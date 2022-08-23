Read full article on original website
Related
Golf Channel
Billy Horschel takes offense at the idea of Tour copying LIV: 'funny when they say' that
ATLANTA – A divide that had been largely civil until recently has descended into a series of petty jabs and awkward social media exchanges and at least one PGA Tour player has seen enough. Following his second round at the Tour Championship, Billy Horschel shot back at Lee Westwood...
Golf Channel
Third-round tee times for the Tour Championship at East Lake
The race to the FedExCup title and its $18-million top prize is down to two more days at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. Golf Channel coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET, with NBC Sports taking over at 2:30 p.m. Here are the third-round tee times for the Tour...
Golf Channel
Walk-off eagle watch? The numbers on East Lake's par-5s suggest it
ATLANTA – It’s been six years since the front and back nines were reversed at East Lake to engineer a more volatile finishing stretch for the Tour Championship. This year, more than ever, it might do just that. A par-70 course, the site of the FedExCup finale only...
Golf Channel
WATCH: Viktor Hovland's season of hole-outs continues at East Lake
For the second consecutive week, Viktor Hovland has provided the early final round highlight with a hole-out in the FedExCup Playoffs. Last week, it was an ace at the par-3 second at Wilmington Country Club. This week, Hovland found the bottom of the cup from 122 yards out in the middle of the fairway at the par-4 fifth hole at East Lake.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Golf Channel
Winner's bag: FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy
Here is the equipment Rory McIlroy used to win the Tour Championship and his record third FedExCup title. Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus+ (9 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 6X shaft. Fairway woods: TaylorMade SIM2 (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Kai’ Li White 80 TX shaft; TaylorMade Stealth Plus+ (19 degrees), with...
Golf Channel
Jill McGill joins elite company with U.S. Senior Women's Open victory
KETTERING, Ohio – Jill McGill won the U.S. Senior Women’s Open on Sunday for her third U.S. Golf Association title, closing with an even-par 73 on a day when no one broke par for a one-stroke victory over Leta Lindley. The 50-year-old McGill finished at 3-under 289 on...
Golf Channel
Highlights: Rory McIlroy's best shots from Tour Championship comeback
Rory McIlroy had plenty of highlights in mounting the greatest comeback in Tour Championship history. McIlroy fired a 4-under 67 Sunday at East Lake to overcome a six-shot deficit to Scottie Scheffler, clipping Scheffler and Sungjae Im by a shot and breaking Camilo Villegas' record from 2008, when he rallied from five shots down after 54 holes to win.
Golf Channel
Cameron Young was 'very interested' in LIV Golf, but will remain with PGA Tour
ATLANTA – Cameron Young, the presumptive Rookie of the Year, said Sunday at the Tour Championship that he was “very interested” in LIV Golf but has decided to remain with the PGA Tour. Speaking to a small group of reporters at East Lake, Young was asked about...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Golf Channel
Scottie Scheffler struggles in final round at East Lake, coughs up six-shot lead
ATLANTA – Scottie Scheffler completed his weather-delayed third round at East Lake early Sunday like a man on a mission. Birdies at Nos. 13, 15, 17 and 18 gave him a six-stroke lead at the season finale. “I definitely had good momentum," Scheffler said. "Then we had a long...
Golf Channel
Winners and losers from the final FedExCup payout at the Tour Championship
ATLANTA – Playing in the finale of the FedExCup Playoffs comes with its perks. Specifically, the potential to earn up to $18 million. That money is technically a “bonus” rewarded to the top players for a successful season (i.e. not counted as official money). The difference between finishing first and finishing seventh is $16 million, which is where eventual champ Rory McIlroy started this week, at No. 7 and 4 under, before making the largest comeback in starting-strokes history.
Golf Channel
‘I felt free today’: Pressure off, Homa (62) goes low in Round 2
ATLANTA — It might be hard to believe, but Max Homa is making his Tour Championship debut this week, almost a decade after turning pro and eight years after securing his first PGA Tour card in 2014. The 30-year-old started his East Lake premiere with a bogey at the...
Golf Channel
Rory McIlroy: Scottie Scheffler to be PGA Tour POY, 'no doubt about that'
ATLANTA – One of the more interesting player-of-the-year elections begins next week and yet it probably won’t be that close. Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Smith will be the primary candidates for the Jack Nicklaus Award, which is voted on by the PGA Tour players. Scheffler won four times this season, including the Masters and WGC-Dell Match Play. Smith also won four times this season, including The Open and The Players.
Golf Channel
Rory McIlroy overcomes six-stroke deficit, claims FedExCup title and $18 million
Undesirable, yes. Impossible, no. Rory McIlroy started the final round of the Tour Championship trailing Scottie Scheffler by six strokes. It was a position with which McIlroy was familiar. He began the event, which employs a staggered-strokes start, six back of Scheffler. For good measure – and good memories – he was five back to start the 2019 edition, which he eventually won for his second career FedExCup title.
Golf Channel
The most tumultuous year in professional golf history has finally come to an end
ATLANTA – PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan stood adjacent the first tee at sweltering East Lake Golf Club looking a bit more weathered than he did just a year ago, just like a U.S. president after too many late nights in the Oval Office. There was a pleasant smile...
Golf Channel
Sources confirm multiple International Presidents Cup team members among those headed to LIV Golf
ATLANTA – Cameron Smith and at least five other PGA Tour players will join LIV Golf next week, multiple sources have confirmed to GolfChannel.com. Rumors have been swirling for weeks that Smith, the winner of this year’s Open Championship and Players Championship, is poised to join the Saudi-backed league and his aloof answers to pointed questions about his move to LIV have only fueled the speculation.
Golf Channel
Scottie Scheffler's lead trimmed to one as Round 3 spills over into a huge Sunday
ATLANTA – Scottie Scheffler’s large lead at the Tour Championship has been trimmed to a single shot, and now he faces the prospect of a 24-hole day Sunday to capture the $18 million FedExCup prize. Seven shots ahead midway through his second round, Scheffler held only a two-shot...
Golf Channel
Despite the complaints, Tour Championship's system once again producing drama
ATLANTA – PGA Tour players rarely agree on anything, but on this there appears to be a consensus: They don’t love the staggered-start scoring at the Tour Championship. Over the past few weeks, as the top 30 came into focus, the format has been described by players as “odd” and “strange” and “weird.” Even the defending champion and FedExCup winner Patrick Cantlay – $15 million richer – believes the system is flawed.
Golf Channel
More than a dozen LIV players entered in BMW PGA field
Next month’s BMW PGA Championship is expected to have a heavy LIV presence. According to a published entry list on the DP World Tour website, more than a dozen players who have joined the rival tour will tee it up at the circuit’s flagship event at Wentworth, a group that includes European stalwarts Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia.
Golf Channel
Joaquin Niemann undecided on LIV, climbing leaderboard
ATLANTA – The subject of persistent speculation, Joaquin Niemann said Friday at the Tour Championship that he currently remains undecided about whether he will remain with the PGA Tour or join LIV Golf. “I haven’t made my decision yet,” Niemann told GolfChannel.com. “Obviously, there’s some things I’ve got to...
Golf Channel
Report: Hideki Matsuyama says he's sticking with PGA Tour
After months of speculation, Hideki Matsuyama is reportedly sticking with the PGA Tour. According to The Associated Press’ Doug Ferguson, Matsuyama confirmed that he is not leaving the Tour to sign with LIV Golf, which has already nabbed several of the Tour’s stars and is expected to announce at least six new members prior to next week’s LIV event outside of Boston.
Comments / 0