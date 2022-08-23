ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Fans love it as Cristiano Ronaldo passionately celebrates Jadon Sancho’s goal vs Liverpool despite being benched

By Jake Lambourne
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26V0PD_0hSMQ1vA00

CRISTIANO RONALDO has delighted Manchester United fans with his animated celebration of Jadon Sancho's opener against Liverpool.

The 37-year-old was dropped to the bench for the 2-1 victory against the Reds at Old Trafford on Monday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34m49D_0hSMQ1vA00
Cristiano Ronaldo watched on from the bench after being dropped for the LIverpool match Credit: Sky Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QmYE0_0hSMQ1vA00
Manchester United ace Ronaldo appeared delighted as he celebrated Jadon Sancho's opener Credit: Sky Sports

But he failed to show any disappointment or frustration in the dugout as he passionately cheered on his team-mates.

And in a clip shared by Twitter user @UtdPlug, Ronaldo jubilantly rose to his feet after Sancho's 16th minute strike against Jurgen Klopp's men.

Having stood up in anticipation of a potential goal, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner smiled and clapped his hands as he joined in on the celebrations.

United supporters were loving his passionate celebration, as they declared he remains a team player despite informing the club of his intentions to depart the Theatre of Dreams.

Commenting on the clip, one United fan said: "'Not a team player' apparently!!"

Another remarked: "This is too emotional to me. The team love/spirit."

A third added: "And they say he’s no good for the team but that’s TRUE PASSION & support for the team."

Meanwhile this supporter messaged: "CR is like the proud dad watching their kids scoring."

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

This fan then simply stated: "This gives me goosebumps."

And Ronaldo also delighted supporters prior to the game after snubbing Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher of a handshake.

Ronaldo was introduced for the remaining four minutes of the match as he helped his side record their first win of the new Premier League season.

Following the match, boss Erik ten Hag ruled out a move away for the ex-Real Madrid ace along with Harry Maguire, who was also dropped.

He said: "I don't have to mention Harry Maguire and Ronaldo - amazing players and they will play role in the future, as well, and in the short future as well."

Bruno Fernandes delivered a cryptic answer in his post-match interview when asked about Ronaldo's future.

He told Eleven Sports: "There is a lot of speculation. I may know one thing or another, but I won't be the one who will say it.

"For now he is a United player, I don’t know about his future, if he will leave or if he will not leave.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48U8bw_0hSMQ1vA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CEGS1_0hSMQ1vA00

"As he said, he will speak soon and they will have time to hear his words and what he has to say.

"He can continue at a high level and give us a lot of goals but it’s his decision. We have to respect what he wants to do, whatever he wants to do.

"If he’s going to stay, we’ll be happy about it, if he’s going to leave because he thinks it’s best for him, I’ll be personally happy for him."

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Jamie Carragher
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Daily Mail

'Are you serious? We lost 3-0': Chelsea fans fume at Christian Pulisic and his 'really poor timing' after he posted an Instagram snap with USA teammates - and Leeds rivals - in the wake of heavy defeat... but USMNT supporters back him

Footballers posting pictures with their friends isn't uncommon, but they usually don't do so if their friends play for an opposing team that battered them the past weekend. Following a 3-0 loss to Leeds United, Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic posted an image with USMNT teammates Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams on Instagram.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Eriksen says ‘it’s great to play with players who want to run’ after Ten Hag axes Ronaldo and Maguire for Liverpool

MANCHESTER UNITED midfielder Christian Eriksen has praised his teammates for playing with an improved intensity during the club's 2-1 win over Liverpool on Monday. The Red Devils were heavily criticised for their lacklustre performance against Brentford two weeks ago which saw them suffer a humiliating 4-0 defeat. However, Erik ten...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester United#The Reds At Old Trafford#Ballon D Or#The Theatre Of Dreams
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Madrid, Spain
Daily Mail

Rio Ferdinand admits he was wrong to suggest Arsenal captaincy would 'weigh heavy' on Martin Odegaard and hails him for 'showing why he was a wonderkid at 15', following incredible start to the season

Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand has admitted that he was wrong to have doubts over Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard. There were widespread doubts as the Norway international was given the captain's armband at the Emirates Stadium this summer. Yet the 23-year-old has spearheaded the Gunners to a perfect start in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Man United ready €90m Antony bid, Alexander Isak nears Newcastle move

In the latest summer transfer news, Manchester United are set to make an improved offer for Ajax winger Antony, reportedly in the region of €90m, while Chelsea remain in pursuit of Wesley Fofana and Anthony Gordon. It comes after United considered a shock move to bring Memphis Depay back to the club, but Antony is the clubs’s priority with two weeks of the window remaining - however, PSV’s exit from the Champions League could also determine Cody Gakpo’s future. Arsenal have been linked with Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans and Wolves forward Pedro Neto, with Nicolas Pepe set to depart...
CBS Sports

UEFA Champions League draw: Live updates, groups, matchups, pots, rules and fixture dates

The Champions League group stage draw arrives on Thursday as 32 teams will be placed in eight groups of four. The action kicks off next month, and ten Americans could be taking part in the competition with the unlikely duo of James Sands and Malik Tillman helping Rangers get past PSV on Wednesday in the playoff. The pots teams will be drawn from are as follows:
Daily Mail

Man United 'have already set up 24-hour security for new £70m signing Casemiro' as they bolster their player protection - after Victor Lindelof was burgled and Tahith Chong was held at knifepoint in his home by a gang

Manchester United have reportedly already set up 24-hour security for their new £70m signing Casemiro. The Brazilian midfielder completed his move from Real Madrid on Monday, and is in line to make his debut when the Red Devils return to action against Southampton on Saturday. United also want to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
694K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy