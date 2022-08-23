ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

B105

Harold’s Fiasco Broke Another Record For Golfers In 2022

It was another successful Harold's Fiasco at Pine Hill Golf Course in Carlton Minnesota this last weekend. The annual golf scramble has been raising money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for years. The whole community comes together to play golf for a good cause. This year there were 256...
CARLTON, MN
perfectduluthday.com

Duluth’s Ten Most Endangered Places in 2022

The Duluth Preservation Alliance has announced its 2022 list of the ten most endangered places. The intention is to raise awareness about historic properties that are likely to be lost. The organization previously released endangered properties lists in 2021 and 2017. An interactive story map for the 2022 list is available at arcgis.com.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

WDIO News Announces New Local Lifestyle Show

How exciting! An awesome new lifestyle show is headed to a television screen near you and soon. The show will air on WDIO. I think we can all agree that the news has been really hard to watch over the past few years due to everything going on in the world. From the pandemic to global issues, it seems that the only news out there is bad news.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Win A Girls Getaway To Ashland, Wisconsin

You and your girlfriends deserve some fun! Win a getaway to beautiful Ashland, Wisconsin, courtesy of Visit Ashland, Northern State Bank, and MIX 108!. Find yourself by the water along the shore of Lake Superior in Ashland with a 2-night stay for 4 people at Cobblestone Hotel & Suites in Ashland along with a lunch at The Sandbar and dinner at Deep Water Grille during your visit - PLUS $500 in Chamber Bucks to treat yourselves around town!
ASHLAND, WI
perfectduluthday.com

Duluth Superior Pride Drag Show 2022

Big hair and fantastic frocks dominate the stage at the Flame Nightclub in Superior as this edition of the monthly drag show is held as part of the weekend’s Pride festivities. The 35th annual Duluth Superior Pride celebration runs Sept. 1-4.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Severe threat increased for Sunday night, damaging winds & hail possible

TONIGHT: Similar to last night, the Northland has more chances of scattered showers and storms as a strong warm front moves closer to the area. There is still a marginal risk for severe weather for Saturday night, but it has trimmed down to only include Duluth and areas south of the city including Carlton County and northwest Wisconsin. Main threats still being gusty winds and small hail. No tornado threat is expected. Temperatures will stay on the warmer side due to the warm front and cloud cover with lows only falling down to the upper 60s. Winds will continue to be breezy from the southwest between 10-20 mph. More chances of storms are likely for Sunday especially by nightfall as the cold front moves through.
DULUTH, MN
msn.com

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Duluth, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Duluth, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you're looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Duluth on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
DULUTH, MN
B105

Essentia Health Duluth Seeks Volunteers Across Multiple Facilities

If you're looking to help out in the Northland, Essentia Health is in need of volunteers for several facilities in multiple areas. According to their press release, they have immediate openings at their locations in the Twin Ports, northwest Wisconsin, the Northland, the Iron Range, Brainerd and Fargo. These volunteer...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Dragon boat Crash at Festival Shocks The Crowd: No One Injured

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– A wave of shock hit the Dragon Boat Festival Saturday after two of the boats crashed into each other. One of the races was coming to an end when a boat was seen veering off out of its lane and crashing into another boat, ultimately tipping it on its side and sending the people into the water.
SUPERIOR, WI
B105

Superior Pride Labor Day Celebration At Barkers Island Details

The 2022 edition of the Duluth-Superior Pride Festival happens in the Twin Ports Labor Day Weekend. To celebrate, organizers have established events on both sides of the bridge - with something for everyone. And while events occur on each of the days of the weekend in both Duluth and Superior,...
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Cloquet police search for missing teen

Cloquet Police searching for missing teen Tyler Stevens. Submitted photo. Cloquet police are currently searching for runaway 15-year-old Tyler Stevens. Stevens is 5’5″, thin build, red hair, and was wearing a red sweatshirt and black pants when he left on a bicycle. Tyler Stevens ran away from where...
CLOQUET, MN
B105

Richard I Bong Veterans Historical Center In Superior Celebrates 20 Years

The museum named after one of Superior's hometown heroes is getting ready to celebrate a milestone in its history. The Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center will recognize it's 20th anniversary with an event in September. Billed under the name "Soaring Into Our Twenties", the Bong Historical Center's birthday celebration...
SUPERIOR, WI
B105

Duluth Police Welcome UMD Students With 699 Chapters of Ordinances + Statutes

The University of Minnesota Duluth is ready to begin their 2022-2023 school year. The majority of UMD students will be moving into their residences between August 25-28. It's an exciting and busy time for everyone and the Duluth Police Department wanted to make sure they reached out to send their well-wishes to UMD students during 'Welcome Week' and freshman move-day.
DULUTH, MN
B105

Cloquet Police Department Teams Up With Carlton County To Issue Spay/Neuter Vouchers

The Cloquet Police Department has teamed up with Carlton County and area vet clinics to offer spay/neuter vouchers to owners of pets. If you live in the Carlton County area and have a dog or cat, then you are in luck. The Cloquet Police shared the news on their Facebook page. However, there are some requirements to be eligible for this voucher and some parameters as well:
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
B105

Lake Superior Zoo Welcomes Endangered Baby Cotton-Top Tamarin Monkey

Great news from Lake Superior Zoo with another baby primate born at the zoo. The baby is part of the critically endangered cotton-top tamarins which are one of the world's most endangered primates. These tiny little monkeys are absolutely fascinating as they seem to be looking right through you when you visit their exhibit.
DULUTH, MN
B105

See Inside An Abandoned Santa Fe Mail Railway Car In Duluth

Check out history right here in Duluth, Minnesota as you can see inside an abandoned Santa Fe mail railway car. Back in the day, a railway post office (RPO), was a railroad car that would operate in a passenger service as a way to sort mail while en route, and to speed up delivery.
DULUTH, MN
B105

Here’s A Duluth Twin Ports Interchange Project Update [VIDEO]

Even though there's a good month or more left on the calendar, the summer road construction season remains in full swing. Work crews with the Minnesota Department of Transportation continue to make significant progress on the open projects throughout the state. And, that progress is also visible here in the Northland.
DULUTH, MN
B105

B105

Duluth, MN
B105, plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

