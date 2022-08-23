ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

Free baby diapers, wipes and essentials for Texas residents

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Women’s Resource Medical Center will provide eligible families with free baby diapers, wipes and other essential items to Texas residents. Participants can enjoy a one-hour class and receive diapers, wipes, and other essentials for free! Parents of children 2 years old and younger, as well as pregnant women, are […]
EL PASO, TX
krwg.org

El Paso Matters- District Attorney in El Paso faces petition for removal

This week, El Paso Matters President and CEO Bob Moore shares the latest on some of the top stories in the area. This week: The District Attorney in El Paso faces a petition for removal, candidates are running for four city council seats this fall, and we learn about an investigation into how often El Paso opens cooling centers when warm temperatures impact the area.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Arlington, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Sun City, TX
City
El Paso, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
City
Bastrop, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Remember When Lou Diamond Phillips Shot A Movie In Texas

El Paso is no stranger to appearing in movies as either a filming location or a setting in the movie. One film that my family remembered was one that starred Denzel Washington & Lou Diamond Phillips. The 1996 movie Courage Under Fire: a movie that took place in 1991 during the Gulf War. Denzel Washington played Lieutenant Colonel Serling & Lou played Staff Sergeant John Monfriez.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPPD is currently accepting applications

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to the El Paso Police Department, they are now accepting applications until January 5, 2023. The El Paso Police Department is said to offer diverse job options, training, promotional opportunities, education assistance, and competitive salaries with health and retirement benefits. You can visit joineppd.com to apply. “Police officers have […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Ramirez
93.1 KISS FM

3 Texas Cities Made the Top 10 List for Having the Most Unique Airbnb Rentals

While we've all seen those unique-looking Airbnbs, you know the ones that look like teepees, treehouses, a dollhouse, out of storybooks like the Harry Potter house, or TVs Munsters Mansion. Well, it appears that we Texans love our unique Airbnbs, so much so that Texas just ranked number one for having the most unique Airbnb rentals in the Lone Star State according to the Shane Co and the Loupe.
TEXAS STATE
elpasomatters.org

El Paso city government buses migrants to New York City

2:30 p.m. Aug. 26: This story has been updated with additional information from officials with the city of El Paso. The city government of El Paso this week chartered a bus to send 35 Venezuelan migrants to New York City, a step meant to address a growing number of people from the South American country crossing from Mexico.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso, Texas Was Given the Great Titled of Most Bilingual City In America

Some of you may agree or be surprised by some interesting news involving El Paso, Texas. I am not sure about you but there is a fun fact about me that will upset or stun you. After living in El Paso, Texas all my life I have not ever known how to speak or understand any Spanish. Hell, when I was in high school I failed Spanish class so bad they had to move me into another elective.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Spirit Halloween#Parade#Festival#Christmas#El Paso Not#Mad#Tx
KTSM

Woman stabbed in Lower Valley apartment complex

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman was stabbed this Friday afternoon in El Paso’s Lower Valley, police said. The call was received at around 12:47 p.m. The stabbing took place at he San Montego Apartments at 9133 Kernel Cr. Police said that the woman is believed to be in her 20s, and she was […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Hakes Brothers show support at Big Brothers Big Sisters fundraiser

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A regional home builder (Hakes Brothers) showed their support this weekend at the 2022 Big Brothers Big Sisters of El Paso fundraiser event which took place at Top Golf on Sunday, August 21st. Hakes Brothers supported the organization through a generous meal sponsorship for attendees. The donation will directly benefit […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Halloween
KVIA

Puppies abandoned outside El Paso’s Animal Rescue League

EL PASO, Texas -- Three puppies were recently dumped outside of Animal Rescue League, a non-profit rescue shelter. They were left on a hot day in a box, covered with a heavy blanket, in their own feces and vomit. It's not an uncommon sight for director Loretta Hyde, who says those puppies are lucky a neighbor called to alert her they were there.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

City of El Paso asks community to be aware of vandalism in parks

EL PASO, Texas -- A press conference discussing joint efforts to ask the community to be on the lookout for vandalism in El Paso parks was held by the City of El Paso Parks and Recreation and other partners. The City said vandalism repairs have cost over $200,000 in the...
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

93.1 KISS FM

El Paso, TX
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy