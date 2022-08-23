ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InvestorPlace

7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Returns

Add greater depth to your portfolio by considering this list of long-term stocks to buy before the bull market returns. QuantumScape (QS): Solid-state batteries are the future of EV battery tech and QS is in the ascendency. Shopify (SHOP): Resilient business model and robust financial flexibility to continue improving its...
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale

Imagine the potential of an e-commerce and fintech giant addressing Latin America. Yes, a $2 trillion company can become a $3 trillion-company -- and a $4 trillion one. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
tipranks.com

Which Blue-Chip Stock is Rated a “Strong Buy” by Wall Street Pros?

Several investors are looking for blue-chip stocks that could offer attractive growth opportunities amid these uncertain times. In this article, we will discuss three blue-chip stocks – an aviation behemoth, a chip giant, and a leading telecom company, and see which stock scores the Street’s “Strong Buy” consensus rating.
Jerome Powell
InvestorPlace

3 Hot Growth Stocks Poised to Triple by 2027

Growth stocks have paid the biggest price amid the 2022 bear market. In actuality, many of these names topped out in early 2021, with the bear market wearing on for more than 18 months now. That has investors wondering if any of these hot growth stocks can bounce back. I...
Motley Fool

The 2 Nasdaq Stocks to Watch Wednesday

Nasdaq futures moved slightly higher Wednesday morning. II-VI shares climbed following an upbeat earnings report. Petco Health suffered share-price declines as it cut guidance. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant...
Motley Fool

4 Nasdaq 100 Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2029

A plunging stock market is the perfect excuse for long-term investors to go on the offensive. These innovative industry leaders have the capacity to make patient investors millionaires by 2029. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
biztoc.com

STOCK MARKET NEWS:Powell speech, futures slide, oil rises

U.S. equity futures were trading lower ahead of a Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the Fed gathering in Jackson Hole. Oil is heading for a winning week. West Texas Intermediate futures traded around $93.00. Brent crude futures were around $100.00 a barrel. The Federal Reserve chairman's remarks to investors and...
tipranks.com

Analysts are Bullish on These 3 “Strong-Buy” Tech Stocks

Nvidia, Salesforce, and Adobe are cloud tech titans that are beaten up but could lead your portfolio to solid results once the tech wreck finishes. Wall Street loves the following names for good reason, but one has higher upside potential than the others. The technology sector has taken a huge...
Benzinga

Dow Dips 450 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 450 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 1.38% to 33,243.24 while the NASDAQ fell 2.11% to 12,436.54. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.69% to 4,156.92. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares fell by just...
Benzinga

Traders Expecting Nvidia To Rally Post Q2 Print — Here's The Size Of The Anticipated Move

Nvidia Corporation NVDA is scheduled to report its second-quarter results after market close on Wednesday. On CNBC's "Options Action," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Nvidia is always one of the busiest single stock options. The options market is implying a move of around 6.4% after the company reports earnings, slightly lower than the 7% average over the past eight quarters, he added.
