Palo Alto looks to steer housing growth toward San Antonio Road
With its narrow sidewalks, industrial warehouses and nonexistent public transportation, the eastern stretch of San Antonio Road looks like a most unlikely destination for Palo Alto’s next big housing boom. Rather than boutiques, supermarkets and restaurants, the segment between Middlefield Road and U.S. Highway 101 boasts a flooring company,...
State grant boosts Palo Alto's effort to build a shelter
More than a year after the Palo Alto City Council first floated the idea of building a shelter for unhoused individuals near the Baylands, its vision is on the cusp of becoming reality thanks to a $26.6-million grant. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Wednesday that Palo Alto’s proposed shelter will...
Suspects charged after off-duty police officer robbed at gunpoint in Dublin
Two men face multiple felony charges after prosecutors allege they robbed an off-duty police officer at gunpoint in Dublin and fled into Oakland before ultimately being caught last Friday in yet another armed Rolex watch theft reported in the Bay Area this summer. Raymond Barbosa and Daryl Caldwell were ultimately...
Election 2022: San Jose school board races taking shape
San Jose voters who live in some of the largest school districts will be voting for trustees with various levels of experience come November. These school board candidates are addressing a host of issues, including affordable teacher housing, police officers on school campuses and education disparity. Their oversight will be needed in how millions in funding is used for infrastructure improvements, educational programs and addressing the digital divide.
What’s behind Newsom’s safe injection sites veto?
Read between the lines of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Monday veto of a controversial bill that would have allowed San Francisco, Oakland and Los Angeles to launch trial supervised drug injection sites in a bid to curb California’s epidemic of fatal overdoses, and you might catch a glimpse of the political tightrope he’s walking.
Robinson: Mayor Sam Liccardo and Matt Mahan—the odd couple
Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez has picked up the endorsements of two former mayoral candidates, San Jose Councilmembers Dev Davis and Raul Peralez, in her run for mayor. In fact, the majority of the San Jose City Council and those elected in June are endorsing Chavez. But Mayor Sam...
Nonprofit Neighbors Abroad to host International Festival, unveil new sign
The nonprofit Neighbors Abroad is set to host an International Festival this Saturday to showcase Palo Alto’s relationship with its eight sister cities and its newly announced domestic sibling city — Bloomington, Indiana. The highlight of the festival, which will run for five hours starting at noon outside Palo Alto City Hall, will be the unveiling of the new Sister/Sibling City sign at 4 p.m.
Virtual public participation becomes permanent at Palo Alto school board meetings
Zoom commenting is here to stay at the Palo Alto Unified School District, with the board voting at a Tuesday meeting to codify the practice and accompanying procedures to facilitate virtual participation. On Aug. 23, the school board voted 4-0 to permit remote public commenting during regular board meetings, a...
Palo Alto launches search for new city auditor
Palo Alto’s search for a new city auditor will begin with the same firm that supplied the last one, the City Council decided on Monday night. The council is looking for a new city auditor after Kyle O’Rourke resigned from the position on Aug. 15. O’Rourke, a principal at the consulting firm Baker Tilly USA, was hired in 2020 after the council voted to eliminate all positions in the city auditor’s office and outsource what has traditionally been an in-house function.
Construction worker dies after fall downtown
A construction worker who fell into a shaft at a downtown Palo Alto construction site died early Wednesday morning, Palo Alto police said. The worker, a man in his 40s who was in the building at 525 University Ave., fell down the shaft at about 12:34 a.m. while performing overnight construction work, police said in a press release. Officers and personnel from the Palo Alto Fire Department responded immediately to provide medical aid to the worker. Fire Department paramedics transported him to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Pleasanton council greenlights blueprints for $4.8M Century House renovation project
The Pleasanton City Council approved the floor layout and site plans for the multimillion-dollar project to renovate the historic Century House last week. Originally built as a hunting lodge, the 150-year-old house on Santa Rita Road was bought by the city in the 1970s. It then became a place for people to get married, hold birthday parties and attend classes onsite — until it was deemed unsafe in 2014 following an inspection, when officials determined there were numerous building and life safety code flaws.
School board seeks clarity on lawyer's reporting structure after terminating prior general counsel
The Palo Alto school board held its first public discussion about the future of the district’s general counsel position on Tuesday after voting in closed session earlier this month to terminate the contract of the only person to ever hold the job. In recent weeks, board members have been...
Painting 'The Beauty of Life's Journey'
Finding inspiration in the changes in life is the theme of the upcoming art exhibit in the Harrington Gallery at the Firehouse Arts Center in Pleasanton. Opening this weekend, “Transitions: The Beauty of Life’s Journey” spotlights paintings from 20 California artists renowned nationwide that depict “transitional elements in our lives” working in oil, pastel, watercolor and other mediums, according to gallery officials.
Goodguys car show this weekend in Pleasanton
Automotive aficionados are taking over the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton this weekend as the Goodguys Rod & Custom Association hosts its 35th RaceDeck West Coast Nationals. “The fairgrounds will feature thousands of custom hot rods, muscle cars, restored classics and trucks up to 1997 from all over the country...
