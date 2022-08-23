Read full article on original website
29 illegal immigrants found in El Paso stash house by agentsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Two Fugitives Added to Texas Most Wanted ListLarry LeaseTexas State
O'Rourke said the Real Power is in the PeopleTom HandyTexas State
El Paso zipcode is Texas’ second hottest for home sales, says new studyAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
Why Is Ysleta 1 Of The 10 Oldest Cities In Texas But Not El Paso
El Paso did not make the cut here but nearby Ysleta did, beating us by a couple of hundred years. According to a-z-animals.com the number 1 spot on the 10 oldest Texas cities list belongs to Presidio, Texas which was founded in 1535. Next comes Ysleta which was founded in...
Eastwood departs El Paso late at night for Friday clash with Southlake Carroll
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Just before midnight on Wednesday, Eastwood pulled out of the Trooper Stadium parking lot bound for its latest big test on the gridiron. In recent years, head coach Julio Lopez and the Troopers have challenged themselves with tough opponents on the other side of Texas. This year will present Eastwood […]
Free baby diapers, wipes and essentials for Texas residents
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Women’s Resource Medical Center will provide eligible families with free baby diapers, wipes and other essential items to Texas residents. Participants can enjoy a one-hour class and receive diapers, wipes, and other essentials for free! Parents of children 2 years old and younger, as well as pregnant women, are […]
krwg.org
El Paso Matters- District Attorney in El Paso faces petition for removal
This week, El Paso Matters President and CEO Bob Moore shares the latest on some of the top stories in the area. This week: The District Attorney in El Paso faces a petition for removal, candidates are running for four city council seats this fall, and we learn about an investigation into how often El Paso opens cooling centers when warm temperatures impact the area.
Remember When Lou Diamond Phillips Shot A Movie In Texas
El Paso is no stranger to appearing in movies as either a filming location or a setting in the movie. One film that my family remembered was one that starred Denzel Washington & Lou Diamond Phillips. The 1996 movie Courage Under Fire: a movie that took place in 1991 during the Gulf War. Denzel Washington played Lieutenant Colonel Serling & Lou played Staff Sergeant John Monfriez.
Recent rains causing graves to sink at Fort Bliss National Cemetery
EL PASO, Texas — In Texas, rain storms are causing dozens of graves to sink into the ground at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. The cemetery faced a similar problem during last year's monsoon season, where several sinkholes were reported at grave plots at the cemetery. A total of about...
Last Thursdays El Paso Returns With Fun Family Friendly Art Crawl
Let the weekend begin as Last Thursdays El Paso returns in August with plenty of art, music, food, and tons of fun. Last Thursdays kicks off the weekend with a fun, family-friendly art crawl across the Sun City. It's the last Thursday of the month which means Last Thursdays Art...
EPPD is currently accepting applications
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to the El Paso Police Department, they are now accepting applications until January 5, 2023. The El Paso Police Department is said to offer diverse job options, training, promotional opportunities, education assistance, and competitive salaries with health and retirement benefits. You can visit joineppd.com to apply. “Police officers have […]
3 Texas Cities Made the Top 10 List for Having the Most Unique Airbnb Rentals
While we've all seen those unique-looking Airbnbs, you know the ones that look like teepees, treehouses, a dollhouse, out of storybooks like the Harry Potter house, or TVs Munsters Mansion. Well, it appears that we Texans love our unique Airbnbs, so much so that Texas just ranked number one for having the most unique Airbnb rentals in the Lone Star State according to the Shane Co and the Loupe.
What Are The Five Most Popular Chain Restaurants in Texas?
If you are new to Texas, you need to know what you are in for as far as chain restaurants that are in Texas, and which ones are the most popular with Texans too. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, the most popular chain restaurant in Texas is... 1. Chili's Grill...
elpasomatters.org
El Paso city government buses migrants to New York City
2:30 p.m. Aug. 26: This story has been updated with additional information from officials with the city of El Paso. The city government of El Paso this week chartered a bus to send 35 Venezuelan migrants to New York City, a step meant to address a growing number of people from the South American country crossing from Mexico.
El Paso, Texas Was Given the Great Titled of Most Bilingual City In America
Some of you may agree or be surprised by some interesting news involving El Paso, Texas. I am not sure about you but there is a fun fact about me that will upset or stun you. After living in El Paso, Texas all my life I have not ever known how to speak or understand any Spanish. Hell, when I was in high school I failed Spanish class so bad they had to move me into another elective.
Woman stabbed in Lower Valley apartment complex
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman was stabbed this Friday afternoon in El Paso’s Lower Valley, police said. The call was received at around 12:47 p.m. The stabbing took place at he San Montego Apartments at 9133 Kernel Cr. Police said that the woman is believed to be in her 20s, and she was […]
KVIA
Homeowner spars with El Paso’s code enforcement over weed problem
EL PASO, Texas -- Recent rains make our lawns look nice and green, but those downpours are also helping sprout weeds throughout the Borderland. Ysidro Flores says he has called the city to try to get them to weed out the problem, to no avail. So he called ABC-7, who,...
Halloween Spirit Is Up After Cucuy Appears on the Juarez Bridge
There is a certain Facebook some people in the borderland follow for business and pleasure. You may or may not have heard of Reporte de Puentes if you don't cross the border often. Some people in El Paso and mainly those who do cross the bridge from time to time...
Hakes Brothers show support at Big Brothers Big Sisters fundraiser
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A regional home builder (Hakes Brothers) showed their support this weekend at the 2022 Big Brothers Big Sisters of El Paso fundraiser event which took place at Top Golf on Sunday, August 21st. Hakes Brothers supported the organization through a generous meal sponsorship for attendees. The donation will directly benefit […]
If You Thought El Paso Was Pretty, It’s Even Better From The Air
El Paso really has a sense of beauty to it, from the ground & air. We've seen some truly amazing photos of the El Paso sky. But not many show El Paso... FROM the sky. But one guy has posted some truly amazing photos of El Paso from a view we normally don't get to see.
Why Ignoring Purple Paint on Trees Or Posts In Texas Could Land You In Jail
When out hunting, fishing, walking around, or just exploring there are some things that you need to be aware of when stepping foot on land that isn't yours. And in rural West Texas, you can often step foot on land that isn't yours and with hunting season around the corner, stepping foot where you shouldn't can get you in real trouble.
KVIA
Puppies abandoned outside El Paso’s Animal Rescue League
EL PASO, Texas -- Three puppies were recently dumped outside of Animal Rescue League, a non-profit rescue shelter. They were left on a hot day in a box, covered with a heavy blanket, in their own feces and vomit. It's not an uncommon sight for director Loretta Hyde, who says those puppies are lucky a neighbor called to alert her they were there.
KVIA
City of El Paso asks community to be aware of vandalism in parks
EL PASO, Texas -- A press conference discussing joint efforts to ask the community to be on the lookout for vandalism in El Paso parks was held by the City of El Paso Parks and Recreation and other partners. The City said vandalism repairs have cost over $200,000 in the...
