Read full article on original website
Related
Strategic planting around school playgrounds cuts children’s exposure to air pollution
Story at a glance Particulate matter and black soot pollution from traffic can negatively impact children’s developing organs. To better understand whether strategic planting of tree hedges (tredges) could cut exposure to these pollutants, researchers carried out an investigation at four primary schools in England. They found western red cedar tredges were able to capture…
Comments / 0