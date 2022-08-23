Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Restaurant Highlights In and Around Lancaster, PA [Summer 2022]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Upcoming Community Fairs in and Around Lancaster, PA [2022]Melissa FrostLancaster County, PA
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenAdamstown, PA
Small Business Spotlight: DJ's Taste of the 50's in Smoketown, PAMelissa FrostSmoketown, PA
14-Mile Engine Classic Car Sells for Over $400,000 as New Owner Gets a Piece of HistorySharee B.Harrisburg, PA
local21news.com
Law firm confirmed to be representing two victims of Middletown hazing incident
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Andreozzi + Foote, a law firm which according to their website is "a nationally recognized civil firm known for our successful advocacy on behalf of survivors of sexual abuse and violent crime," was confirmed by CBS 21 News to be representing two victims regarding the Middletown football hazing incident.
abc27.com
Three-year-old dies in Clay Township farming incident
CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A child was killed in a farming incident on the morning of Friday, Aug. 26 in Clay Township, Lancaster County. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD), a three-year-old child was killed after being struck by the wheels of a horse-drawn farm wagon.
Man allegedly asked for gas money before robbing victim in Lancaster County
Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster are investigating a robbery that involved a man in a vehicle who asked for gas money before a back-seat passenger brandished a gun and demanded more.
abc27.com
Swatara Township road rage incident results in gunfire
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A road rage incident that occurred in Swatara Township, Dauphin County ended with shots being fired and a man being injured. According to the Swatara Township Police Department, the incident occurred on Friday, Aug. 26 at 10:24 a.m. Police officers received a report of a road rage incident along Route 322 east. A man reported that he was driving eastbound down Hummelstown Hill when he switched into the right lane.
Road rage shooter on the loose after hitting driver in Dauphin County: police
One person was injured after a road rage incident turned into a shooting on Friday morning, Swatara Township police said. Around 10:24 a.m., a male driver was headed east on Route 322 down Hummelstown Hill when he switched into the right lane, he later told police. Shortly after switching lanes,...
People Chased By Man With Machete At PA Truck Stop: Police
A man with a machete chased people at truck stop in Pennsylvania on Thursday, August 25, 2022, authorities say. The Middlesex Township police arrived at 1501 Harrisburg Pike, Carlisle, to find Joseph Patrick Hone, 38, of Carlisle with the machete, according to a release by the department. He resisted arrested...
Driver killed in Route 248 crash identified. Lehigh Township police seeking witnesses.
Sylvanus Schmick, a 59-year-old Lansford, Carbon County resident, died on Thursday as a result of a two-vehicle crash on Route 248 in Lehigh Township. Lehigh Township police responded to the scene just after 4 p.m., at the intersection of Lehigh Drive (Route 248) and Sycamore Drive, where two pickup trucks collided, according to a release from the Lehigh Township Police Department.
State Police investigating suspected armed robbery in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are investigating a suspected armed robbery that occurred Wednesday in Bart Township, Lancaster County. According to police, it happened at about 6:30 p.m. on Lancaster Avenue. The victim told investigators he was outside their home when he was approached by a white or...
PSP: Man wanted for killing private security guard
MORGANTOWN, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are asking for public help in locating a man they say is a suspect in the murder of a private security guard. According to PSP, on August 6 around 12:00 a.m. a private security guard was shot and killed while patrolling the area of Quarry Road and Mineveiw […]
1 person injured in Dauphin County shooting: police
One person was shot Wednesday evening in Steelton, police said. Shots were reportedly fired around 8:21 p.m. on the 100 block of Frank S. Brown Boulevard. Police said a man in his 40s was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening wound. No arrests have been announced as of Thursday.
abc27.com
Lititz Police looking for an identity theft suspect
LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — Lititz Borough Police are investigating an incident of identity theft that occurred on July 15. According to police, at 11:30 a.m., a man entered the Fulton Bank on West Main Street in Leola, Lancaster County. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to...
Airbnb Assault In Central Pennsylvania Has Police Searching For Woman
The police are searching for the woman pictured after an assault at an Airbnb in central Pennsylvania. The East Earl Township police are "attempting to identify the pictured female in reference to an assault," the department announced in a release on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Officers were called to an...
Ex-Cons Burglarize KFC In Central PA: Police
Whether it was a bucket of chicken or cash that these two former convicts wanted remains unclear but it is clear that they are wanted by the police. East Hempfield Township police announced the warrants for the burglary on Thursday, August 25, although the warrants were issued on July 14, and the burglary happened on June 2, according to the release.
abc27.com
Lebanon County woman missing pet alligators
NORTH CORNWALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lebanon County are searching for two pet alligators that have been reported missing. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to abc27’s media partner Lancaster Online, Brandy Gwynn...
21-Year-Old Stragular Nabbed As 3rd Suspect In Half-Million Lancaster County Barn Arson
A 21-year-old man has been arrested as a third suspect in a barn fire that had nearly $500,000 million in damage on April 8, 2021, authorities say. Charles Jayron Newswanger, of New Holland, has been charged along with Christopher Adam Good, 23, of Annville, and Jonathan Lynn Yoder, 18, of Narvon for setting fire to the barn located in the 200 block of Bridgeville Road at 2:25 a.m., police explained in a new release on the case on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
abc27.com
Two arrested after suspicious activity call in Clay Township
CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD) arrested two suspects after a call came in regarding suspicious activity and a possible hit and run. According to a release from police, officers responded to the 100 block of Word Coroner Road in Clay Township...
Two alligators were allegedly stolen from a Lebanon County couple
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A couple in Lebanon County has taken to social media to find their allegedly stolen alligators. Brandy and Erik Gwynn posted on Facebook that their pet alligators, Cleo and Georgia, were stolen over the weekend from their enclosure. The alligators, both female, are described as three...
WGAL
8-year-old Lebanon County boy finds prehistoric shark tooth
A Lebanon County boy made quite a find while vacationing with his family. The 8-year-old unearthed a prehistoric artifact in pristine condition. Riley Gracely and his family have collected hundreds of shark teeth during their annual visit to Palmetto Fossil Excursions in South Carolina. While his family has found some...
3rd person charged with setting fire that caused a half-million dollars in damage to barn
A 21-year-old man is charged with arson and agricultural vandalism in connection to an April barn fire in Lancaster County, police said. East Earl Township police said Charles J. Newswanger, of New Holland, helped set a barn on fire around 2:25 a.m. April 8, 2021, on the 200 block of Bridgeville Road.
Police: Tractor trailer driver was drunk
Sunbury, Pa. — An alleged hit-and-run driver was drunk when he fled an accident scene in a tractor trailer, police say. Officers say they found a can of Heineken beer behind the driver's seat of the 18-wheeler after they managed to stop driver Danny Van Tran near Chestnut Street on Aug. 14. Here's what police say happened: ...
