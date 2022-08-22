ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, UT

Fox5 KVVU

Sisolak announces millions to expand internet access to tribal communities

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak, along with the Inter-Tribal Council of Nevada, announced an $18.9 million grant to expand internet access to 11 rural tribal communities. The money will got to fund broadband infrastructure projects to the following tribes:. The Elko Band Indian Colony. Lovelock Paiute...
SNHD says early detection is key as medical journal sites rise in advanced stage cervical cancer cases

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The International Journal of Gynecological Cancer reports that more cases of advanced stage-four cervical cancer increased at an annual rate of 1.3 percent. Health officials say late-stage cervical cancer has a five-year survival rate of just 17 percent. Cervical cancer can go undetected because officials say there aren’t many early-stage symptoms.
Justice Abbi Silver to resign from Nevada Supreme Court

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Justice Abbi Silver of the Nevada Supreme Court submitted her resignation letter on Friday. The reigning supreme court justice is stepping down on September 29th. Justice Abbi Silver has been part of the state’s highest court since November of 2018. She was elected unopposed to...
