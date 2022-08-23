Read full article on original website
Related
qrockonline.com
Lightfoot Disagrees With Recommendation To Take Down Monuments
Mayor Lightfoot disagrees with her special commission’s recommendations to take down problematic monuments in Chicago. The mayor said she will set up a group to study the issue further. The commission found that 13 civic monuments should be permanently removed, including the city’s three statues of Christopher Columbus. Those statues were taken down during the civil unrest that followed the May 2020 killing of George Floyd.
Mayor Lightfoot accuses conservative PAC of darkening her skin in anti-Gov. JB Pritzker TV ad
"News flash. I'm Black and I'm proud. Everyone knows it. No need to use cheap tricks to darken my skin and try to scare voters with false narratives about Chicago."
Naperville gun store owner fights city over high-powered weapons ban
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The owner of a Naperville gun store said he will sue the city to fight their just-passed ban on the sale of certain high-powered rifles.CBS 2's Tim McNicholas tells us how that will set the stage for a legal showdown over the ordinance. The AR-15 and similar rifles are some of the top sellers for Robert Bevis and his Law Weapons and Supply gun store, making up about 35% of his sales.He said Naperville's new ordinance will drive customers away, put him out of business, and, in his eyes, violate constitutional rights. "We're gonna file a couple...
Chicago area brothers charged with attacking Capitol police in latest Jan. 6 arrests
The two latest Illinois residents charged in the January 6 attack are facing some of the most serious charges to date -- and potentially the worst punishment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Temp Staffing Agency Let Company Cut Workers’ Pay Without Notice, Punished Them For Speaking Out: Lawsuit
CHICAGO — Two Chicago area women are suing a staffing agency and one of its clients, saying they weren’t paid properly for overtime work and had their wages reduced without notice, among other issues. Patricia Martinez and Ana Diaz Rivas are suing Superior Staffing — which places workers...
This Queer Bolivian American Wants To Be Chicago’s Next Mayor
J Saxon swings a disco ball during a photo session with photographer and friend Sam Presser in Douglas Park in Chicago, Ill., Thursday, August 11, 2022. Saxon is dressed in a traditional Bolivian suit that they bought during a trip to Bolivia, where their mother was born. J Saxon was...
suburbanchicagoland.com
Morrison leads Republicans like lemmings off a cliff
Morrison leads Republicans like lemmings off a cliff. Cook County Republican Chairman Sean Morrison did what he does best, taking care of himself but failing to help the Cook County Republican organization he is tasked to lead. Seven candidates he slated in a big PR stunt to run in the November elections have either quit the race or been thrown off the ballot, many for stupid mistakes that a good qualified party leader would have known to avoid. Republican Darren Bailey, who needs Republican support in the suburbs to unseat Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, “Daddy Warbucks,” should force Morrison to step down and replace him with a better GOP leader.
Illinois governor race heats up over Chicago crime while talking agriculture with farmers
While the discussion focused mainly on challenges facing Illinois farmers, a big topic facing Chicago was brought up.
Here's why Illinois State Police deleted the 'clear and present danger' report before suspected Highland Park mass shooter bought his guns legally
COLLINSVILLE, Illinois — Illinois State Police published new statistics on Wednesday to showcase how officers have significantly stepped up enforcement of the state's Firearm Owner's Identification (FOID) Act, a law that came under intense scrutiny following a mass shooting at a July 4th parade in Highland Park. Officers conducted...
kanecountyconnects.com
Collection of Household Hazardous Waste Suspended at Naperville Drop-off
In Kane County, we are relatively close to a permanent IEPA-sponsored household hazardous waste (HHW) drop-off. One is located at the Department of Public Works facility in Naperville. While Naperville might be far to drive for some Kane County residents, consider that there are only four permanent HHW drop-offs in the whole state, so it could be a lot worse!
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Orland board making deliberate decisions about Triangle
Current members of the Village of Orland Park Board of Trustees believe that slow action or no action is better than making a bad decision when it comes to the decades-old Main Street Triangle issues. In short, a portion of the project at 143rd Street and LaGrange Road was completed...
fox32chicago.com
Suburban residents call on Pritzker to shut down controversial re-activated red light cameras
OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. - A fight over red light cameras is once again brewing in west suburban Oakbrook Terrace, where the previous mayor pled guilty to taking $88,000 in bribes from someone with a financial interest in the company that operates them and from employees of an outside sales company.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
GOP has no chance with Morrison
The headlines were encouraging for Republicans back in July. The Cook County GOP organized one of its largest candidate slates to challenge Democrats in November. It all sounded good on paper, and came at the right time, as the Republican Party was coming apart not just in Cook County in recent years but in Will and DuPage, too.
advantagenews.com
Political ad condemning no cash bail criticized by proponents of new law
An advocacy group in favor of eliminating money bonds in Illinois is taking issue with a new political ad critical of the forthcoming law. The ad is produced by a group called People Who Play By the Rules PAC and notes that district attorney’s all around the state are opposed to the Pretrial Fairness Act.
4 charged in statewide burglary ring targeting video gaming machines, netting $400K, IL AG says
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said police have broken up a statewide burglary ring targeting video gaming machines.
4 people shot outside Chicago high school
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago Police responded to a shooting outside Carl Schurz High School, at 3601 N Milwaukee Avenue, on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, at least four people were shot across the street from the school around 2:45 p.m., about 10 minutes before class was let out. A 15-year-old boy was […]
Man taken to hospital for evaluation after scaling fence at Chicago FBI office, throwing rocks
"We've seen a tremendous escalation in violence against not only federal law enforcement, but state and local."
wjol.com
Illinois EPA Suspends Household Hazardous Waste Collections Statewide
The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is temporarily suspending all Household Hazardous Waste collection events and locations following a fire at the current disposal facility in Ohio. The Illinois EPA is working with the current contractor to evaluate alternatives for disposal. Collections planned for this fall have been suspended, as well as the long-term disposal facilities in Chicago, Naperville, Lake County, Rockford, and Madison County that Illinois EPA supports. The suspension will last until normal disposal operations can resume.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot says more study needed before decision on Chicago Christopher Columbus statues
It has been two years since Chicago removed statues of Christopher Columbus. Now Mayor Lightfoot said she wants more time before deciding whether they should return.
tornadopix.com
These are the highest residential sales in Will County in July
Barbie’s dream home — or at least a mansion with a museum dedicated to the ever-popular dolls — topped all other sales in Will County last month, becoming the first property in the area to fetch more than $5 million. Deals like those for the $5.3 million...
Comments / 3