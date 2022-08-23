ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
British women will have access to medical abortions permanently under new law

By Jon Rogers
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

WOMEN in England and Wales will be able to get early medical abortions at home permanently from the end of this month.

New legislation coming in on August 30 will allow women to access pills for an early medical abortion via a teleconsultation, and for both pills to be taken at home for gestation of up to nine weeks and six days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jiQDv_0hSMPuuJ00
Cropped shot of young woman taking pill holding a glass of water sitting on a sofa at home (stock image) Credit: Getty

The abortion law was originally relaxed in March 2020 but were only in place for two years as the Covid pandemic swept the country.

The change in the law now makes that move permanent.

The news comes as all independent sector abortion clinics in England have been reapproved.

This will continue to make abortion services available to women across the country.

All current approvals are valid until July 31, 2026.

Maggie Throup, the Minister for Public Health said: “The wellbeing and safety of women requiring access to abortion services is paramount.

“With these measures women will have more choice in how and where they access abortion services, while ensuring robust data is collected to ensure their continued safety.”

In England, Scotland and Wales abortion has been a legal since the Abortion Act was passed in 1967.

Most abortions in England, Wales and Scotland are carried out before 24 weeks of pregnancy.

They can be carried out after 24 weeks in very limited circumstances – for example, if the mother's life is at risk or the child would be born with a severe disability.

The termination is only legal when performed by a licensed medical professional (a doctor) and it must also be signed off by two other doctors.

In Northern Ireland the Abortion Regulations 2020 allow access to abortions up to 12 weeks gestation.

In 2021 there were a total of 214,256 carried out in England and Wales - the highest number since the Abortion Act was introduced.

The situation is very different in the US though after Roe v Wade was overturned earlier this year by the Supreme Court and could see abortion banned in half of America’s 50 states.

Thirteen states have already passed so-called "trigger laws" that automatically outlaw abortion following the decision with others expected to follow.

The move by the Supreme Court caused widespread outrage with protestors taking to the streets across the country.

ROE V WADE OVERTURNED IN US

The landmark Roe v Wade case in 1973 saw the Supreme Court rule that a woman's right to terminate a pregnancy was protected by the US Constitution.

This gave women a right to abortion in the first three months of pregnancy but allowed for restrictions in the second trimester and prohibitions in the third.

It will now be up to state legislators to decide on abortions - potentially leading to life-threatening consequences for millions.

GUIDELINES SAFEGUARDING CHILDREN

In a bid to ensure the safety of children and young people, the UK’s Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health will publish safeguarding guidance for under-18s accessing early medical abortion services.

The guidance, which will be published shortly, reinforces the principles that every young person should have access to early medical abortions in a timely manner and that their holistic and safeguarding needs must be addressed by providers.

To monitor the impact and use of at home early medical abortions, doctors will be required to include information on place of termination, place of consultation as well as whether the consultation was fully remote on abortion notification forms.

The information will be used to analyse trends in abortion provision as well as monitoring “pathways” for home-use abortions.

Doctors will also be required to certify in “good faith” that the gestation period is below 10 weeks for abortion pills prescribed from home and if one or both pills are taken at a woman’s home.

Clare Murphy, chief executive of the British Pregnancy Advisory Service, BPAS, said: “We are absolutely delighted that following work by BPAS and clinicians across the sector earlier this year, MPs voted to follow the evidence and listen to women – supporting the continuation of this essential service.

“Having been in place since March 2020, we know that early abortion at home is safe, effective and an important option for women.

“BPAS has provided our Pills by Post service to more than 125,000 women so far, and we look forward to continuing this service into September and beyond.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BL0KB_0hSMPuuJ00
The legislation allows women to access pills for early medical abortion via a teleconsultation, and for both pills to be taken at home (stock image) Credit: Getty

Comments / 1

BBC

'I need an abortion': The text that gets pills sent in secret

Anna*, 23, knew that she could not have another child. She also knew that she wouldn't get an abortion in Texas, where she lives, as the state has one of the strictest abortion laws in the United States. So the mother of a four-month-old turned to social media to search...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Associated Press

S.C. court blocks abortion law as Senate considers new one

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Supreme Court on Wednesday temporarily blocked the state’s “fetal heartbeat” law banning abortion around six weeks as lawmakers across the street were considering new restrictions. The restrictions, previously blocked by federal courts, took effect shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. With federal abortion protections gone, Planned Parenthood South Atlantic sued under the state constitution’s privacy protections. For the time being, abortion is once again legal from 20 weeks of pregnancy in the state. “At this preliminary stage, we are unable to determine with finality the constitutionality of the Act under our state’s constitutional prohibition against unreasonable invasions of privacy,” the Court wrote in its order granting a preliminary injunction. Meanwhile, the South Carolina Senate had just started taking its first steps toward further abortion restrictions. The Medical Affairs Committee listened to nearly nine hours of invited testimony and public comment Wednesday as they consider language for another abortion bill. On Tuesday, the South Carolina House Judiciary Committee advanced a near-total abortion ban with no exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Lawmaker Tearily Explains Teen Almost Lost Uterus Because of Abortion Law He Voted For

A South Carolina lawmaker on Tuesday had to fight back tears as he explained that an anti-abortion law he’d voted for led to a young woman nearly losing her uterus, and even put her life at risk. Republican State Rep. Neal Collins told the state’s House Judiciary Committee that he’d lost sleep after learning about the case of a 19-year-old woman whose water broke after just 15 weeks of pregnancy. He said that because the fetus had a heartbeat, lawyers advised doctors that they could not remove the fetus, despite that being the recommended medical course of action. The young woman was discharged from hospital. “First, she’s going to pass this fetus in the toilet,” Collins said. “She’s going to have to deal with that on her own.” He added that a doctor told him that there was a “greater than 50 percent chance that she’s going to lose her uterus” and “there’s a 10 percent chance that she will develop sepsis and herself die.” “That weighs on me,” Collins added. “I voted for that bill. These are affecting people.”Read it at Raw Story
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Dr. Caitlin Gustafson: ‘Ordinary people will lose their lives’ due to abortion bans

Dr. Caitlin Gustafson, a family medicine doctor and plaintiff in a lawsuit to stop a severe abortion restriction law in Idaho, and Cecile Richards, former president of Planned Parenthood, join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the tangible harms abortion bans and restrictive abortion laws cause to women and medical professionals. “Ordinary people will lose their lives over these bans that were put in place by legislators, who, many of whom just don't understand any of the complexity of pregnancy,” says Dr. Gustafson. “Pregnancy isn't a happy, safe event, for many people. It is a very complex medical condition.”Aug. 25, 2022.
IDAHO STATE
Daily Mail

Google says it will provide verified results for abortion clinics after it was accused of steering users towards fake clinics or pregnancy crisis centers that discourage terminations

Google search results will now default to show only verified abortion providers, after it was accused of steering users toward fake clinics and pregnancy crisis centers that discourage women from getting the procedure. The search engine will now start adding labels to its Search and Maps listing for healthcare facilities...
HEALTH
The Independent

Macron hits back at Truss over comment ‘jury out’ on whether he is a friend or foe

The President of France has hit back at Liz Truss after the Tory leadership frontrunner said the jury was out on whether he was a friend or a foe.Emmanuel Macron described Britain as an ally and said its people would always be friends of France, despite the occasional error made by its leaders.“Britain is a friend of France, I don’t doubt that for a second,” he said when asked about the remarks by Ms Truss, who is widely expected to become Britain’s next prime minister.But he added: “If France and Britain cannot say whether they are friends or enemies...then...
POLITICS
