Snapchat agrees to $35M settlement in Illinois privacy class action suit

 4 days ago

A popular social media company could be paying you some money.

Snap Inc., the parent company of the social media platform Snapchat, has reached a $35 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit in Illinois.

RELATED | Illinois Facebook users to receive class action lawsuit settlement payments of up to $400

The lawsuit accuses Snap of violating the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, which involves the use of facial recognition technology.

The suit includes people who lived in Illinois and used Snapchat lenses or filters between November 2015 and now.

The settlement is still awaiting approval from a District Court, according to the settlement administrator.

The deadline for residents to submit a settlement claim form is Nov. 5, 2022.

For more information, you can visit the Snapchat settlement website here: Snap Illinois Settlement .

