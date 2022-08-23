ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

WTOL 11

Lucas County to set up sobriety checkpoints Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Lucas County officials will conduct sobriety checkpoints Friday night. The Lucas County Operating Vehicles Intoxicated Task Force will set up checkpoints at 3 Turtle Creek Road in Swanton Township and 2105 North McCord Road in Springfield Township. The checkpoints will operate from 8 p.m. Friday through...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Bellefontaine Walmart one of 12 West Central Ohio stores to be remodeled

Changes are coming to Bellefontaine's Walmart store. Walmart has announced a $75 million remodeling project for 12 stores in West Central Ohio, including local stores in Bellefontaine, Urbana, and Sidney. The projects will expand Walmart’s pickup, delivery, and Express delivery options, the latter of which is delivered in two hours....
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What a $1 million home looks like in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation is leading to a fluctuating real estate market, especially in Columbus, which is ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes sell the fastest. As interest rates have risen, NBC4 has analyzed 10 homes sold for $500,000 and 10 homes sold for $750,000. For comparison, here are 10 homes sold in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

One pill can kill: DEA shares advice for college students

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new initiative by the Drug Enforcement Administration, "One Pill Can Kill," is revealing how drug networks appear to be flooding the U.S. with deadly fentanyl. In Franklin County alone, overdose deaths from fentanyl increased by 13% between 2017 and 2021, according to the coroner’s office....
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com

What Should We Do This Weekend? Columbus, Ohio, August 26-28, 2022

Looking for something fun to do with the kids this weekend in Columbus? Try out one of these family-friendly Columbus and Ohio–based events and activities!. 1. Through Monday: Show New Americans They Belong with Seeds of Caring. Right now, there are families arriving in Columbus who have traveled long...
COLUMBUS, OH
13abc.com

Driver sentenced in Dorr St. hit-and-run death

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was sentenced in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash that ended the life of 70-year-old Denise Frais, on Wednesday. Orlandus Hearn Jr. was sentenced to three years of community control which will be monitored by the Lucas County Adult Probation Department on Wednesday. In...
TOLEDO, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Adopt a dog, help Clear the Shelters

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Clear the Shelters at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center saw 202 dogs go to homes last week. This number included adoptions, fosters, sleepovers, and lost dog reclaims!  The shelter is hoping more sleepovers turn into adoptions. FCDS said a majority of the sleepover dogs were signed up to […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

‘Pretending like that is learning:’ Columbus parents confused, upset about back-to-school plans

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Parents aren’t impressed by the virtual learning itinerary Columbus City Schools laid out, as the district braces for potential 80-person classrooms Wednesday. After the 4,500-member Columbus teachers’ union voted overwhelmingly to go on strike, the district’s Board of Education devised a plan to task 600 full-time substitutes with delivering remote instruction […]
COLUMBUS, OH
13abc.com

$1000 grants available for students with disabilities

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced an additional $2.1 million to assist Ohio college students with disabilities. Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities (OOD) will provide all eligible college students with disabilities up to $1000, while participating in OOD services, to be used for tuition or educational expenses during the 2022-2023 school year.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Places To Eat Near Ohio State Campus

The Ohio State University is home to tens of thousands of students, faculty, and staff. It also happens to turn into the hottest area in town every weekend in the fall. The area surrounding the university is home to some of the best restaurants in town. Whether you’re hoping to...
COLUMBUS, OH
People

Irene Bedard, Voice of Disney's Pocahontas, Arrested for Disorderly Conduct in Ohio

Irene Bedard, the woman behind the speaking voice of the titular heroine in Disney's Pocahontas, was arrested Friday in Ohio for disorderly conduct, police confirm. A report from the Xenia Police Division, obtained by PEOPLE, explained that Major Osburn and Major Johnson had observed two females arguing on the street before one, who was later identified as Irene Bedard-Wilson, "walked out into the street screaming, without any regard for traffic."
XENIA, OH
nbc24.com

Toledo police searching for woman accused of firing gun outside Arlington Elementary

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives have issued an arrest warrant related to a gunfire incident that occurred Tuesday at Arlington Elementary School. The school had been placed on lockdown not long after dismissal when Vanessa Hutchen, 34, allegedly discharged a firearm during an altercation with another parent while picking up her child, according to Toledo Public Schools.
TOLEDO, OH

