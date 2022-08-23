Read full article on original website
fox40jackson.com
Los Angeles County DA George Gascon declined to charge man months before he allegedly murdered off-duty cop
A man accused of killing an off-duty Los Angeles-area police officer this month would have been locked up if authorities had prosecuted him for prior strikes in a February felony domestic violence case, meaning he would have faced prison time. Carlos Delcid, 20, allegedly shot Monterey Park police officer Gardiel...
fox40jackson.com
California police say two women zip-tied, one man shot in home invasion
California police say that two women were zip-tied and one man was shot during a home invasion on early Sunday morning. The incident happened at 4:30 a.m. at a Temple City home in the 700 block of Longden Avenue, according to FOX 11. Officials said that a man was also...
