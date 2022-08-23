Read full article on original website
starvedrock.media
California lawmakers reintroduce amended zero bail bill in waning days of session
(The Center Square) – With California’s legislative session set to end Aug. 31, lawmakers this week resurrected a last-minute proposal to reform the state's bail system. The proposal, contained in Senate Bill 262, would prohibit the “costs relating to the conditions of release on bail from being imposed on persons released on bail or their own recognizance,” according to the bill text.
starvedrock.media
Unemployment Picture Improves Across Illinois
The unemployment rate decreased across Illinois in July. That's according to preliminary data released this week by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Illinois Department of Employment Security. Unemployment rates take into account people who are actively looking for work while they're unemployed. The regions with the most...
starvedrock.media
Counties with the oldest homes in Illinois
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Illinois using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
starvedrock.media
Illinois is second in nation for small business owners unable to pay August rent
(The Center Square) – A new survey shows a record high rent delinquency rate in August among small business owners, especially in Illinois. Alignable, a small business referral network, asked 7,331 small businesses around the country and 40% indicated that they couldn’t pay their rent in August on time or in full, the highest rate in 18 months.
starvedrock.media
Illinois quick hits: Springfield has most gun dealers; bear spray foils abduction; 'Beersbee' state's favored drinking game
A new study shows that Springfield has the most gun stores in Illinois. According to the Firearm Industry Trade Association, as of the beginning of the year, there were 29 federally licensed firearm dealers in Springfield, or about 25.2 for every 100,000 people. There are 1,324 licensed gun dealers in the entire state.
starvedrock.media
How volunteers are helping Missouri test lakes for toxic algae
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. — Living on Lake Wawasee in northern Indiana, Cindy Peterson remembers it was once a sparkling clean lake. Now she’s worried her grandchildren won’t be able to enjoy it as they get older. “We’re seeing more and more of the weeds,” she said. “The...
starvedrock.media
Man hit by vehicle in Sunday after being in fight
La Salle Fire/EMS were called to 126 Marquette after 1am Sunday morning. Dispatch said a male subject had been in a fight and then was hit by a vehicle. The extent of injuries, at the time, was unknown. You'll hear more as it is made available.
