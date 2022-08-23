ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Revised plans for new Sunderland Eye Infirmary on former Vaux site - with extra space for patience to help cut hospital waiting lists

By Chris Binding
Sunderland Echo
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Energy customers are warned that if they refuse to pay soaring bills then firms will put them on pre-payment meters that gobble up 90 per cent of top-ups to cut debt rather than heat homes

Debt experts have warned that households risk being placed on prepayment meters if they stop paying their bills. Data collected debt help website DebtBuffer.com shows households on prepayment meters are seeing up to 90% of their gas top-ups going on repaying debt rather than heating their homes as they head into the winter months.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Single mother reveals how she sold her £570,000 six-bed Edinburgh townhouse to live in a van and set up a dog training business on a farm ruined by fly-tippers in the Pentland Hills on Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild

A single mother-of-two revealed how she sold her £570,000 Edinburgh townhouse and lived in a transit van to pour all her savings into building a dog training centre on tonight's Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild. Rizia, 63, from Edinburgh, appears on the Channel 5 programme tonight and...
PETS
BBC

Derby: Leaning tree to stay put despite safety concerns

A heavily slanted tree on a busy road in Derby must stay put - despite a plea to remove it over safety concerns. The horse chestnut tree, in Nottingham Road, Chaddesden, is located near a Tesco Express store and petrol station. Premier Forecourts, representing the Tesco store, had called for...
CARS
BBC

Gwynedd: Urgent work and line-side problem stops trains

Urgent repairs to the track have forced a rail line in Gwynedd to close. There will be disruption to services between Porthmadog and Pwllheli as a result until about 12:00 BST on Thursday. Services between Welshpool in Powys and Shrewsbury, Shropshire, have also been cancelled after a problem with line-side...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eye Care#Extra Space#Built Environment#Sunderland Eye Infirmary#Sunderland City Council#Vaux Brewery#Riverside Sunderland#Nhs#Stsft
BBC

Bristol drug den house shut down

A house in Bristol used as a drug den has been closed. Avon and Somerset Police and Bristol City Council applied for a three-month closure order for the property in Bishopsworth, Bristol, after Class A drugs were found on on the premises. A spokesperson for the police said neighbours had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Cameron House bosses were warned about storing ashes in cupboards, inquiry told

Bosses at a hotel which would later go up in flames claiming the lives of two men were told by a fire inspector about the danger of storing combustible materials in certain cupboards.Simon Midgley, 32, and Richard Dyson, 38, died when a fire broke out at the Cameron House hotel, near Balloch, on the banks of Loch Lomond on December 18 2017.A fatal accident inquiry heard on Thursday that in August that year James Clark, of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, had highlighted some concerns to the hotel in a routine inspection.“Where the integrity of walls or ceilings has...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Edinburgh bin strike: Residents told to keep rubbish inside

Edinburgh residents are being asked to keep their rubbish inside as waste piles high during the city's bin strike. The city's waste workers launched a 12-day strike as unions negotiate for an improved pay offer. On day five, scenes of overflowing bins were spreading from the city centre to residential...
POLITICS
BBC

Watford General: New hospital funding plea after hole appears

Urgent investment for a new hospital was needed after a hole opened up in the road close to its main entrance, an NHS trust said. West Hertfordshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, said the cause of the hole at Watford General Hospital was "subsidence" due to a "water leak, caused by ageing infrastructure".
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
BBC

Private mental health unit scrutiny recommended by Norfolk committee

A report into the care of three women at a former mental health unit has recommended greater monitoring and scrutiny of private provision. The Norfolk Safeguarding Adults Board (NSAB) review focused on care given to women known as L, M and N, who lived at Milestones Hospital near Norwich. The...
MENTAL HEALTH
BBC

Fresh call in Stoke-on-Trent for monkey dust to be reclassified

An MP has called for the drug monkey dust to be reclassified as a Class A substance after what he described as a big increase in people using it. Stoke-on-Trent South's Jack Brereton said users had started fires and jumped off buildings in the city. He highlighted Longton as a...
HEALTH
BBC

Shropshire health service critical incident stood down

The critical incident that was called over Shropshire's under-pressure hospitals and health services has been stood down. Health chiefs said "swift, extraordinary actions" by staff had had a major impact. Waiting times for ambulances have reduced and hospital bed admissions and discharges have improved significantly, bosses said. However, front-line staff...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Yorkshire hosepipe ban comes into force amid falling reservoir levels

A hosepipe ban affecting about five million people across Yorkshire has come into force. Yorkshire Water said the ban was the first it had imposed in 27 years and was necessary due to a significant decline in reservoir levels. The county also recorded below long-term average rainfall for the fifth...
ECONOMY
BBC

Yorkshire hosepipe ban: 'Don't call police over breaches'

People are being told not to call the police over breaches of the hosepipe ban in Yorkshire. The ban comes into force across the region on Friday and prohibits people using hosepipes to water gardens, clean their cars or fill paddling pools, and carries a fine of up to £1,000.
U.K.
Daily Mail

'This is a major crisis': Casualty doctor warns that ambulance services across the country are struggling to cut down on waiting times with around 34,000 patients a month harmed by delays

A leading casualty doctor warned yesterday of a ‘major crisis’ in ambulance services across the nation. In a week where a 90-year-old woman had to wait 40 hours for an ambulance, more horror stories are continuing to surface. Experts say around 34,000 patients a month come to some...
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy