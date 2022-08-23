Read full article on original website
Top Georgia Bulldog OL Target Sets Commitment Date
ATHENS - The 2022 season is just a week away, but Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs, recruiting never stops. The Bulldogs have 18 current commitments in the 2023 class and they’re looking to add another one on Monday, August 29th. A top Georgia target on the offensive line,...
Betting Line Emerges for No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs vs. No. 11 Oregon Ducks
ATHENS - Kirby Smart’s No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs have been listed as 17.5-point favorites over the No. 11 Oregon Ducks on Saturday in Atlanta. The 17.5-point line means the Bulldogs have around a 94% chance of winning the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. The two programs have only met once before in history - a 27-16 home for the Bulldogs in 1977’s season opener in Athens.
What is Wrong With Georgia Bulldog Wide Receiver Recruiting?
ATHENS - When Kirby Smart hired Bryan McClendon as the new wide receivers coach back in January, everyone knew the reason why. Because the man can recruit. That, and he’s also a former Bulldogs himself who loves the program and has ties to the state. However, it hasn’t been...
How to Watch: No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs vs. No. 11 Oregon Ducks
ATHENS - Dawg Post fills you in on how to tune in as Kirby Smart gets the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs’ ready to play the No. 11 Oregon Ducks. This will be Georgia’s third appearance in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. Time:. 3:30 EST. Date:. Saturday, September 3, 2022.
