Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
islandernews.com
Homeowner granted property variance, with two conditions after hour-long discussion
An unusual variance to existing setback regulations in Key Biscayne neighborhoods stirred quite a bit of discussion that lasted over an hour at Wednesday night's Village Council meeting. But, after a lot of head-scratching and imaginary visualization of what the final product could look like, and without upsetting the city's...
islandernews.com
Crandon Park Beach named one of Florida’s five "most beautiful" beaches
Soft, sugary sand, swaying palm trees and scenery worthy of a Rockwell painting, Crandon Park Beach has certainly been a must-see destination for Key Biscayne residents and visitors alike. Among Florida's 360 miles of coastline, where at least 189 official beaches are located, five stand out as "The Most Beautiful...
islandernews.com
Authentic Chinese arrives on Key Biscayne care of two siblings and a friend
The increase of Cantonese and Chinese restaurants in the US has been notable, and these dining establishments have become some of the most popular around. Interestingly enough, however, this is something the dynamic Key Biscayne restaurant arena has lacked – until now, with the opening of Miss Mui Chinese Bistro.
islandernews.com
High proceed residential sales illustrate value of renovations
Two homes sold during the week of August 15-19 show the value of doing a full renovation on the ultimate selling price. In Key Biscayne, where five residential deals closed during the time period, a single-family waterfront property on Mariner Drive was the top seller. The 3,098-square-foot home sold for $8.45 million, just $50,000 below the asking price. Built in 1969 and renovated, the four-bedroom features a dock, maid quarters and a swimming pool.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
islandernews.com
Miami’s real estate market may have slowed, but don’t call it a recession, say experts
Blame it on the wake-up-early, back to school days. Or blame it on the Dolphins' preseason loss to the Raiders last weekend. Through the first four days of this week, not one real estate transaction took place on Key Biscayne, as reported by Realtor.com, Trulia or Zillow. Last week, there were three sales in the first four days, including an $8.4 million deal, and six for the week.
islandernews.com
Saturday dining in style on Key Biscayne
Enjoy a relaxing - and delicious - weekend meal at any one of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants on this Saturday, August 20, 2022. Newest #tasteofkeybiscayne dining experience, serving authentic Chinese and Cantonese food. Miss Mui is a family owned and operated restaurant, serving Cantonese cuisine staples like special fried rice,...
islandernews.com
Marking a milestone for Lighter Side column
On the Lighter Side sprang to life one year ago at a table in the Golden Hog, with Tom Dannemiller telling the story of an old golf ball he found at Crandon Golf. The ball was embossed with the logo of a local hotel that had closed 30 years ago. Tom wondered how the ball had gotten there. Who had hit the errant shot?
islandernews.com
Miami Seaquarium is now certified to provide guests with ‘sensory inclusive’ experiences
Miami Seaquarium, with the help of partner KultureCity, is now certified as providing “sensory inclusive” experiences at its facility for all guests. This new initiative “will promote an accommodating and positive experience for all guests and fans with a sensory issue,” the Seaquarium said in a statement.
Comments / 0