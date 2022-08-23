ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Chelsea star Emerson Palmieri joins West Ham in £13m-plus transfer after wage breakthrough on five-year contract

By Chisanga Malata
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

WESR HAM have completed the signing of Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri.

The Hammers began chasing the signature of the out-of-favour defender earlier this month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B4nWQ_0hSLuwi700
West Ham United sign Emerson Palmieri from Chelsea

And manager David Moyes has got his man - who has inked a four-year contract at the London Stadium - after bartering finally agreeing a suitable contract with the full-back.

An excerpt of a club statement read: " West Ham United is delighted to announce the signing of Italy international defender Emerson

Palmieri.

"The 28-year-old has joined the Hammers on a four-year contract, with a one-year option, for an undisclosed fee from fellow Premier League club Chelsea.

"A pacy and technically proficient left-back or left wing-back renowned for his stamina and attacking qualities, Emerson has won the UEFA European Championship, UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League during a stellar career."

Palmieri was open to a move to the London Stadium but snubbed West Ham's initial pay packet.

But the 28-year-old put pen to paper on a lucrative contract after the Hammers met his demands.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emerson Palmieri
Person
David Moyes
celebsbar.com

Footballer 'beat ex to death with a hammer after leaving team to wait for her'

Former Napoli youth player Giovanni Padovani allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend to death with a hammer and a baseball bat after leaving his team's training sessions citing 'personal reasons', a court heard.The Italian player is currently on trial on suspicion of attacking and murdering his former partner Alessandra Matteuzzi. Prosecutors have...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uefa Champions League#Uefa Europa League#Wesr#Hammers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
701K+
Followers
41K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy