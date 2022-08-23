Read full article on original website
Related
Police: Kan. man captured driving vehicle stolen in Oklahoma
FINNEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a southwest Kansas man for alleged possession of a stolen vehicle. On Wednesday, police in Guymon, Oklahoma contacted Garden City Police about a stolen vehicle in the Garden City area, according to a media release. On Tuesday, officers located the vehicle and initiated...
kscbnews.net
Wagenseller wins Five State Fair Crown
Ashlynn Wagenseller, daughter of Jared Wagenseller and Amber Wagenseller was crowned the 2022 Seward County 5 State Fair Queen. She was crowned Friday evening right before the Tate Stevens concert by the previous Fair Queen Aspen Jaramillo. The 4 candidates, Ashlynn Wagenseller, McKenzie Kolb, Alana King, and McKenna Alexander, raised over $14,000 for the Five State Fair Scholarship Program. The candidates held several fundraising events over the last several weeks, with Ashlynn edging out McKenzie as 1st attendant. Ashlynn will reign over the 5 State Fair, and will also be at several events throughout the year.
Liberal First
SCCC, the definition of what college is supposed to be
When I first came to western Kansas as a teacher at Colby Community College I was surprised as the environment did not feel like a “community college” in the way that I was used to. I’m not sure where I got the idea that community college was somehow less than four-year college. Maybe it was the old label “junior college” that was stuck in my mind.
Liberal First
Diligence Barber Lounge provides a new kind of cut
Many people like to feel pampered and taken care of when they visit their barber or hairdresser, and recently, a new place opened in downtown Liberal to do just that. Diligence Barber Lounge officially opened its doors last weekend and had its ribbon cutting last Tuesday. Owners Alecxis Bonilla and Sarai Nessline said they are very excited to have the place officially open now after so much work.
Comments / 1