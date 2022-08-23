Legislation funds assistance program, peer support, critical care insurance, training for all Minnesota firefighters – at no cost to them or their communities. MINNEAPOLIS (August 2022) – Since it was passed in July 2021, the most comprehensive firefighter well-being legislation in the nation has supported hundreds of peer support calls and visits with mental health providers, trained the majority of the state’s firefighters on their occupational health risks, and has paid out nearly $800,000 in critical illness claims – all at no cost to firefighters, their departments or their communities.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO