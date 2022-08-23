ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
The Independent

California woman and ex-boyfriend found dead after vanishing around same time as Kiely Rodni

A California woman and her ex-boyfriend who vanished around the same time and from the same area as missing teenager Kiely Rodni have been found dead.The bodies of Janette “JJ” Pantoja, 29, and Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, were found outside of a vehicle that had crashed down an embankment in Nevada County on Wednesday afternoon.Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said that a man called 911 shortly after 5pm on Wednesday to report finding a vehicle that appeared to have crashed in the area of Highway 20 and Poker Flats Road. Officers responded to the scene where the caller directed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Power Company#Wrongful Death#The Mckinney Fire#Pacific Corp#The Carr Fire
Daily Mail

Former couple who vanished on the same day and in same Lake Tahoe area as missing teen Kiely Rodni, 16, are found dead outside of their car that crashed down an embankment

A California man and woman who went missing on the same day and in the same area by Lake Tahoe as Kiely Rodni were found dead in an embankment on Wednesday. Janette 'JJ' Pantoja, 29, and ex-boyfriend Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, were discovered near their car which was lodged down a Nevada County embankment, according to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Jolissa Fuentes: Missing 22-year-old’s family hit out at police for lack of progress in search

The parents of missing 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes have hit out at California law enforcement officials over a lack of progress in the search for their daughter.Ms Fuentes was last seen on 7 August at an AM/PM gas station, according to the Selma Police Department. She was driving a 2011 Hyundai Accent.Over two weeks since she went missing, Selma police have been working with the Fresno Sheriff’s Office and using some of their resources, such as helicopters, to assist with the search.In addition, federal law enforcement officers are also involved in the search.“What I don’t understand is, if you’ve got...
SELMA, CA
The Independent

Family with infant are rescued after three days stranded in canyon at Tahoe National Forest

A family hiking with an infant was rescued after spending three days stranded in a steep canyon in a remote California forest, officials said.The parents, along with their 10-year-old, a nine-month-old infant and a dog were hiking in Tahoe National Forest in Northern California when they became stuck.Sierra County Sheriff’s Office said the area, 225 miles northeast of San Francisco, is some of the steepest in the county, which backs onto the Sierra Nevada mountain range.Authorities said the mother came down with heat exhaustion and could not hike out of the remote area to safety.So, the father left the children...
ACCIDENTS

