Read full article on original website
Related
1 dead after Wednesday Gray County wreck
PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person has died after a Wednesday morning single-vehicle wreck outside of Pampa reports the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS said on Wednesday, at around 5 a.m., a vehicle was going east on US 60 in a construction zone when the driver lost control of the vehicle and rolled over […]
Police: Kan. man captured driving vehicle stolen in Oklahoma
FINNEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a southwest Kansas man for alleged possession of a stolen vehicle. On Wednesday, police in Guymon, Oklahoma contacted Garden City Police about a stolen vehicle in the Garden City area, according to a media release. On Tuesday, officers located the vehicle and initiated...
khqa.com
10 pounds of meth found in Heartland suspects' spare tire
LIBERAL, Kan. — Three suspects from the Heartland are facing drug charges following a major bust in southwest Kansas. The Seward County Sheriff's Office says the trio had 10 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in the spare tire of their vehicle. Deputies carried out the drug investigation in Liberal, Kansas,...
Liberal First
SCCC, the definition of what college is supposed to be
When I first came to western Kansas as a teacher at Colby Community College I was surprised as the environment did not feel like a “community college” in the way that I was used to. I’m not sure where I got the idea that community college was somehow less than four-year college. Maybe it was the old label “junior college” that was stuck in my mind.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Liberal First
Diligence Barber Lounge provides a new kind of cut
Many people like to feel pampered and taken care of when they visit their barber or hairdresser, and recently, a new place opened in downtown Liberal to do just that. Diligence Barber Lounge officially opened its doors last weekend and had its ribbon cutting last Tuesday. Owners Alecxis Bonilla and Sarai Nessline said they are very excited to have the place officially open now after so much work.
Comments / 0