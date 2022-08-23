Read full article on original website
Liberal First
Diligence Barber Lounge provides a new kind of cut
Many people like to feel pampered and taken care of when they visit their barber or hairdresser, and recently, a new place opened in downtown Liberal to do just that. Diligence Barber Lounge officially opened its doors last weekend and had its ribbon cutting last Tuesday. Owners Alecxis Bonilla and Sarai Nessline said they are very excited to have the place officially open now after so much work.
SCCC, the definition of what college is supposed to be
When I first came to western Kansas as a teacher at Colby Community College I was surprised as the environment did not feel like a “community college” in the way that I was used to. I’m not sure where I got the idea that community college was somehow less than four-year college. Maybe it was the old label “junior college” that was stuck in my mind.
Landfill considering raising rates to provide service to area communities
In July, Seward County commissioners met with department heads to set proposed numbers for the fiscal year budget. At the budget work session much discussion centered around rates the county’s landfill is charging and comparing those rates to what other entities charge. Last Monday, Landfill Supervisor Brock Theiner met...
