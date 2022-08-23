ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frewsburg, NY

The Spun

Yankees Make Brutal Mistake During Game vs. Mets

The New York Yankees defense made a costly mistake during Tuesday night's "Subway Series" matchup against the Mets. With two outs in the top of the sixth, the Yankees failed to capitalize on an opportunity to get out of the inning with their 2-1 lead intact. Mets first baseman Pete...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Angels Claim Rob Zastryzny From Mets

The Angels have claimed Rob Zastryzny off waivers from the Mets, and the left-hander has been optioned to Triple-A. New York designated Zastryzny for assignment earlier this week. The Mets signed Zastryzny to a minors contract in May, and he made a single appearance for the Mets (tossing one inning...
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

Mets Fans Made TV History This Week

Anytime the New York Mets and New York Yankees get together for a Subway series, the TV ratings are bound to be through the roof. The stadium will always be full, but fans will definitely be tuned in on either the radio or the TV. On Tuesday night, however, Mets...
QUEENS, NY
Q 105.7

Clock Turns Back For Former New York Mets On Saturday

Old Timer's Day began for the New York Mets in the magical year of 1969. Good things happened that year, including their "Amazin" World Championship, amongst a myriad of major world events. The scrooge-like former Mets owners, Fred Wilpon and Saul Katz killed the beloved event in 1994. They were probably tired of hearing former Mets players mock their ownership's lack of baseball knowledge...but that's a story for another day. Old Timer's Day is back and it's Saturday at Citi Field.
QUEENS, NY
MLB

NY native Mazzilli ready for Mets' Old-Timers Day

NEW YORK -- Former Major Leaguer Lee Mazzilli is looking forward to the Mets’ Old-Timers Day, the club’s first since 1994, on Saturday afternoon at Citi Field prior to the Rockies-Mets game that evening. The Old-Timers’ Day player introductions will begin at 5 p.m. ET and single-game tickets...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

New York Mets Injury Updates: Eduardo Escobar, Luis Guillorme

New York Mets third baseman Eduardo Escobar (oblique) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with the High-A Brooklyn Cyclones on Thursday night, as manager Buck Showalter told reporters. According to Showalter, Escobar should be ready to rejoin the Mets on Friday or Saturday during their series with the Colorado...
BROOKLYN, NY

