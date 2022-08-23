Everything happened very quickly for us. When we started the band, the boys were all picking up their instruments for the first time. I borrowed a Cinderella dress from the school drama club and wore it at the Futurama festival in Leeds. John Peel saw us and everything went off. Bill Forsyth had already spotted me waitressing and wanted me to be in his new film, so the summer I left school I signed to Epic Records and made Gregory’s Girl.

MUSIC ・ 21 MINUTES AGO