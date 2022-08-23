Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Scott Frost, Nebraska football in ruin as Northwestern aftermath lingers
"I love Nebraska I am going to fight with the guys as long as I can fight," Frost said after his team squandered a double-digit lead in the second half to lose for the ninth time in their past 10 games. The Huskers led 28-17 in the third quarter before...
WATCH: Texas five star commit Arch Manning silences "overrated" chants during season opener
The nation's No. 1 player and five-star Texas commit Arch Manning opened up his senior season with a 20-13 "Jamboree" victory over De La Salle HS. The biggest highlight of the game for the Longhorn pledge was a 20 yard scramble for a touchdown as the opposing student section was growing louder with "overrated" chants.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 8/28: Brissett Struggles, Schwartz Bobbles, and a Hero Emerges
Despite what I said in the GetPlayback chat during the game last night, I am not panicking. I’m not. Honestly. Much. I’m not. It’s always risky to overreact to pre-season games, of course, but I can’t deny a sense of here-we-go-again-ism as I was watching the Browns first-half stumbles against the Bears last night. Here we go again with mediocre quarterback play. Here we go again with the team’s obvious issues (WR, iDL) not being addressed by the bafflingly reluctant front office. Here we go again, looking disorganized and unprepared for the regular season.
Bills’ Matt Araiza breaks silence on rape allegations with strong statement
Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza has finally addressed the lawsuit accusing him of participating in a gang rape in 2021. Araiza, who has been ruled out of the Bills’ final preseason game on Friday amid the serious accusations, released a statement basically implying that the allegations thrown against him are not true. He then emphasized his focus on resolving and clarifying the situation.
Arkansas watching Cincinnati quarterback battle
The Cincinnati football team left Camp Higher Ground last week and has turned its attention to next Saturday's season-opener against the Arkansas Razorbacks. The biggest.
Four-star DB and new Oklahoma commit Makari Vickers dishes on decision and what’s next for Sooners’ 2023 class
Oklahoma has picked up yet another nationally coveted commit in the 2023 cycle, as four-star defensive back Makari Vickers announced Friday evening that he’ll be a Sooner. The versatile 6-foot-1 phenom from Tallahassee is the No. 85 overall player and No. 6 safety in the 247Sports Composite, although Oklahoma has recruited Vickers primarily as a cornerback. He's the third blue-chip commit in five weeks for OU cornerbacks coach Jay Valai.
Fired Up: Collin Klein's offense will mark a change of pace for Kansas State football
The question: During an August 23, 2022, appearance on KFH's Sports Daily radio show out of Wichita, host Jacob Albracht asked GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald about the possibilities of new offensive coordinator Collin Klein's Kansas State offense. Here is how Fitz addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the radio ...
FSU vs. Duquesne Highlights: Benson breaks off a long TD
Florida State opened up the season against Duquesne, and didn't waste much time showing off an improved offensive attack aided by a revamped offensive line and new playmakers at skill positions. One of the plays that highlighted the new-look offense was a 51-yard bomb from QB Jordan Travis to transfer...
Report Card: Another embarrassment for Nebraska
For the fourth time in five seasons Nebraska football is 0-1 to start a year. The Huskers have nowhere else to look but internally as the team was unable to hold multiple double-digit leads and struggled in almost every phase of the game. One critical decision will be dissected but...
Minnesota basketball: UNC transfer Dawson Garcia granted immediate eligibility by NCAA
North Carolina transfer Dawson Garcia has received a waiver from the NCAA and will be immediately eligible to play at Minnesota, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Garcia started his career at Marquette before transferring to UNC last season, then transferring back closer to home with the Golden Gophers.
Key Quotes: Chang, players react to Vanderbilt loss
Excitement was high for the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors to open the 2022 season, but the energy quickly dissipated as the visiting Vanderbilt Commodores delivered a 63-10 blowout over UH. Head coach Timmy Chang, quarterback Braden Schager, running back Dedrick Parson and linebacker Isaiah Tufaga discussed what went wrong and what positives can be taken away from the opener.
Kirk Herbstreit names Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer college football's most pro-ready player
Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer had a breakout sophomore season in 2021. Mayer caught 71 passes for 840 yards and seven touchdowns over 12 games for the Fighting Irish. During college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit’s preseason ‘Herbie Awards,’ Mayer received the title of most "pro-ready player in this year’s class."
Kansas football wide receiver Trevor Wilson suspended indefinitely following arrest
Kansas football wide receiver Trevor Wilson has been suspended indefinitely, a KU spokesperson told Phog.net. The decision comes after Wilson was formally charged with aggravated assault with use of a deadly weapon on Friday. Wilson and teammate Tanaka Scott were both arrested on Thursday afternoon. Both made their first appearance in court on Friday afternoon. Scott was not formally charged due to a lack of evidence.
Sam Darnold injury: Carolina Panthers QB carted off during preseason game vs. Buffalo Bills
The Carolina Panthers' quarterback depth might have taken a hit Friday night when backup quarterback Sam Darnold was carted off the field after suffering an apparent lower-leg injury against the Buffalo Bills during NFL preseason action. Darnold released a pass under pressure and was taken down by Bills defensive tackle C.J. Brewer on the play that the injury happened. Ian Rapoport later reported that Darnold "is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain based on the initial evaluation" and that the quarterback will undergo an MRI on Saturday.
HIGHLIGHTS: 5-star A&M QB target DJ Lagway puts up video-game numbers in opening week
Willis, Texas, class of 2024 quarterback DJ Lagway is already ranked as a five-star prospect. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound passer had a solid sophomore season a year ago for the Wildkats but he had not quite put up the numbers of some of his highly-ranked peers. But, one game into his junior season, that has changed.
Tyrod Taylor injury: New York Giants QB carted off in preseason finale vs. Jets
New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor was carted off the field in his team’s preseason finale Sunday against the New York Jets. The Giants announced via Twitter that Taylor suffered a back injury and was questionable to return. The Athletic’s Dan Duggan reported that Taylor was able to return to the sideline later in street clothes.
Social media reaction to first half of Nebraska-Northwestern
The first half of football for the 2022 season is over for Nebraska and the Huskers liked the start a lot more than the finish, as Northwestern scored 14 points unanswered to take a 17-14 lead into intermission. Nebraska got started with big first drive that finished with a long...
Predicting the Packers' initial 53-man roster as cut-downs loom
With the league-wide cut-down deadline looming on Tuesday, the Green Bay Packers are going to make an effort to round up their best 53 players to solidify their initial roster. General manager Brian Gutekunst has said before that he views the roster finalizing process as an opportunity to keep his...
VIDEO: Auburn's newest commit Daquayvious Sorey goes crazy in season opener
CHIPLEY, Florida - Just a few short hours after Daquayvious Sorey announced his commitment to Auburn, the Top247 wide receiver got his senior season started. The Chipley Tigers faced off against the Rutherford Rams on Friday night. Sorey got his senior season going in a big way with a pair...
Updates on injured players CB Omarion Cooper, WR Johnny Wilson
Florida State was without its top cornerback and lost its top wide receiver in the season opener against Duquesne. Coach Mike Norvell addressed the status of Omarion Cooper and Johnny Wilson following the Seminoles’ 47-7 win over the FCS opponent. Cooper, who was seen on the sideline moving a...
