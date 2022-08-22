Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada governor announces new water committee to address water shortage
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Governor Steve Sisolak is creating a new water committee that will look at how to use federal drought relief funds from the recently signed Inflation Reduction Act. “They can help us best understand where we can most conserve, where we can most invest our dollars...
Fox5 KVVU
FIRST ON FOX5: Son of man who drowned at Lake Mead processing discovery of father’s remains
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Wednesday, the Clark County Coroner’s Office identified a set of remains discovered at Calville Bay on May 7. Thomas Erndt, who was 42 at the time of his death, had drowned at the lake on Aug. 2, 2002. Tom Erndt was 10 years...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas Valley Water District installing new technology to track ‘real-time’ water use
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - There’s a new way to crack down on water usage and water waste in Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Valley Water District (LVVWD) is rolling out new technology that keeps a closer eye on how much water people are using in their yards. It’s...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas sees increase in sick pets after monsoonal rains, dog trainer says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas area dog trainer said he’s seen an increase in sick dogs after monsoonal moisture hit the valley the last few weeks, and some veterinarians are also seeing the trend. Birds that nest on top of roofs carry a lot of diseases...
Fox5 KVVU
Sisolak announces millions to expand internet access to tribal communities
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak, along with the Inter-Tribal Council of Nevada, announced an $18.9 million grant to expand internet access to 11 rural tribal communities. The money will got to fund broadband infrastructure projects to the following tribes:. The Elko Band Indian Colony. Lovelock Paiute...
Fox5 KVVU
SNHD says early detection is key as medical journal sites rise in advanced stage cervical cancer cases
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The International Journal of Gynecological Cancer reports that more cases of advanced stage-four cervical cancer increased at an annual rate of 1.3 percent. Health officials say late-stage cervical cancer has a five-year survival rate of just 17 percent. Cervical cancer can go undetected because officials say there aren’t many early-stage symptoms.
Fox5 KVVU
Justice Abbi Silver to resign from Nevada Supreme Court
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Justice Abbi Silver of the Nevada Supreme Court submitted her resignation letter on Friday. The reigning supreme court justice is stepping down on September 29th. Justice Abbi Silver has been part of the state’s highest court since November of 2018. She was elected unopposed to...
Fox5 KVVU
Downtown Summerlin to again host Halloween ‘Parade of Mischief’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Downtown Summerlin announced that it will once again host its popular Halloween parade. According to a news release, “Parade of Mischief” will be held on Fridays and Saturdays in October. Officials say the “mischievous mayhem” kicks off at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct....
