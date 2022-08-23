Read full article on original website
westkentuckystar.com
West Paducah man jailed on drug charges
A traffic stop on Blandville Road ended in drug charges for a West Paducah man. A McCracken County Sheriff's deputy stopped a pickup Thursday afternoon on Blandville Road near McCracken Boulevard. The driver, 49-year-old Bryan M. Partain, was allegedly found to be in possession of nearly 13 grams of methamphetamine....
KFVS12
Sheriff’s office seizes nearly 4 pounds of crystal meth in McCracken Co. drug bust
A ribbon cutting was held on Thursday morning for the Neighborhood Solar Project in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Legislative luncheon in Du Quoin, Ill. A legislative luncheon was held Thursday in Du Quoin, Ill. Sikeston DPS looking for 'armed and dangerous' man. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Sikeston DPS is looking...
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken County Sheriff seeks help finding stolen trailer
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public's help locating a stolen utility trailer last seen in McCracken County. The Sheriff's Office said a Haulmark Utility trailer was stolen from a local business in the Olivet Church Road area on Sunday. Anyone who sees the trailer or knows...
westkentuckystar.com
Graves County traffic stop ends in drug arrest
Two people were arrested, one on drug charges, following a routine traffic stop in Graves County. The Graves County Sheriff's Office said a deputy stopped a vehicle at 12:36 am Thursday for a traffic violation. During the stop it was discovered that the passenger had an active arrest warrant out...
cilfm.com
Williamson County authorities investigate Route 13 shooting
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) – Authorities in Williamson County are investigating a report of gunfire on Route 13. The incident happened at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday west of Greenbrier Road, near Carterville. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says the occupant of one vehicle opened fire on another vehicle. No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.
wjpf.com
Carbondale man arrested for making threats with a gun
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – A Carbondale man was arrested Tuesday for making threats towards others. Carbondale Police say Rasheed Casler, 39, was arrested on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and disorderly conduct after he threatened a person with handgun in the 800 block of North Wall Street. Casler was taken to the Jackson County Jail.
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken County men arrested on several drug charges
A search of a home on Harris Road ended with the arrest of two McCracken County men on several drug charges. Detectives obtained the warrant on suspicion that 54-year-old Clarence Hubbard was allegedly selling illegal drugs from the home. Detectives arrived and found Hubbard and 56-year-old Bart Cagle inside. They...
kbsi23.com
Armed & dangerous man wanted after patrol car shot in Sikeston
SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Sikeston Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help locating a wanted man. Sikeston DPS is looking for Dominic William Metzger is described as a 20-year-old white man with light brown shaggy hair, possibly facial hair and a mustache. He stands about 5 feet 11 inches and weighs 150 pounds.
westkentuckystar.com
Suspect in Mayfield lumber theft arrested in Virginia
The man wanted in connection to a lumber theft in Mayfield has been caught in Virginia. According to the Graves County Sheriff's Office, 42-year-old Jason A. Scott, has been accused of allegedly stealing $7,800 worth of lumber from a business in Graves County. He is also wanted on felony theft charges out of Stewart County, Tennessee. There, Scott is accused of home improvement services fraud as well as theft of property valued between $60,000 and $120,000.
KFVS12
2 Sikeston men wanted in connection with car theft investigation
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are looking for two men accused of taking a vehicle. Tayshaun Antwan Price-Lane, 19, is described as approximately 5-feet-, 7-inches tall and 185 pounds with gold teeth, short and twisted dreadlocks. Jaquelin Zytreze West, 19, is described as approximately 5-feet, 5-inches tall and 120 pounds...
westkentuckystar.com
Pursuit leads to Melber drug arrest; driver still at large
An attempt to get a search warrant for a home in Graves County ended with a pursuit and a drug arrest. Deputies with the Graves County Sheriff's Office and the Kentucky State Police were at a home in Melber securing the area for a search when a vehicle matching the description of the owners sped past.
kbsi23.com
Carbondale man arrested after theft caught on camera
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A Carbondale man faces charges after a theft was captured on a surveillance camera. Shane H. Pfister, 58, faces a theft charge. Carbondale police responded to the 300 block of South Glenview Street on Aug. 12 around 11:37 a.m. in reference to a report of a theft that was captured on a surveillance camera. Two suspects came onto the yard of a home in the 300 block of Glenview. Police say one suspect stole property from the porch and left with the other suspect heading eastbound across South Glenview Drive.
radionwtn.com
Firecrackers, Not Gunshots As Martin Westview Put On Lockdown
Martin, Tenn.–This morning at approx. 7:53am, Martin Westview High School SRO Jason Arant received information that a gunshot may have just been fired in the parking lot of Westview High School. According to the press release from the Martin Police, the school was put on a lockdown as a...
radionwtn.com
Law Enforcement Pay Respects To THP Pilot Lee Russell
McKenzie, Tenn.–Dozens of Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers and area law enforcement officers–including many from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Paris Police Department–lined the streets to greet the body of THP Pilot Sgt. Lee Russell as he arrived at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home in McKenzie Wednesday. A tragic helicopter accident Tuesday near Chattanooga claimed the life of Russell and Marion County Detective Matt Blansett during a mission in a wooded area. Funeral services for Russell will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Long Heights Baptist Church in McKenzie. His full obituary is published separately on our website. (Carissa French photo).
westkentuckystar.com
Separate traffic stops on Old Mayfield Road end in drug arrests
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said a pair of traffic stops Friday on Old Mayfield Road near Bleich Road ended with two similar drug arrests. Around 1:30pm a deputy stopped a vehicle driven by 48-year-old Jesse A. Hammonds of Mayfield and allegedly found a quantity of crystal meth and other drug-related items.
thunderboltradio.com
Troy Man Charged With Multiple Thefts at Union City Wal-Mart
Union City police were called to investigate the multiple theft of items from the Wal-Mart store on West Reelfoot Avenue. Police reports said an officer was called, following the discovery of ten separate thefts involving 67 year old Steven Lancaster, of Troy. A Wal-Mart official said security video indicated Lancaster...
westkentuckystar.com
LaCenter man charged with inappropriate contact with minor
Charges of inappropriate text messages with a juvenile and drugs landed a LaCenter man in jail. On Monday, Ballard County Sheriff's deputies were alerted to the inappropriate text messages between an adult and a 14-year-old. The investigation alleges that 53-year-old Charles Bourff was texting the juvenile and "engaging in illegal...
westkentuckystar.com
Benton man arrested after fleeing from police
A wanted Benton man was arrested after fleeing from deputies during an attempted traffic stop Tuesday night. Around 10:15pm the McCracken County Sheriff's Office said a deputy attempted a stop a vehicle for traffic violations around Yarbro Lane. However, the driver, later identified as 42-year-old Clinton Borders, reportedly failed to yield and proceeded onto Hovekamp Road.
Missouri man sentenced 10 years after filming underage boys
ORAN, Missouri — A southern Missouri man has been sentenced to 10 years for filming underage boys in the bathroom. Michael Stevens, a 43-year-old man from Oran, Missouri, pleaded guilty in May 2022 to coercion and enticement of a minor. Stevens admitted to luring teenage boys to go with...
KFVS12
Downtown Cape Girardeau parking lot to close overnight this weekend
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A downtown parking lot will be closed overnight on Friday and Saturday, August, 27-28. According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the Boardman Pavilion parking lot, located at Independence and Main, will be closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day. They said cars...
