Summit, NJ man charged with murder for woman’s fatal stabbing
SUMMIT — A man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 28-year-old woman in Newark on Friday. Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens announced on Saturday the arrest of Ramunas Katkus, of Summit. He is charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses. Stephens identified the victim as...
NJ woman gets 1 to 2 years on gun charge in 2009 PA trooper death
A Union County woman has been sentenced to one to two years in state prison for the purchase of a gun used in the shooting death of a Pennsylvania state trooper more than a decade ago in eastern Pennsylvania. Court records indicate that 37-year-old Emily Joy Gross, of Westfield, pleaded...
3 charged with armed robbery for March incident in Saddle Brook, NJ
Three individuals have been charged with armed robbery and other offenses in connection with an alleged setup in Saddle Brook using the ride-share platform Uber. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office on Friday announced charges against 28-year-old Allen Ernst, of Garfield, 31-year-old Karina Eremyan, of Fair Lawn, and 28-year-old Antonio Bowen, who is currently incarcerated.
Keansburg, NJ man arrested for trying to pay Middletown, NJ minor money to expose themselves
Police in Middletown Township have arrested a Keansburg man who tried and committed an unfathomable crime involving a minor. Details of the case and charges were announced on Friday afternoon by Middletown Township Police Chief Craig Weber. The incident took place on Tuesday when police said that 42-year-old Marcus Brady...
Two community events being held in Ocean County, NJ to mark Overdose Awareness Day
It's one of the most critical days of the year that's International Overdose Awareness Day which is on Wednesday, because it has helped and will continue to save lives. In Ocean County, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office and Bright Harbor Healthcare are teaming up to put together two resource events for all members of the community, even if you're not directly impacted by the drug epidemic, to learn more about what's happening and how you can help others and seek out help if needed.
10 of the Deadliest Intersections in NJ, 2 of Them are at the Jersey Shore
It is something we have to deal with all the time in New Jersey, traffic. Especially in Ocean County and Monmouth County - the Jersey Shore. Please take it easy when you drive on New Jersey roadways. I've written a lot of articles about the worst intersections but I had...
Anything New on the Former Boston Market Location in Brick, NJ?
It is almost "Fall" and as the days go by, the former Boston Market on Brick Blvd sits dark and empty in Brick Township. I recently drove by and was once again reminded that this heavily traveled location still is waiting for a new tenant. Boston Market was in business...
Pipe down! Staten Island is fed up with disruptions from parties in NJ
Staten Island is looking to Elizabeth Mayor Christian Bollwage for relief from the "scourge" of boom parties that blast noise across the body of water separating the two states. Richmond County District Attorney Michael McMahon sent a letter to Bollwage about the noisy gatherings, which McMahon said happen on a...
Chowderfest is returning to LBI
It’s not too early to start thinking about Chowderfest as the Chowder Trail will begin on Labor Day. The Chowder Trail is where you do the tasting and vote for your favorites. It continues on LBI until Sep. 30. Chowderfest has been held since 1989 (with pandemic changes in...
Fascinating Restaurant On A Boat Needs To Come To Monmouth, NJ & Ocean County, NJ
Do I have something sweet for you. We've told you a lot about where to get the best type of food at the Jersey: the best Mexican food, the best Italian restaurants, the juiciest burgers and even the freshest sushi. But I don't believe I have ever told you about...
South Toms River, NJ mayor Gregory Handshy dies
South Toms River Mayor Gregory J. Handshy died Sunday at the age of 66, the third New Jersey mayor to die in office during 2022. Handshy was elected mayor in 2019. Previously he was a councilman from 2013-2015 and again from 2017-2019. A cause of death was not disclosed in his obituary.
Another Huge Bear Sighting In New Jersey, Video Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera
I've been telling you about the uptick in bear sightings around the Jersey Shore lately. This one in Monmouth County had you guys surprised. There was another recent sighting, this time in Rockaway New Jersey, and let's just say it was a little too close to home. This bear was...
Another landmark New Jersey pizzeria closes
I suppose it’s just the way of the world, but it seems like more and more New Jersey institutions, whether because of the pandemic, retirement, of falling business. The latest famed NJ pizzeria to fold is Angelo’s in Maywood, a staple in the Bergen County borough since 1963.
Are the Rumors Still True, Is Amazon Coming to Berkeley Township, NJ
We haven't heard much about it lately, but a lot of work is being done in the old Pine Beach / Beachwood Plaza, in Berkeley Township. About a year ago, that's all we talked about in Berkeley Township. There's been a lot of work done it that empty lot recently. The lot looks completely leveled.
To improve culture, Asbury Park, NJ school district brings back uniforms
ASBURY PARK — For the first time ever, all students in the Asbury Park school district will be required to wear uniforms starting this fall. According to an email from Superintendent RaShawn Adams, and obtained by the Asbury Park Press, the district has had a student dress code policy and regulation on the books since December 2010.
New Jersey Welcomes New Coffee Chain With First Opening In Matawan, NJ
Looks like Wawa and Starbucks are about to get some competition. There is a new coffee chain that just opened their very first New Jersey location on August 8th and according to NJ.com, Matawan is the lucky winner!. Their official address is 273 Broad Street. The name of this new...
Amazing! You Can See Millions of Stars From This Spot in Ocean County, New Jersey
For me sitting back and enjoying a star-filled sky is extremely relaxing. Taking time to observe a beautiful dark starry night is very enjoyable. Often it is tough to get a clear night along with no outside light, which can reduce your viewing ability. So where do you go here in Ocean County to view millions of stars and comfortably?
This Gorgeous 1894 Victorian-Era House is For Sale in NJ
I've always thought living in actual piece of architectual history would be the coolest thing ever. And this house for sale in New Jersey confirms it. Welcome to 16 7th Avenue in Atlantic Highlands NJ! This elegant home just recently featured in the real estate section of The New York Times website.
Micah Ford’s Three Touchdowns Power Toms River North Past Washington Township
OCEAN CITY -- From a rough start to last season to a heartbreaking ending in the sectional final, Toms River North's football team knows all about adversity. There was no way the Mariners were going to let just a couple of bad plays stop them from starting 2022 with a victory.
UPDATE: 13 Riders Injured on El Toro Roller Coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ Thursday Evening
At least 13 riders were injured as they rode the El Toro roller coaster at Flags Great Adventure Thursday evening. They were evaluated at the park, and five of those riders were transported to an area hospital, but have all since been released. Gabriel Darretta, a spokesperson for the theme...
