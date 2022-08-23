Palo Alto’s search for a new city auditor will begin with the same firm that supplied the last one, the City Council decided on Monday night. The council is looking for a new city auditor after Kyle O’Rourke resigned from the position on Aug. 15. O’Rourke, a principal at the consulting firm Baker Tilly USA, was hired in 2020 after the council voted to eliminate all positions in the city auditor’s office and outsource what has traditionally been an in-house function.

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO