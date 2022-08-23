Read full article on original website
Bill
5d ago
wevv.com
Police investigating murder on Ravenswood Drive
Police are investigating a Saturday night shooting on Ravenswood Drive near Benninghof Avenue that has claimed the life of an Evansville man. Authorities say that at around 10:50PM on Saturday, Evansville police officers were dispatched to Ravenswood Drive for a man that had been shot in the chest. Officers learned...
14news.com
Henderson Police arrest man on drug trafficking charges
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department arrested a man Saturday night after finding marijuana during a traffic stop. According to a press release, officers pulled over 29-year-old Kevaial Beasley around 11:32 p.m. on Fifth Street and North Green Street. During the stop, officers say they found one pound...
Impaired driver almost causes accident with EPD officer, gets arrested
Evansville Police Department (EPD) arrested an Evansville man on Saturday at 4:45 p.m. on Morgan Avenue near Theater Drive after he almost caused a traffic accident.
Evansville Saturday shooting leaves man dead
Evansville Police Department (EPD) received a report of a man who had been shot in the chest on Saturday around 10:50 p.m. in the 1500 block of Ravenswood Drive. According to a press release, officers attempted live saving measures but the man died on the scene.
Newburgh man facing 27 felony theft charges
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — According to the Vanderburgh County Jail’s website, a Newburgh man is facing over two dozen felony theft charges. Kenneth Lee Enlow, 38, was booked into the jail Saturday morning on 27 counts of “Theft — Value of Property at least $750 and less than $50,000”. Although the exact value hasn’t […]
Fox 59
Woman allegedly shoots husband, herself during argument
MOUNT VERNON, Ind. — At approximately 8:42 p.m. Friday, Posey County Dispatch received a call of a man and woman shot near the 100 block of State Road 62. When Mount Vernon Police arrived they found 58-year-old Herbert Wade on the living room floor with a gunshot wound. Police also located 48-year-old Melissa Wade in a bedroom also with a gunshot wound.
westkentuckystar.com
KSP arrest wanted Marshall County man
Kentucky State Police have arrested 39-year-old Jerry C. Higginbotham in McCracken County. The Kentucky State Police are looking for a Marshall County man recently indicted on felony theft charges. Troopers are asking for help locating 39-year-old Jerry C. Higginbotham of Hardin. Higginbotham is charged with theft by deception and theft...
wevv.com
Two arrested in Muhlenberg County after marijuana, synthetic drugs found in home, police say
Two people were arrested on drug trafficking charges in Central City, Kentucky, after police say they found cash, marijuana, synthetic drugs, and more during the search of a home. The Central City Police Department says officers began investigating with the Cabinet of Health and Family Services after a tip was...
HPD names victims of Harbor House shooting
The Henderson Police Department has identified the victims of the Clay Street shooting.
EPD: Off-duty cop catches shoplifter red-handed
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an off-duty police officer confronted a would-be thief Friday evening in Evansville. Evansville Police officers were called to the Walgreens on S Green River around 7:30 that night for a theft report. An off-duty officer says he saw a man hiding merchandise in a backpack. According to EPD, the […]
wevv.com
Police: Hopkins County school teacher arrested for showing obscene video to students in class
For the second time in one week, a Hopkins County, Kentucky school teacher has been arrested on criminal charges. Authorities say 39-year-old Brandon Poole of Madisonville was arrested on multiple charges of "Distribution of Obscene Matter to Minor." Poole is listed as an English/Language Arts teacher at Madisonville North Hopkins...
wevv.com
Police provide more details on deadly shooting at Henderson men's shelter
During a press conference held at 1 p.m. Friday, Henderson Police Department Chief Sean McKinney provided new details on Thursday night's double-fatality shooting at the Harbor House Christian Center men's shelter. According to Chief McKinney, bible study at the men's shelter had just ended before the deadly shooting took place.
Heather Teague disappearance 27 years later
(WEHT) - On August 26, 1995, Heather Teague disappeared from "Newburgh Beach" in Henderson County.
Man killed in Harbor House shooting to be laid to rest
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Funeral arrangements have been set for the man who lost his life in the Harbor House shooting last week in Henderson. Stephen Wathen, 67, was one of two victims that passed away in the shooting. According to his obituary, Wathen was a Memorial High School graduate and was an avid sports […]
Harbor House victims identified
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – HPD says the deceased victims were identified as Steven Wathen, 67, and Chad Holmes, 44. The surviving victims were a 33-year-old male and a 41-year-old male. All four victims were residents of the Harbor House. A suspect is in custody after a fatal shooting at a Henderson homeless shelter Thursday evening. […]
wevv.com
House and car struck by gunfire in Henderson
Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Henderson on Wednesday night. The Henderson Police Department says officers were called to a shooting in the area of Loeb Street and Mill Street around 10 p.m. on Wednesday. At the scene, officers say they found shell casings. Victims also told police...
HPD held a conference over the Harbor House shooting
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department held a conference over the Harbor House shooting. HPD says this is an ongoing investigation, so they can’t say too much out of fear of jeopardizing the case. Police say they are thankful the incident concluded without any more violence. Two surviving victims have been deemed in […]
104.1 WIKY
Juvenile Arrested And Facing A List Of Charges
The Owensboro Police Department recovered 11 stolen vehicles and a juvenile is allegedly responsible for the crimes. Detectives say the thefts happened within city limits over the last several months. Property was also taken from the vehicles. Some of the charges the juvenile is facing includes, six counts of theft...
wevv.com
‘He may be reloading’: 911 calls released after double fatal shooting at Henderson shelter
'He may be reloading': 911 calls released after double fatal shooting at Henderson shelter. "He's still here... Please hurry," one man told a 911 dispatcher after Thursday night's shooting at the Harbor House Christian Center. "He may be reloading."
WTVW
Violent night rocks Henderson neighborhood
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- People living on the 700 & 800 blocks of Clay Street in Henderson will have you know that, by and large, it’s a quiet and peaceful neighborhood. Neighbors know and care for each other, kids play football in the yard, it’s certainly not the type of place you’d expect to see a double homicide.
