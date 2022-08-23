Read full article on original website
What Does this Sign Seen All Over Iowa Mean?
If you live in a larger Iowa city, or you rarely make an appearance in a more rural setting, I bet you'd be curious to know what the sign in question means. The sign in question, which I'll share with you below, looks pretty straightforward, but is it?. Before we...
Is There A Treasure Trove of Gold To Be Found In Iowa?
Those commercials recommending gold as a good investment are EVERYWHERE. These days, everyone is searching for the (real or proverbial) pot o' gold. In an era of insane inflation, everyone is looking for a way to protect their money and make more. For one group of treasure hunters in Iowa this weekend, the search was on, near Albion in Marshall County.
Iowa Gas Prices in Historic Drop, Why do They Still Stink?
Man, once upon a time gas was almost $5 a gallon in Iowa. Oooh, that was rough. There, that's a sentence I hope to one day tell my kids. Why? Because that would mean we never get there again. Right now, gas in eastern Iowa ranges from $3.15/gallon to the...
Midwest Man In Pumpkin Sets New World Record
As people start gearing up for the cooler, fall weather, there are others trying to soak up the last bit of summer with their favorite activities. But as we start to head into September, people are going to start trading in their boating adventures for an afternoon at the pumpkin patch.
Iowa Community Seeing ‘Alarming’ Amount of Bats Entering Homes
Unless you're Bruce Wayne, I think it's safe to say most people aren't the biggest fans of bats. In fact, one evening while I was out walking with my girlfriend and her dog, we saw a few bats flying overhead as the sun was about to set. I simply mentioned it and my lady immediately got squeamish. I wouldn't say I'm at that level of disgust with what some have deemed the 'rats of the sky,' but I wouldn't say I'd exactly like to see one (or multiple) of them up close, either.
Iowa School District Will Now Arm Staff Members with Guns
The shooting in Uvalde, Texas that took place this May rocked our nation. Whether you're on the left or the right, pro-gun or anti-gun, apolitical, moderate, or whatever, no one can say they heard that news story and felt nothing. Then, the shootings came to us in Iowa. At Cornerstone...
An Iowa Lake has 10 Times Over The Acceptable Level of E.coli
Much like several of our previous stories (black widows, pythons, brain-eating amoeba, etc), this one grosses me out and gives me the heebie-jeebies. Any reference to the bacterium E.coli, and I'll have some shivers down my spine. Ew. If you were to jump into one Iowa lake, it'd do a...
Iowa’s Most Famous Roadside Attraction is Total Bull [PHOTOS]
Nope, the image above is not exactly the kinda bull I'm talking about... but it's close!. Iowa. Land of corn, soybeans, hogs, cattle, and one really big roadside attraction. Oh, and it's completely bull. Now, enough edgy-but-not-to-edgy uses of "bull". It's more double entendre, you see, I'm actually talking about...
Man Reels in 90 Million Year Old Fossil on Iowa-Nebraska Border
For some fishermen (like me), it's amazing when you just reel in a live fish. I enjoy the sport -- if you can call it that -- pretty much only when I actually catch something. Other than that, I can't agree with the sentiment that "a bad day of fishing is better than a good day at work."
Why Did Over 100 People Give this Iowan The Shirt off their Back?
Back in April, we told you the story of Alli Marois. After her father, Bill Collins, retired from service after 38 years with the Des Moines Fire Department in September 2021, she took to TikTok to ask for a very special gift for her Dad. She wanted as many fire department t-shirts from as many states as she could collect. Her ideal goal was to get at least one from every state.
Missed Out On The Popcorn? Iowa Still Has Ways To Get Some
It’s been one day since Luke Bryan launched his limited-edition popcorn to support National FFA and if you haven’t ordered your popcorn yet, you may have missed out. Luke Bryan partnered with AGCO Fendt to offer his limited-edition popcorn to support the National FFA Organization. The popcorn was available starting August 25th in Bold Butter and Chart Toppin Churro and was $5 per bag (plus shipping).
Our Drunkest County May Surprise You (It’s in Eastern Iowa)
If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. The COVID-19 pandemic definitely did not do wonders for our stress levels. It did, however, do wonders for alcohol sales nationwide. That is not something to celebrate and, drinking to excess is most certainly not something to celebrate either.
Mysterious Disappearance of Iowa Woman Solved
A mystery of an Iowa woman going missing has been put to bed. Authorities all over the country were looking for a Milford native for the past two weeks. She went missing after a flight out of Florida in early August. Reports confirmed that she arrived at the Orlando Airport...
Cedar Rapids Native Cast On Cult Favorite New Show
One of the greatest talents to come out of Iowa is joining one of the hottest shows of the past year. Late last year, a show about a girl's soccer team from New Jersey surviving a plane crash and resorting to savage means to survive, quickly captured global attention. The Showtime Network show, 'Yellowjackets' takes place in two different time periods; the 90s and present day.
10 Iowa School Districts Will Now Have Therapeutic Classrooms
Funding for therapeutic classrooms has been granted to the state of Iowa. This state funding will go towards 10 Iowa school districts and will be put into place during the fall of the 2022-2023 school year, according to KCRG. On the first day of school for a lot of students...
Iowa State Fair Has One of Most Well-Attended Years Ever
This year's 50+ new food offerings, and the usual array of everything-edible-on-a stick, along with stellar grandstand entertainment, and even a record-breaking attempt at the largest cornhole game made the 2022 Iowa State Fair one of the most attended in the event's history. After announcing a record for single-day attendance...
New Ag Facility Gives Iowa Students A Chance To Shape The Program
No farmers no food. A common phrase people in the agriculture industry use when talking about the importance of farming. While many people in Iowa understand where food comes from, there are still people that don’t. A survey from Cornell University found that around 48 percent of Americans say that they never or rarely seek out information on where their food comes from.
Iowa Fair Queen Dethroned Over Picture; Seeks Legal Action [PHOTO]
Most girls dream of becoming a princess when they are young. Some make that come true; whether it be by marring their prince charming or even through pageant competitions. This was the case for Maggie Begbie. After years of work and preparation, she fulfilled a dream of hers- she was named the 2022 Mills County Fair Queen.
What Happens To The Leftover Food At The Iowa State Fair?
There are arguably too many food options when you attend the Iowa State Fair. From the food on a stick, all things fried, to buckets filled to the brim, it’s hard to know where to start. Now that the fair is over, you are going to have to wait until next year to get your hands on another bucket of cookies.
Iowa State Fair Sets Single-Day Attendance Record [PHOTOS]
The biggest question each August when the Iowa State Fair rolls around is, 'Will it be too hot to go?' That was definitely not the case in 2022. Des Moines had 90 degrees (exactly) just one time during the 11-day fair and on four different days, temperatures didn't get out of the 70s. As far as fair weather is concerned, it doesn't get any better than that.
