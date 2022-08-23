ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

qrockonline.com

Lightfoot Disagrees With Recommendation To Take Down Monuments

Mayor Lightfoot disagrees with her special commission’s recommendations to take down problematic monuments in Chicago. The mayor said she will set up a group to study the issue further. The commission found that 13 civic monuments should be permanently removed, including the city’s three statues of Christopher Columbus. Those statues were taken down during the civil unrest that followed the May 2020 killing of George Floyd.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Naperville gun store owner fights city over high-powered weapons ban

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The owner of a Naperville gun store said he will sue the city to fight their just-passed ban on the sale of certain high-powered rifles.CBS 2's Tim McNicholas tells us how that will set the stage for a legal showdown over the ordinance.  The AR-15 and similar rifles are some of the top sellers for Robert Bevis and his Law Weapons and Supply gun store, making up about 35% of his sales.He said Naperville's new ordinance will drive customers away, put him out of business, and, in his eyes, violate constitutional rights. "We're gonna file a couple...
NAPERVILLE, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Morrison leads Republicans like lemmings off a cliff

Morrison leads Republicans like lemmings off a cliff. Cook County Republican Chairman Sean Morrison did what he does best, taking care of himself but failing to help the Cook County Republican organization he is tasked to lead. Seven candidates he slated in a big PR stunt to run in the November elections have either quit the race or been thrown off the ballot, many for stupid mistakes that a good qualified party leader would have known to avoid. Republican Darren Bailey, who needs Republican support in the suburbs to unseat Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, “Daddy Warbucks,” should force Morrison to step down and replace him with a better GOP leader.
COOK COUNTY, IL
5 On Your Side

Here's why Illinois State Police deleted the 'clear and present danger' report before suspected Highland Park mass shooter bought his guns legally

COLLINSVILLE, Illinois — Illinois State Police published new statistics on Wednesday to showcase how officers have significantly stepped up enforcement of the state's Firearm Owner's Identification (FOID) Act, a law that came under intense scrutiny following a mass shooting at a July 4th parade in Highland Park. Officers conducted...
ILLINOIS STATE
kanecountyconnects.com

Collection of Household Hazardous Waste Suspended at Naperville Drop-off

​In Kane County, we are relatively close to a permanent IEPA-sponsored household hazardous waste (HHW) drop-off. One is located at the Department of Public Works facility in Naperville. While Naperville might be far to drive for some Kane County residents, consider that there are only four permanent HHW drop-offs in the whole state, so it could be a lot worse!
NAPERVILLE, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Orland board making deliberate decisions about Triangle

Current members of the Village of Orland Park Board of Trustees believe that slow action or no action is better than making a bad decision when it comes to the decades-old Main Street Triangle issues. In short, a portion of the project at 143rd Street and LaGrange Road was completed...
ORLAND PARK, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

GOP has no chance with Morrison

The headlines were encouraging for Republicans back in July. The Cook County GOP organized one of its largest candidate slates to challenge Democrats in November. It all sounded good on paper, and came at the right time, as the Republican Party was coming apart not just in Cook County in recent years but in Will and DuPage, too.
COOK COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Political ad condemning no cash bail criticized by proponents of new law

An advocacy group in favor of eliminating money bonds in Illinois is taking issue with a new political ad critical of the forthcoming law. The ad is produced by a group called People Who Play By the Rules PAC and notes that district attorney’s all around the state are opposed to the Pretrial Fairness Act.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

4 people shot outside Chicago high school

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago Police responded to a shooting outside Carl Schurz High School, at 3601 N Milwaukee Avenue, on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, at least four people were shot across the street from the school around 2:45 p.m., about 10 minutes before class was let out. A 15-year-old boy was […]
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Illinois EPA Suspends Household Hazardous Waste Collections Statewide

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is temporarily suspending all Household Hazardous Waste collection events and locations following a fire at the current disposal facility in Ohio. The Illinois EPA is working with the current contractor to evaluate alternatives for disposal. Collections planned for this fall have been suspended, as well as the long-term disposal facilities in Chicago, Naperville, Lake County, Rockford, and Madison County that Illinois EPA supports. The suspension will last until normal disposal operations can resume.
ILLINOIS STATE

