, NY

Comments

ChosenOne0518
5d ago

What... ??? I can't believe that he would do this! " He comes from such a good family!" 🙄🫣🧐🤔

Reply
5
mad hungarian
5d ago

how is he having this lifestyle and where is the money coming from?The taxpayers pocket?This criminal needs to be locked up!

Reply
2
 

PIX11

Court doc: Teen arrested in beating of off-duty NYPD officer says ‘I’m never doing this again’

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A teenage Bronx resident charged in the beating of an off-duty NYPD officer allegedly admitted he’d been involved in similar robberies before and pledged not to do it again, according to a criminal complaint. Police arrested 18-year-old Oshawn Logan on charges of robbery, gang assault, assault, grand larceny and criminal possession […]
BRONX, NY
fox40jackson.com

NYC police arrest 18-year-old suspect in violent mugging of off-duty officer

New York City authorities on Friday arrested and charged an 18-year-old suspect in connection to the violent mugging of an off-duty officer on Tuesday. Authorities charged Oshawn Logan with four counts of robbery, two counts gang assault, two counts or assault and grand larceny in connection to the violent mugging of the off-duty New York Police Department officer identified by FOX 5 New York as 48-year-old Muhammed Chowdhury.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Attacker swings bag of food at, punches subway rider in the Bronx

OLINVILLE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man whacked a subway rider with a bag full of food, then punched the victim in an unprovoked attack in the Bronx on Thursday, police said.  The 28-year-old victim was on a southbound No. 2 train at East Gun Hill Road and White Plains Road when the man attacked, officials […]
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Woman Fights Off 2 Thieves Trying to Swipe Jewelry in NYC Moped Drive-By

A pair of brazen moped-riding thieves rode up on two women walking down a Manhattan sidewalk on Saturday in an unsuccessful attempt to swipe some jewelry. Police said two 28 year olds were strolling down East 89th Street, around the corner from the Guggenheim Museum, when they were approached by the sticky-fingered bandits.
MANHATTAN, NY
jcitytimes.com

Jersey City Man Arrested by FBI for Cyberstalking Former Co-workers

A Jersey City man has been arrested by the FBI and charged with cyberstalking former co-workers. According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, from April 2020 to November 2021, Gawargyous, aka “George,” Shind of Jersey City “engaged in a pattern of harassment” of four former female colleagues at an investment bank from which Shind had been terminated.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
police1.com

1 arrest made in brutal assault of off-duty NYPD officer

NEW YORK — Police arrested a suspect in the savage gang assault of an off-duty cop out for a jog near his Bronx home, law enforcement sources said Friday. Oshawn Logan, 18, faces four counts of robbery, two counts of gang assault, two counts of assault, and one count each of grand larceny and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Three shot, one fatally, during violent Bronx clash, cops say

Three people were shot, one fatally, early Saturday when a fight on a Bronx street corner ended in gunfire, cops said. Joshua Thomas and two of his friends were near the intersection of E. Burnside Ave. and the Grand Concourse in Fordham Heights about 3:50 a.m. when they got into an argument with another group of men, police were told. As the two groups clashed, someone pulled a gun and opened ...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Teen arrested in brutal beating of off-duty NYPD officer: officials

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Police have arrested one suspect in the brutal beating of an off-duty NYPD officer in the Bronx, officials said Friday. Oshawn Logan, 18, of the Bronx, is charged with robbery, gang assault, assault, grand larceny and criminal possession of a weapon for his alleged involvement in the violent robbery of 48-year-old […]
BRONX, NY

