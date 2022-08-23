After getting a gridiron tease with a handful of football games last week, the floodgates are about to open in Nebraska. From Chadron to Falls City, Sidney to Sioux City, and all points in between, footballs will be filling the Cornhusker State air this weekend. In all, 141 contests are scheduled to start between last night's action and the contests being played this evening.

