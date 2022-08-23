Chelsea star Emerson Palmieri joins West Ham in £13m-plus transfer after wage breakthrough on five-year contract

WESR HAM have completed the signing of Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri.

The Hammers began chasing the signature of the out-of-favour defender earlier this month.

West Ham United sign Emerson Palmieri from Chelsea

And manager David Moyes has got his man - who has inked a four-year contract at the London Stadium - after bartering finally agreeing a suitable contract with the full-back.

An excerpt of a club statement read: " West Ham United is delighted to announce the signing of Italy international defender Emerson

Palmieri.

"The 28-year-old has joined the Hammers on a four-year contract, with a one-year option, for an undisclosed fee from fellow Premier League club Chelsea.

"A pacy and technically proficient left-back or left wing-back renowned for his stamina and attacking qualities, Emerson has won the UEFA European Championship, UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League during a stellar career."

Palmieri was open to a move to the London Stadium but snubbed West Ham's initial pay packet.

But the 28-year-old put pen to paper on a lucrative contract after the Hammers met his demands.