Hopkins County, KY

Bill
5d ago

What's going on in America's schools. 67% of graduating seniors cannot even spell the first name of the teacher they are having sex with.

wevv.com

Police investigating murder on Ravenswood Drive

Police are investigating a Saturday night shooting on Ravenswood Drive near Benninghof Avenue that has claimed the life of an Evansville man. Authorities say that at around 10:50PM on Saturday, Evansville police officers were dispatched to Ravenswood Drive for a man that had been shot in the chest. Officers learned...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Henderson Police arrest man on drug trafficking charges

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department arrested a man Saturday night after finding marijuana during a traffic stop. According to a press release, officers pulled over 29-year-old Kevaial Beasley around 11:32 p.m. on Fifth Street and North Green Street. During the stop, officers say they found one pound...
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville Saturday shooting leaves man dead

Evansville Police Department (EPD) received a report of a man who had been shot in the chest on Saturday around 10:50 p.m. in the 1500 block of Ravenswood Drive. According to a press release, officers attempted live saving measures but the man died on the scene.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Hopkins County, KY
Crime & Safety
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
County
Hopkins County, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Newburgh man facing 27 felony theft charges

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — According to the Vanderburgh County Jail’s website, a Newburgh man is facing over two dozen felony theft charges. Kenneth Lee Enlow, 38, was booked into the jail Saturday morning on 27 counts of “Theft — Value of Property at least $750 and less than $50,000”. Although the exact value hasn’t […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Woman allegedly shoots husband, herself during argument

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. — At approximately 8:42 p.m. Friday, Posey County Dispatch received a call of a man and woman shot near the 100 block of State Road 62. When Mount Vernon Police arrived they found 58-year-old Herbert Wade on the living room floor with a gunshot wound. Police also located 48-year-old Melissa Wade in a bedroom also with a gunshot wound.
MOUNT VERNON, IN
westkentuckystar.com

KSP arrest wanted Marshall County man

Kentucky State Police have arrested 39-year-old Jerry C. Higginbotham in McCracken County. The Kentucky State Police are looking for a Marshall County man recently indicted on felony theft charges. Troopers are asking for help locating 39-year-old Jerry C. Higginbotham of Hardin. Higginbotham is charged with theft by deception and theft...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
#Docs#High School#Video Surveillance#County Jail
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Off-duty cop catches shoplifter red-handed

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an off-duty police officer confronted a would-be thief Friday evening in Evansville. Evansville Police officers were called to the Walgreens on S Green River around 7:30 that night for a theft report. An off-duty officer says he saw a man hiding merchandise in a backpack. According to EPD, the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Police provide more details on deadly shooting at Henderson men's shelter

During a press conference held at 1 p.m. Friday, Henderson Police Department Chief Sean McKinney provided new details on Thursday night's double-fatality shooting at the Harbor House Christian Center men's shelter. According to Chief McKinney, bible study at the men's shelter had just ended before the deadly shooting took place.
HENDERSON, KY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEHT/WTVW

Man killed in Harbor House shooting to be laid to rest

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Funeral arrangements have been set for the man who lost his life in the Harbor House shooting last week in Henderson. Stephen Wathen, 67, was one of two victims that passed away in the shooting. According to his obituary, Wathen was a Memorial High School graduate and was an avid sports […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Harbor House victims identified

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – HPD says the deceased victims were identified as Steven Wathen, 67, and Chad Holmes, 44. The surviving victims were a 33-year-old male and a 41-year-old male. All four victims were residents of the Harbor House. A suspect is in custody after a fatal shooting at a Henderson homeless shelter Thursday evening. […]
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

House and car struck by gunfire in Henderson

Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Henderson on Wednesday night. The Henderson Police Department says officers were called to a shooting in the area of Loeb Street and Mill Street around 10 p.m. on Wednesday. At the scene, officers say they found shell casings. Victims also told police...
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

HPD held a conference over the Harbor House shooting

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department held a conference over the Harbor House shooting. HPD says this is an ongoing investigation, so they can’t say too much out of fear of jeopardizing the case. Police say they are thankful the incident concluded without any more violence. Two surviving victims have been deemed in […]
HENDERSON, KY
104.1 WIKY

Juvenile Arrested And Facing A List Of Charges

The Owensboro Police Department recovered 11 stolen vehicles and a juvenile is allegedly responsible for the crimes. Detectives say the thefts happened within city limits over the last several months. Property was also taken from the vehicles. Some of the charges the juvenile is facing includes, six counts of theft...
OWENSBORO, KY
WTVW

Violent night rocks Henderson neighborhood

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- People living on the 700 & 800 blocks of Clay Street in Henderson will have you know that, by and large, it’s a quiet and peaceful neighborhood. Neighbors know and care for each other, kids play football in the yard, it’s certainly not the type of place you’d expect to see a double homicide.
HENDERSON, KY

