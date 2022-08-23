CARROLL COUNTY – Rehabilitation of the second of seven bridges in a project on Carroll County U.S. Routes 24 and 65 is scheduled to resume next week. The project started on Aug. 18, but was paused due to safety concerns about the flow of traffic. From Wednesday, Aug. 31 to mid-December, the bridge over Missouri Route, 10, Outer Road U.S. Route 24 and the Norfolk Southern Railroad will be narrowed to one lane.

CARROLL COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO