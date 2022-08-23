ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Biscayne, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
islandernews.com

High proceed residential sales illustrate value of renovations

Two homes sold during the week of August 15-19 show the value of doing a full renovation on the ultimate selling price. In Key Biscayne, where five residential deals closed during the time period, a single-family waterfront property on Mariner Drive was the top seller. The 3,098-square-foot home sold for $8.45 million, just $50,000 below the asking price. Built in 1969 and renovated, the four-bedroom features a dock, maid quarters and a swimming pool.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Key Biscayne, FL
Government
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Elections
City
Key Biscayne, FL
Local
Florida Government
islandernews.com

Miami’s real estate market may have slowed, but don’t call it a recession, say experts

Blame it on the wake-up-early, back to school days. Or blame it on the Dolphins' preseason loss to the Raiders last weekend. Through the first four days of this week, not one real estate transaction took place on Key Biscayne, as reported by Realtor.com, Trulia or Zillow. Last week, there were three sales in the first four days, including an $8.4 million deal, and six for the week.
MIAMI, FL
islandernews.com

Saturday dining in style on Key Biscayne

Enjoy a relaxing - and delicious - weekend meal at any one of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants on this Saturday, August 20, 2022. Newest #tasteofkeybiscayne dining experience, serving authentic Chinese and Cantonese food. Miss Mui is a family owned and operated restaurant, serving Cantonese cuisine staples like special fried rice,...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
islandernews.com

Marking a milestone for Lighter Side column

On the Lighter Side sprang to life one year ago at a table in the Golden Hog, with Tom Dannemiller telling the story of an old golf ball he found at Crandon Golf. The ball was embossed with the logo of a local hotel that had closed 30 years ago. Tom wondered how the ball had gotten there. Who had hit the errant shot?
KEY BISCAYNE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy