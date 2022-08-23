ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

247Sports

Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 8/28: Brissett Struggles, Schwartz Bobbles, and a Hero Emerges

Despite what I said in the GetPlayback chat during the game last night, I am not panicking. I’m not. Honestly. Much. I’m not. It’s always risky to overreact to pre-season games, of course, but I can’t deny a sense of here-we-go-again-ism as I was watching the Browns first-half stumbles against the Bears last night. Here we go again with mediocre quarterback play. Here we go again with the team’s obvious issues (WR, iDL) not being addressed by the bafflingly reluctant front office. Here we go again, looking disorganized and unprepared for the regular season.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Bills’ Matt Araiza breaks silence on rape allegations with strong statement

Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza has finally addressed the lawsuit accusing him of participating in a gang rape in 2021. Araiza, who has been ruled out of the Bills’ final preseason game on Friday amid the serious accusations, released a statement basically implying that the allegations thrown against him are not true. He then emphasized his focus on resolving and clarifying the situation.
SAN DIEGO, CA
247Sports

Four-star DB and new Oklahoma commit Makari Vickers dishes on decision and what’s next for Sooners’ 2023 class

Oklahoma has picked up yet another nationally coveted commit in the 2023 cycle, as four-star defensive back Makari Vickers announced Friday evening that he’ll be a Sooner. The versatile 6-foot-1 phenom from Tallahassee is the No. 85 overall player and No. 6 safety in the 247Sports Composite, although Oklahoma has recruited Vickers primarily as a cornerback. He's the third blue-chip commit in five weeks for OU cornerbacks coach Jay Valai.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

FSU vs. Duquesne Highlights: Benson breaks off a long TD

Florida State opened up the season against Duquesne, and didn't waste much time showing off an improved offensive attack aided by a revamped offensive line and new playmakers at skill positions. One of the plays that highlighted the new-look offense was a 51-yard bomb from QB Jordan Travis to transfer...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Report Card: Another embarrassment for Nebraska

For the fourth time in five seasons Nebraska football is 0-1 to start a year. The Huskers have nowhere else to look but internally as the team was unable to hold multiple double-digit leads and struggled in almost every phase of the game. One critical decision will be dissected but...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Key Quotes: Chang, players react to Vanderbilt loss

Excitement was high for the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors to open the 2022 season, but the energy quickly dissipated as the visiting Vanderbilt Commodores delivered a 63-10 blowout over UH. Head coach Timmy Chang, quarterback Braden Schager, running back Dedrick Parson and linebacker Isaiah Tufaga discussed what went wrong and what positives can be taken away from the opener.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Kansas football wide receiver Trevor Wilson suspended indefinitely following arrest

Kansas football wide receiver Trevor Wilson has been suspended indefinitely, a KU spokesperson told Phog.net. The decision comes after Wilson was formally charged with aggravated assault with use of a deadly weapon on Friday. Wilson and teammate Tanaka Scott were both arrested on Thursday afternoon. Both made their first appearance in court on Friday afternoon. Scott was not formally charged due to a lack of evidence.
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Sam Darnold injury: Carolina Panthers QB carted off during preseason game vs. Buffalo Bills

The Carolina Panthers' quarterback depth might have taken a hit Friday night when backup quarterback Sam Darnold was carted off the field after suffering an apparent lower-leg injury against the Buffalo Bills during NFL preseason action. Darnold released a pass under pressure and was taken down by Bills defensive tackle C.J. Brewer on the play that the injury happened. Ian Rapoport later reported that Darnold "is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain based on the initial evaluation" and that the quarterback will undergo an MRI on Saturday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

Tyrod Taylor injury: New York Giants QB carted off in preseason finale vs. Jets

New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor was carted off the field in his team’s preseason finale Sunday against the New York Jets. The Giants announced via Twitter that Taylor suffered a back injury and was questionable to return. The Athletic’s Dan Duggan reported that Taylor was able to return to the sideline later in street clothes.
NFL
247Sports

Predicting the Packers' initial 53-man roster as cut-downs loom

With the league-wide cut-down deadline looming on Tuesday, the Green Bay Packers are going to make an effort to round up their best 53 players to solidify their initial roster. General manager Brian Gutekunst has said before that he views the roster finalizing process as an opportunity to keep his...
GREEN BAY, WI

