James Stephen Jelinek - age 72 of Plattsburg, MO passed away Thursday morning, August 25, 2022, at home in Plattsburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 AM, Saturday, September 3rd, 2022, at the Lathrop United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM, prior to the service at the church. Friends may call from 11 AM to 5 PM, Friday at the funeral home. Burial with Full Military Honors will follow at Prairie Ridge Cemetery, west of Polo. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop (816) 740-4658. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.

