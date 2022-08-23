Read full article on original website
Another Reporter Is Leaving TV Station In Buffalo, New York
Another familiar face on your television will soon be gone. On the heels that Wake Up reporter Gabby Mediak is leaving WIVB this week, another reporter also announced that they will be leaving the station. Kayla Green announced on her Twitter page that this Friday will be her last day...
WKBW-TV
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 26 - August 28
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We're headed into the final weekend of August but there is no shortage of family-friendly events taking place across the region. The Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts will take place Saturday and Sunday on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo. There will be 170 artists, four stages with music, dance and puppetry, food, a KidsFest and more. You can find more information here.
Lewiston singer competing in national competition
LEWISTON, N.Y. — A local singer needs your help winning a national contest. Lewiston's Marina Laurendi is competing in the Opening Act contest. The winner will open this year's Hollywood Bowl and perform with some of music's biggest acts. Last year's winner opened for Coldplay, Black Eyed Peas, Doja Cat, Kid Laroi, and Shawn Mendes.
newsmemory.com
Country music exec Bob Burwell, 71, passes
The Buffalo native was a well-regarded Nashville-based professional for five decades. Bob Burwell, a Buffalo-born but Nashville – and worldwide – renowned music industry executive, passed away at age 71 on August 13, 2022, in Albany, New York. The well-regarded executive’s impressive music industry career included aiding in...
tmpresale.com
An Evening With Priscilla Presley at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino Bears Den in Niagara Falls Nov 11, 2022 – presale password
The An Evening With Priscilla Presley pre-sale password that we’ve received so many requests for is available now! This is your best chance to get tickets for An Evening With Priscilla Presley before they go on sale!!!. Don’t miss this amazing chance to personally see An Evening With Priscilla...
wnypapers.com
'PAW Patrol Live!' brings 'The Great Pirate Adventure' to Buffalo
The pack is back and on a roll to Shea’s Buffalo Theatre Jan. 6-8, 2023. Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group present “PAW Patrol Live!” “The Great Pirate Adventure,” an action-packed, music-filled production. The show visits Shea’s Buffalo Theatre Jan. 6-8, 2023. A press release...
stepoutbuffalo.com
New: Enjoy Frozen Margs & Laid-Back Vibes at Papi’s Waterfront + Beach Bar
These are crazy times. We grab on to opinions and cling to them like they are inflated dingies, bobbing in a freezing cold ocean of uncertainty. But sometimes, dear reader, it’s okay to let go, to admit when you’re wrong. You or I may not know sports blogger...
Veterans Getting A Special Night In Hamburg, New York
There is a special night devoted to the brave men and women of the Western New York community this week and you are invited to join in on the celebration and fun!. The members and staff of the Hamburg Veterans Committee invite you to Thank Our Vets and salute the troops this Thursday at the Hamburg Recreational Center on Lakeview Road. Bring the kids for face painting and a petting zoo! Plus food from some of the area's best restaurants and live music! The evening is capped off by an enormous fireworks display.
wnypapers.com
Brothers of Mercy to host Oktoberfest
Brothers of Mercy is holding its annual Oktoberfest and 5K run on Friday, Sep 9. Organizers said, “Oktoberfest, complete with authentic German food, music and, of course, beer, begins under the tent at 5:30 p.m., while racers are warming up. Starting pistol is fired for a 6:30 race start, winding through Clarence neighborhoods along the Tillman Nature Preserve and ending back at the party! Prizes awarded for all age categories, with an overall male and female winner, as well. Make sure to bring your ‘luck’ for the 50/50 and basket raffle!”
stepoutbuffalo.com
8 New Restaurants, Bars & Attractions You Should Know About in Niagara Falls
When was the last time you planned a visit to Niagara Falls? As of recently, this region has seen some major expansion and we’re here to tell you about it. From entertainment venues to restaurants and bars, Niagara Falls is starting to see the glow up we’ve always hoped for. If Niagara Falls has fallen off your radar, here’s 8 new openings that should put it back on your list of places to visit asap!
Open Letter to Beef on Weck Enthusiasts in Western New York
There’s absolutely zero debate, Buffalo, NY has tremendous food. Not only is the city and region known for chicken wings, we also have tons of awesome local restaurants for Buffalo-style pizza, which is basically midway between New York City’s thin-crust and Chicago’s deep dish. Extra cheese, cup-and-char pepperoni and a sweeter tomato sauce make the Buffalo pizza experience.
Cookie Sold in Buffalo Looks Exactly Like Bison French Bison Dip
There are a ton of foods that signify you're in Buffalo. Obviously, chicken wings, beef on weck and Buffalo-style pizza are the big ones, but brands of food as well. Sahlen's hot dogs, Weber's mustard, Perry's ice cream, Crystal Beach loganberry and Bison French Onion Dip. There's also the various famous sponge candy brands, such as Platter's, Antoinette's, Niagara and Fowler's.
buffalorising.com
The Russell J Salvatore Courtyard
Adding to the zestful nature of Hertel Avenue, the Centro Culturale Italiano di Buffalo recently held a ribbon cutting for the new Russell J. Salvatore Courtyard. The focal point of the new courtyard is a magnificent fountain that was imported from Sicily.
Buffalo, New York Will Be The Center of Everything
The world is changing and Western New York is primed to become massively important. Sea levels are rising. Global temperatures are climbing. Places along ocean coasts are becoming ever more dangerous to live next to. The southern and midwest United States continues to get hammered by hotter and extremely dangerous weather. Drought, wildfires, tornados, hurricanes… it’s not pretty.
The Transit Drive-In Made a Big Change This Month
Summer is starting to wind down and we know better than anywhere (Western New York) that the cold weather can come quickly and once it's here, it takes a hold for a few months. However, there is still plenty of time to enjoy the warm weather in Western New York....
wnypapers.com
Hochul announces groundbreaking for Colored Musicians Club expansion project
Says New York state investments in African American Heritage Corridor will continue to reinvigorate east Buffalo. √ $50 million in targeted investments in east Buffalo. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday announced the Colored Musicians Club has begun an expansion and renovations that will allow for increased tourism and visitation to Buffalo's African American Heritage Corridor.
New Restaurant Coming to Walden Galleria This Fall
Now that summer is winding down, we should see foot traffic pick up a little more at Buffalo area malls, including the Walden Galleria. Fall is on the doorstep and the holiday shopping season will be here before we know it. While many people shop for gifts online these days, there is nothing that can replicate going to a local store in person and purchasing a gift.
Hate Grubhub? Try This Service In Western New York Instead
When technology made it possible to order food with the push of a button on our phones, the world changed. Suddenly, we could get more than just a pizza delivered to our door, giving us the ability to try new restaurants we’ve had our eye on without having to drive for miles to pick it up ourselves.
Local fisherman to compete in Dunkirk's National Walleye Championships
DUNKIRK, N.Y. — Craig Sleeman may appear all alone on the water this week, but he really isn't. “It takes more than just one person going out there hooking the big one to make this work,” he said. For him, that person is his twin brother, Ethan. "Not...
8 Great Places For Pierogies In Buffalo, New York
It doesn’t have to be Dyngus Day to indulge in a batch of delicious pierogies. Who knew that simple ingredients like potatoes, butter, eggs, and sour cream could taste so amazing together? Polish-American Buffalonians knew, that’s who. Pierogies have been a staple of Buffalo-area restaurants and household freezers...
