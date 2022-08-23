The parents of missing 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes have hit out at California law enforcement officials over a lack of progress in the search for their daughter.Ms Fuentes was last seen on 7 August at an AM/PM gas station, according to the Selma Police Department. She was driving a 2011 Hyundai Accent.Over two weeks since she went missing, Selma police have been working with the Fresno Sheriff’s Office and using some of their resources, such as helicopters, to assist with the search.In addition, federal law enforcement officers are also involved in the search.“What I don’t understand is, if you’ve got...

