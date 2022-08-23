ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle Has a Net Worth That ~Suits~ Her Lifestyle: See How Much Money the Actress Makes

Moneymaker. Meghan Markle knows how to chase a bag, and we’re talking an IKEA tote bag type of income. From her acting career to her whopping podcast deal with Spotify, the California native has proven she can make her own money on her own terms. Keep reading to find out her net worth!

What Is Meghan Markle’s Net Worth?

As of 2022, the former duchess of Sussex is worth an estimated $50 million, according to CAknowledge.com and WealthyGorilla .

How Does Meghan Markle Make Her Money?

Before she married husband Prince Harry , Meghan had a respectable acting career. She was famously known for her role as Rachel Zane in the legal drama series Suits , in which she starred for seven seasons. Meghan was living quite comfortably as she was paid a whopping $50,000 per episode, according to Fortune . Once her relationship with Harry got more serious and the two decided to get married, she not only exited the show, but took a step back from acting, too.

"I don’t see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change," she told the BBC in November 2017. "Keep in mind, I’ve been working on my show for seven years. We were very fortunate to have that sort of longevity on a series. For me, once we hit the 100 episode marker, I thought, I have ticked this box and I feel really proud of the work we’ve done there and now it’s time to work as a team with [Harry]."

Does Meghan Markle Have a Podcast?

After gracefully exiting the royal family and relocating to Santa Barbra, California, Meghan and Harry signed an astronomical podcast deal with Spotify in September 2020. The deal is worth an estimated $15 to $18 million, according to a report by Forbes, however, they had a slow start to their business endeavor.

Nearly two years after making the deal, Meghan dropped the first episode of her podcast, “Archetypes,” which is centered around women. “A podcast where we investigate, dissect and subvert the labels that try and hold women back,” the description reads.

The first guest was none other than legendary pro-tennis player Serena Williams , where the ladies discussed the issues women face when they are labeled as “ambitious.” “Loved sitting down to be the first guest on Meghan's new podcast,” the athlete said during an August 2022 Instagram Stories.

