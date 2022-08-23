Revised plans for new Sunderland Eye Infirmary on former Vaux site - with extra space for patience to help cut hospital waiting lists

Read full article on original website
Related
Energy customers are warned that if they refuse to pay soaring bills then firms will put them on pre-payment meters that gobble up 90 per cent of top-ups to cut debt rather than heat homes
Debt experts have warned that households risk being placed on prepayment meters if they stop paying their bills. Data collected debt help website DebtBuffer.com shows households on prepayment meters are seeing up to 90% of their gas top-ups going on repaying debt rather than heating their homes as they head into the winter months.
Single mother reveals how she sold her £570,000 six-bed Edinburgh townhouse to live in a van and set up a dog training business on a farm ruined by fly-tippers in the Pentland Hills on Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild
A single mother-of-two revealed how she sold her £570,000 Edinburgh townhouse and lived in a transit van to pour all her savings into building a dog training centre on tonight's Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild. Rizia, 63, from Edinburgh, appears on the Channel 5 programme tonight and...
PETS・
BBC
Derby: Leaning tree to stay put despite safety concerns
A heavily slanted tree on a busy road in Derby must stay put - despite a plea to remove it over safety concerns. The horse chestnut tree, in Nottingham Road, Chaddesden, is located near a Tesco Express store and petrol station. Premier Forecourts, representing the Tesco store, had called for...
CARS・
BBC
Gwynedd: Urgent work and line-side problem stops trains
Urgent repairs to the track have forced a rail line in Gwynedd to close. There will be disruption to services between Porthmadog and Pwllheli as a result until about 12:00 BST on Thursday. Services between Welshpool in Powys and Shrewsbury, Shropshire, have also been cancelled after a problem with line-side...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Bristol drug den house shut down
A house in Bristol used as a drug den has been closed. Avon and Somerset Police and Bristol City Council applied for a three-month closure order for the property in Bishopsworth, Bristol, after Class A drugs were found on on the premises. A spokesperson for the police said neighbours had...
Cameron House bosses were warned about storing ashes in cupboards, inquiry told
Bosses at a hotel which would later go up in flames claiming the lives of two men were told by a fire inspector about the danger of storing combustible materials in certain cupboards.Simon Midgley, 32, and Richard Dyson, 38, died when a fire broke out at the Cameron House hotel, near Balloch, on the banks of Loch Lomond on December 18 2017.A fatal accident inquiry heard on Thursday that in August that year James Clark, of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, had highlighted some concerns to the hotel in a routine inspection.“Where the integrity of walls or ceilings has...
BBC
Edinburgh bin strike: Residents told to keep rubbish inside
Edinburgh residents are being asked to keep their rubbish inside as waste piles high during the city's bin strike. The city's waste workers launched a 12-day strike as unions negotiate for an improved pay offer. On day five, scenes of overflowing bins were spreading from the city centre to residential...
BBC
Watford General: New hospital funding plea after hole appears
Urgent investment for a new hospital was needed after a hole opened up in the road close to its main entrance, an NHS trust said. West Hertfordshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, said the cause of the hole at Watford General Hospital was "subsidence" due to a "water leak, caused by ageing infrastructure".
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Private mental health unit scrutiny recommended by Norfolk committee
A report into the care of three women at a former mental health unit has recommended greater monitoring and scrutiny of private provision. The Norfolk Safeguarding Adults Board (NSAB) review focused on care given to women known as L, M and N, who lived at Milestones Hospital near Norwich. The...
BBC
Fresh call in Stoke-on-Trent for monkey dust to be reclassified
An MP has called for the drug monkey dust to be reclassified as a Class A substance after what he described as a big increase in people using it. Stoke-on-Trent South's Jack Brereton said users had started fires and jumped off buildings in the city. He highlighted Longton as a...
BBC
Shropshire health service critical incident stood down
The critical incident that was called over Shropshire's under-pressure hospitals and health services has been stood down. Health chiefs said "swift, extraordinary actions" by staff had had a major impact. Waiting times for ambulances have reduced and hospital bed admissions and discharges have improved significantly, bosses said. However, front-line staff...
BBC
Yorkshire hosepipe ban comes into force amid falling reservoir levels
A hosepipe ban affecting about five million people across Yorkshire has come into force. Yorkshire Water said the ban was the first it had imposed in 27 years and was necessary due to a significant decline in reservoir levels. The county also recorded below long-term average rainfall for the fifth...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Woman appears in court for 'misusing' ambulance service and 'wasting' NHS resources in Aylesbury
Police say a woman who has cost the NHS "thousands of pounds" by "wasting" the time and resources of frontline healthcare staff has been told to stop or face jail. The woman, who has not been named, has reportedly been "misusing" the ambulance service and Stoke Mandeville Hospital in Aylesbury.
BBC
Agard Street: Severn Trent criticised over delays repairing burst pipe damage
Derby City Council has criticised Severn Trent Water for the time it is taking to repair a road damaged by a burst water main. The closure of Agard Street, which flooded on 17 August, has caused long queues of traffic in the city centre. Jerry Pearce, cabinet member for highways...
BBC
Yorkshire hosepipe ban: 'Don't call police over breaches'
People are being told not to call the police over breaches of the hosepipe ban in Yorkshire. The ban comes into force across the region on Friday and prohibits people using hosepipes to water gardens, clean their cars or fill paddling pools, and carries a fine of up to £1,000.
U.K.・
Parts of England have one NHS dentist for thousands of people, data shows
Analysis reveals locations of dental deserts as continuing fallout from pandemic leaves service ‘on last legs’
'This is a major crisis': Casualty doctor warns that ambulance services across the country are struggling to cut down on waiting times with around 34,000 patients a month harmed by delays
A leading casualty doctor warned yesterday of a ‘major crisis’ in ambulance services across the nation. In a week where a 90-year-old woman had to wait 40 hours for an ambulance, more horror stories are continuing to surface. Experts say around 34,000 patients a month come to some...
Dutch state railway to sell Abellio in UK management buyout
Abellio UK’s CEO Dominic Booth is understood to be leading buyout and will help fund deal using own money
Enough is Enough movement gathers pace with Andy Burnham latest backer
Andy Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester, is to back the growing Enough is Enough movement, whose leaders are planning dozens of rallies against the cost of living crisis which they say will result in people dying. Burnham’s support indicates a widening political base to a campaign that now has...
Comments / 0