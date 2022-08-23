ATHENS - Kirby Smart’s No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs have been listed as 17.5-point favorites over the No. 11 Oregon Ducks on Saturday in Atlanta. The 17.5-point line means the Bulldogs have around a 94% chance of winning the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. The two programs have only met once before in history - a 27-16 home for the Bulldogs in 1977’s season opener in Athens.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO