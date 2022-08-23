ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
105.7 The Hawk

3 charged with armed robbery for March incident in Saddle Brook, NJ

Three individuals have been charged with armed robbery and other offenses in connection with an alleged setup in Saddle Brook using the ride-share platform Uber. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office on Friday announced charges against 28-year-old Allen Ernst, of Garfield, 31-year-old Karina Eremyan, of Fair Lawn, and 28-year-old Antonio Bowen, who is currently incarcerated.
SADDLE BROOK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
County
Somerset County, NJ
Franklin, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Franklin, NJ
City
Somerset, NJ
City
Franklin Park, NJ
Somerset County, NJ
Crime & Safety
105.7 The Hawk

Two community events being held in Ocean County, NJ to mark Overdose Awareness Day

It's one of the most critical days of the year that's International Overdose Awareness Day which is on Wednesday, because it has helped and will continue to save lives. In Ocean County, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office and Bright Harbor Healthcare are teaming up to put together two resource events for all members of the community, even if you're not directly impacted by the drug epidemic, to learn more about what's happening and how you can help others and seek out help if needed.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Black#Robbery#Chase Bank#Fraud#Nj
105.7 The Hawk

Chowderfest is returning to LBI

It’s not too early to start thinking about Chowderfest as the Chowder Trail will begin on Labor Day. The Chowder Trail is where you do the tasting and vote for your favorites. It continues on LBI until Sep. 30. Chowderfest has been held since 1989 (with pandemic changes in...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

South Toms River, NJ mayor Gregory Handshy dies

South Toms River Mayor Gregory J. Handshy died Sunday at the age of 66, the third New Jersey mayor to die in office during 2022. Handshy was elected mayor in 2019. Previously he was a councilman from 2013-2015 and again from 2017-2019. A cause of death was not disclosed in his obituary.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
105.7 The Hawk

Another landmark New Jersey pizzeria closes

I suppose it’s just the way of the world, but it seems like more and more New Jersey institutions, whether because of the pandemic, retirement, of falling business. The latest famed NJ pizzeria to fold is Angelo’s in Maywood, a staple in the Bergen County borough since 1963.
MAYWOOD, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
16K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy