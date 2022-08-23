ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift is So ’70s in Disco Heels After New Album Announcement at the MTV VMAs 2022 Afterparty

Taylor Swift took a sparkly step forward for the MTV Video Music Awards’ afterparty in New York City — immediately following the announcement of the title, cover and October 21 release date for her highly-anticipated tenth album, “Midnights.” While arriving at Fleur Room for the occasion, Swift wore a navy satin Moschino minidress with a sweetheart bodice. Giving the piece a burst of whimsical glamour was sparkling crystal trim on its neckline and upper straps, as well as glittering silver star embellishments. Swift completed her look with a furry white jacket and diamond drop earrings, finishing her outfit with a burst...
Conan Gray Goes Ethereal in Sheer Lace Harris Reed Blazer at MTV VMAs 2022

Conan Gray had two standout fashion moments during the 2022 MTV VMAs. The 23-year-old musician made his VMAs debut Sunday night, walking the red carpet in an ethereal look from Harris Reed’s spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection. Gray’s look consisted of a white blazer jacket with cutouts that was embellished with white tulle and lace. He wore the jacket over flared black trousers. Gray paired the Harris Reed look with black lace gloves, a black choker and silver metallic Marc Jacobs Kiki platform boots.
It's Time To Cancel Batman — For Good

"Yes, I was once a big fan. But Batman hasn't been good for Gotham, and it's time we admit it." We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories...
American Ship Lost In 1859 Likely Rediscovered On Argentinian Beach

The remains of a whaling ship called the Dolphin appear to have been found nearly 6,000 miles from home. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of...
