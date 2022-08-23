ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
POTUS
The Independent

Trump’s niece Mary reacts to revelations about Mar-a-Lago FBI affidavit: ‘This should be enough, yes?’

Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump reacted to the release of the Mar-a-Lago search affidavit and asked, “This should be enough, yes?”Ms Trump, who has long publicly criticised the former president, appeared to be calling for him to be criminally indicted in her tweet.The redacted search warrant was used by Federal investigators to convince Judge Bruce Reinhart to authorise the search of the estate earlier this month and was released on Friday.The former president took to his Truth Social platform to again attack the search on his Florida estate for top secret documents he took with him from the White...
POTUS
The Independent

Senator Lindsey Graham warns of ‘riots in the street’ if Trump is prosecuted

South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsay Graham has said that if former president Donald Trump is indicted then there will be “riots in the streets.”Speaking to Fox News host Trey Gowdy on Sunday, Mr Graham said: “Most Republicans, including me, believes when it comes to Trump, there is no law. It’s all about getting him.”“There is a double standard when it comes to Trump. What happened with Hunter Biden is that the FBI weighed in to make sure the story didn’t break before the 2020 election. “We now have whistleblowers at the FBI telling Sen. [Chuck] Grassley that they were...
PROTESTS
The Conversation U.S.

Workhorses, not show horses: Five ways to promote effective lawmaking in Congress

Americans dislike Congress, especially when it fails to act on pressing problems. They are then surprised by legislative accomplishments on climate change, gun control and maintaining competitiveness with China. But Congress does much more on a daily basis than deal – or fail to deal – with high-profile issues. We have spent more than a decade exploring the thousands of bills and hundreds of laws produced by members of Congress each year. We find that individual representatives and senators vary dramatically in how interested they are in lawmaking and how effectively they advance their proposals. And we see opportunities to build...
CONGRESS & COURTS

