hiphop-n-more.com
DJ Khaled ‘God Did’ & JID ‘The Forever Story’ First Week Sales Projections
This past Friday saw two major label albums worth noting: DJ Khaled’s God Did and JID’s The Forever Story. Khaled always does big with his albums: from star studded features to the music videos and marketing. This time, he is assisted by Eminem, Dr. Dre, Kanye West, Lil Baby, Drake, 21 Savage, SZA, Future and more. Khaled along with Streetrunner, TM88 and Tay Keith have done bulk of the production.
hiphop-n-more.com
Quavo & Takeoff Release New Song ‘Big Stunna’ Feat. Birdman — Watch
UPDATE: The official video has been reuploaded. Check it out below. With all of the controversy surrounding Offset leaving Migos and focusing on his solo career, Quavo and Takeoff are pushing forward with the release of their Unc & Phew album. We’ve already heard ‘Us Vs. Them‘ with Gucci Mane and ‘Hotel Lobby‘, but now we get a new offering from the upcoming LP.
hiphop-n-more.com
DJ Khaled Shares ‘IT AIN’T SAFE’ Ft. Kodak Black & Nardo Wick and ‘PARTY’ Ft. Quavo & Takeoff Music Videos : Watch
DJ Khaled’s work ethic is hard to match. Before he even released his latest album God Did, he already had a bunch of music videos ready to go. Right after the release, Khaled unveiled the ‘BIG TIME’ video with Future and Lil Baby. And right per schedule, he’s back today with another treatment, this for the Kodak Black & Nardo Wick assisted ‘IT AIN’T SAFE’ which was produced by Tay Keith. Watch it below.
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Nessa Diab Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Colin Kaepernick
Watch: The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More. Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab are officially parents!. On Aug. 28, the MTV star announced the couple—who have been dating since 2015—recently welcomed their first child together. "I thought long and hard about sharing our life...
‘I went from the outskirts of Glasgow to LA and stretch limos’: Altered Images on making Don’t Talk to Me About Love
Everything happened very quickly for us. When we started the band, the boys were all picking up their instruments for the first time. I borrowed a Cinderella dress from the school drama club and wore it at the Futurama festival in Leeds. John Peel saw us and everything went off. Bill Forsyth had already spotted me waitressing and wanted me to be in his new film, so the summer I left school I signed to Epic Records and made Gregory’s Girl.
Daniel Radcliffe Becomes Parody and Polka “Weird Al” Yankovic in Trailer for Roku Biopic
Daniel Radcliffe, wig and all, explains the origin of his popular song parody and polka career in the official trailer for the upcoming biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. “All I wanted was to make up new words to a song that already exists,” Yankovic says at one point to explain his artistic drive. So, by taking on the stage name of Weird Al Yankovic, the entertainer began coming up with parody songs using his accordion and back-up band.More from The Hollywood ReporterToronto Film Festival: Daniel Radcliffe's 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' to Open Midnight MadnessRoku's Decline: Wall Street Sees Rocky Road...
hiphop-n-more.com
Nicki Minaj Performs Medley & Accepts Video Vanguard Award At 2022 MTV VMAs — Watch
Nicki Minaj is essentially the woman of the hour at the VMAs because tonight, she received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award which has previously gone to artists like The Beatles, Kanye West, Beyoncé, The Rolling Stones, The Beatles, David Bowie and more. It’s very prestigious company to be in.
hiphop-n-more.com
Eminem & Snoop Dogg Deliver Metaverse ‘From the D 2 the LBC’ Performance at 2022 MTV VMAs
Eminem and Snoop Dogg joined forces at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards tonight to perform their collaborative single ‘From the D 2 the LBC‘. The performance was organized in partnership with Bored Ape Yacht Club creators Yuga Labs. The performance took the MTV audience into the metaverse, with the rappers performing as their NFT avatars inside of the upcoming Yuga Labs game Otherside. The original music video was also been nominated for the Best Hip Hop VMA.
Netflix’s ‘Conversations With a Killer’ Season 3 ‘The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes’ to Debut in October (EXCLUSIVE)
Netflix has set a third installment of Joe Berlinger’s “Conversations With a Killer” docuseries, this one focused on serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, Variety has learned exclusively. Titled “Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes,” the three-part series will launch Oct. 7 on the streamer. Here is the official description for “Conversations With a Killer” season 3, per Netflix: When Milwaukee police entered the apartment of 31-year-old Jeffrey Dahmer in July of 1991, they uncovered the grisly personal museum of a serial killer: a freezer full of human heads, skulls, bones and other remains in various states of decomposition and...
Johnny Depp's brief MTV VMAs cameo appearance divides viewers
Johnny Depp joked during a VMAs gig as the show's moonperson that he was "available" for anything following his libel trial with Amber Heard.
This Denim Workshop’s ‘Omakase’ Experience Lets You Customize Your Jeans While They’re Being Made
The word “omakase” typically suggests fatty tuna, not selvedge denim, but that might change thanks to Raleigh Denim Workshop. Priced at $5,000, the brand’s Omakase custom service connects patrons directly with company co-founder Victor Lytvinenko, who draws on the business’s substantial archive of rare fabrics to create a one-of-a-kind garment. There’s a reason that Lytvinenko, who worked as a chef at Nobu’s Tribeca location before co-founding Raleigh Denim Workshop with his wife Sarah Yarborough in 2007, landed on the Japanese word translating to “I’ll leave it to you.” Rather than asking participants to dictate the details of their ideal garment via...
