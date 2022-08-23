Read full article on original website
Trademarks might reveal name of Apple VR/AR headset
Companies working with Apple have reportedly filed for trademarks in multiple countries that might relate to Apple’s upcoming virtual reality and augmented reality headset. They are variations on “Reality,” and it’s possible the filings reveal the name for the device. The Apple VR/AR headset could be...
Just how ‘far out’ will Apple’s Sept. 7 event be? [The CultCast]
This week on Cult of Mac’s podcast: What does Apple’s star-studded September 7 event invite mean? Some of the speculation is pretty “far out,” but Erfon thinks he has the answer. Also on The CultCast:. The M2 MacBook Air humiliates a pricier Dell laptop. Shazam still...
What to expect at Apple’s Sept. 7 ‘Far Out’ product event
The long-anticipated Apple early fall event is just around the corner. On September 7, executives will take to the stage at Apple Park to unveil an array of new products. Here’s everything we’re expecting at the “Far Out” event, plus the devices we’ll likely have to wait until later in the year to see.
Expect Apple Watch Pro to sport 47mm display
A critical detail has leaked about about Apple’s upcoming wearable designed for serious athletes. The new top-tier Apple Watch will have a 47mm screen, according to a new report coming out of Asia. This will make it the largest version yet of Apple’s wrist computer. Apple Watch Pro...
iPhone 14 might offer free texting via satellite
IPhone 14 users may never be out of contact as long as they’re outdoors. Apple’s upcoming handset will be able to exchange texts via satellites in low-Earth orbit, according to an expert in satellite communications. And the service will be free. Apple might even have hinted about this...
Apple’s most affordable iPad drops to lowest price yet
Apple’s entry-level 10.2-inch iPad is even more affordable on Amazon today after a $49.01 discount. The deal brings down the price to just $279.99. This is the lowest ever price we have tracked on the 10.2-inch iPad. This post contains affiliate links. Cult of Mac may earn a commission...
Juice up all your Apple devices at once with this 4-in-1 charging cable
Own an Apple Watch and an iPhone? If they ran out of juice, your plans could quickly fall apart. You would normally need a collection of cables to keep them and any other gadgets charged up on the go. But with this Apple Watch-compatible four-in-one charging cable, you can power up to four devices from a single outlet.
Get ready to stream a world of content with Getflix Smart DNS
You know what you use the internet for. If you’re mostly just streaming and browsing, you might not need a super-intense, full-service virtual private network. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t still get some of the benefits of a VPN with one that’s a little more suited to your purposes.
