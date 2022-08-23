Read full article on original website
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Lucas County to set up sobriety checkpoints Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Lucas County officials will conduct sobriety checkpoints Friday night. The Lucas County Operating Vehicles Intoxicated Task Force will set up checkpoints at 3 Turtle Creek Road in Swanton Township and 2105 North McCord Road in Springfield Township. The checkpoints will operate from 8 p.m. Friday through...
Lucas County townships opting out of sheriff's department coverage; sheriff says cost to patrol too high
BERKEY, Ohio — In a letter to eight townships last year, Lucas County Sheriff Mike Navarre said they need to pay for policing there because the cost of patrolling them is too high compared to other areas that need it more. The eight townships are: Richfield, Spencer, Harding, Swanton,...
Semi-truck jackknifes, blocks I-270 to U.S. 33 ramp in Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A highway ramp in southeast Franklin County has reopened after a semi-truck jackknifed in the middle of the lane, shutting down the ramp. Around 8 a.m. on Thursday, Columbus police responded to reports that a flatbed semi-truck had jackknifed on I-270 southbound while approaching the U.S. Route 33 eastbound ramp, according […]
peakofohio.com
Bellefontaine Walmart one of 12 West Central Ohio stores to be remodeled
Changes are coming to Bellefontaine's Walmart store. Walmart has announced a $75 million remodeling project for 12 stores in West Central Ohio, including local stores in Bellefontaine, Urbana, and Sidney. The projects will expand Walmart’s pickup, delivery, and Express delivery options, the latter of which is delivered in two hours....
What a $1 million home looks like in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation is leading to a fluctuating real estate market, especially in Columbus, which is ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes sell the fastest. As interest rates have risen, NBC4 has analyzed 10 homes sold for $500,000 and 10 homes sold for $750,000. For comparison, here are 10 homes sold in […]
One pill can kill: DEA shares advice for college students
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new initiative by the Drug Enforcement Administration, "One Pill Can Kill," is revealing how drug networks appear to be flooding the U.S. with deadly fentanyl. In Franklin County alone, overdose deaths from fentanyl increased by 13% between 2017 and 2021, according to the coroner’s office....
Ohio student arrested: ‘All the school supplies I need’
A 12-year-old from Fremont City Schools has been arrested after posting a threatening message to the popular social media platform Snapchat.
WSYX ABC6
3 Toledo men arrested for human trafficking 16-year-old, 19-year-old in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three men from Toledo were charged with trafficking a 16-year-old girl and a 19-year-old woman after they were arrested as part of a statewide sting operation. "Operation Times Up" is an annual statewide human trafficking event led by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost's office. The...
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com
What Should We Do This Weekend? Columbus, Ohio, August 26-28, 2022
Looking for something fun to do with the kids this weekend in Columbus? Try out one of these family-friendly Columbus and Ohio–based events and activities!. 1. Through Monday: Show New Americans They Belong with Seeds of Caring. Right now, there are families arriving in Columbus who have traveled long...
Columbus school district reaches conceptual agreement with teacher’s union
COLUMBUS — The Columbus Board of Education and Columbus Education Association have reached a conceptual agreement after nearly 14 continuous hours of negotiations, according to our news partner WBNS TV in Columbus. >>PREVIOUS STORY: Mediator calls for Columbus school district and teachers union to meet today. Jennifer Adair, President...
Head to This Hole-In-The-Wall Seafood Joint in Ohio for the Best Fried Fish
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Ohio. From elegant restaurants to mom-and-pop joints, the Buckeye State is known for its diverse range of options.
13abc.com
Driver sentenced in Dorr St. hit-and-run death
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was sentenced in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash that ended the life of 70-year-old Denise Frais, on Wednesday. Orlandus Hearn Jr. was sentenced to three years of community control which will be monitored by the Lucas County Adult Probation Department on Wednesday. In...
Adopt a dog, help Clear the Shelters
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Clear the Shelters at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center saw 202 dogs go to homes last week. This number included adoptions, fosters, sleepovers, and lost dog reclaims! The shelter is hoping more sleepovers turn into adoptions. FCDS said a majority of the sleepover dogs were signed up to […]
‘Pretending like that is learning:’ Columbus parents confused, upset about back-to-school plans
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Parents aren’t impressed by the virtual learning itinerary Columbus City Schools laid out, as the district braces for potential 80-person classrooms Wednesday. After the 4,500-member Columbus teachers’ union voted overwhelmingly to go on strike, the district’s Board of Education devised a plan to task 600 full-time substitutes with delivering remote instruction […]
newsnet5
'I've been listed for about 2 years now,' Cleveland Clinic patient seeks heart transplant
CLEVELAND — Chef and entrepreneur Jermayne Harris is trying to live his best life all while sharing his story of survival during National Minority Donor Awareness Month. He's hoping to raise awareness and encourage organ donation regardless of age, gender, or race. "When you think about it, on the...
Do I have to send my kids to Columbus schools during the strike?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – With a teachers’ strike starting just two days away from the start of school, many parents are weighing options on whether their kids will even attend. NBC4 heard from parents who won’t be sending their children to school during the strike — virtual or not. The remote learning plan is Columbus […]
13abc.com
$1000 grants available for students with disabilities
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced an additional $2.1 million to assist Ohio college students with disabilities. Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities (OOD) will provide all eligible college students with disabilities up to $1000, while participating in OOD services, to be used for tuition or educational expenses during the 2022-2023 school year.
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Places To Eat Near Ohio State Campus
The Ohio State University is home to tens of thousands of students, faculty, and staff. It also happens to turn into the hottest area in town every weekend in the fall. The area surrounding the university is home to some of the best restaurants in town. Whether you’re hoping to...
People
Irene Bedard, Voice of Disney's Pocahontas, Arrested for Disorderly Conduct in Ohio
Irene Bedard, the woman behind the speaking voice of the titular heroine in Disney's Pocahontas, was arrested Friday in Ohio for disorderly conduct, police confirm. A report from the Xenia Police Division, obtained by PEOPLE, explained that Major Osburn and Major Johnson had observed two females arguing on the street before one, who was later identified as Irene Bedard-Wilson, "walked out into the street screaming, without any regard for traffic."
nbc24.com
Toledo police searching for woman accused of firing gun outside Arlington Elementary
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives have issued an arrest warrant related to a gunfire incident that occurred Tuesday at Arlington Elementary School. The school had been placed on lockdown not long after dismissal when Vanessa Hutchen, 34, allegedly discharged a firearm during an altercation with another parent while picking up her child, according to Toledo Public Schools.
