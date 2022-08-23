ATLANTA – Playing in the finale of the FedExCup Playoffs comes with its perks. Specifically, the potential to earn up to $18 million. That money is technically a “bonus” rewarded to the top players for a successful season (i.e. not counted as official money). The difference between finishing first and finishing seventh is $16 million, which is where eventual champ Rory McIlroy started this week, at No. 7 and 4 under, before making the largest comeback in starting-strokes history.

GOLF ・ 13 HOURS AGO