Trenton, MO

KMZU

Wendell E. Clark

Wendell E. Clark, 82, of New Cambria, MO, passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022 at his home. Wendell was born on October 7, 1940, the son of Elmer and Elma (Sinnett) Clark. He was united in marriage to Linda Lou Harryman on August 14, 1971. Wendell enjoyed farming, mowing, cutting brush, raising hogs and he especially going on rides with his wife.
NEW CAMBRIA, MO
KMZU

Roadwork on bridge over Carroll County Routes 24 and 65 to resume Aug. 31

CARROLL COUNTY – Rehabilitation of the second of seven bridges in a project on Carroll County U.S. Routes 24 and 65 is scheduled to resume next week. The project started on Aug. 18, but was paused due to safety concerns about the flow of traffic. From Wednesday, Aug. 31 to mid-December, the bridge over Missouri Route, 10, Outer Road U.S. Route 24 and the Norfolk Southern Railroad will be narrowed to one lane.
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Marvin Jacobs

Marvin Jacobs, 84, of Bogard died Monday, Aug. 15. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30 at the Rickett Cemetery in Chula. Services are under the direction of Bittiker Funeral Home.
BOGARD, MO
KMZU

Ann Louise Hill

Ann Louise Hill, 76, of Gower and formerly of Carrollton died Sunday, Aug. 21. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26 at Bittiker Funeral Home in Carrollton. A visitation will be from 1 to 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
GOWER, MO
KMZU

Railroad crossing work to close 41 highway near DeWitt

CARROLLTON, Mo. - Crews will close both lanes of travel on 41 Highway today near DeWitt, 1.5 miles south of 24 Hwy., to conduct work on the Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing. A start time for work is undetermined, but the closure will continue until Thursday, August 25. Detours are in place.
CARROLLTON, MO
KMZU

Ray County Commission meets in regular session Wednesday

RICHMOND, Mo. – Ray County Commission meets in regular session Wednesday, August 24. A tentative agenda indicates the commission to approve payables. Following, a closed session regarding legalities. The meeting is scheduled at 9:00 a.m. in the Commissioners Office.
RAY COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Carroll County Chamber of Commerce welcomes Executive Director

CARROLLTON, Mo. – Carroll County Chamber of Commerce names Jeffery Martin as the new Executive Director. The decision comes with the confidence that the organization will continue to grow and prosper with a leader and advocate in the community. Martin recently spoke with KMZU regarding his life and educational experiences he plans to use for a successful transition into the new role.
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Bryan Petree

Bryan Petree, 52, of Kirksville died June 28. Graveside military honors will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Mount Olivet Cemetery in Marceline. Services are under the direction of the Delaney Funeral Home.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
KMZU

The Garden Hour: a lesson on responsible and environmentally conscious fertilization

CARROLLTON (KMZU) – As the last leg of summer approaches, the MU Extension’s Garden Hour is offering fall gardening tips. Turf specialist Justin Keay offered a segment on how to properly use fertilizer while being environmentally cautious. Keay explains how home fertilizer use can end up polluting our waters, and why this is an issue that should be on every gardener’s radar.
CARROLLTON, MO

