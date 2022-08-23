Read full article on original website
Lawsuit alleges utility company is responsible for deadly McKinney fire in Northern California
PacifiCorp, which is owned by Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway Energy holding company, operates an electrical grid across Oregon, Washington and Northern California.
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
11-Year-Old Black Boy 'Brutally Attacked' By Police At State Fair, BLM Says
'Elijah [Hunter] was tackled by police and his friends were not. Elijah is Black and his friends are white,' a spokesperson for Black Lives Matter Sacramento said.
California woman and ex-boyfriend found dead after vanishing around same time as Kiely Rodni
A California woman and her ex-boyfriend who vanished around the same time and from the same area as missing teenager Kiely Rodni have been found dead.The bodies of Janette “JJ” Pantoja, 29, and Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, were found outside of a vehicle that had crashed down an embankment in Nevada County on Wednesday afternoon.Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said that a man called 911 shortly after 5pm on Wednesday to report finding a vehicle that appeared to have crashed in the area of Highway 20 and Poker Flats Road. Officers responded to the scene where the caller directed...
Huge update in Kiely Rodni case after missing Truckee teen, 16, vanished at wild party near Prosser Family Campground
THE BODY pulled from a lake has been identified as the 16-year-old who went missing weeks ago from an end-of-school campsite bash. Kiely Rodni's body was found in her overturned SUV recovered from the Prosser Reservoir in Truckee, California, on Sunday by a team of private divers, Adventures With Purpose.
Family from Mexico on vacation in California involved in a crash that killed 4, injured 6
A family visiting from Mexico was involved in a head-on collision on a California highway that left four people dead and six others injured, police said. Two vehicles, which appeared to be a large SUV and a mid-sized sedan, crashed on Highway 12 in Rio Vista shortly after 8 p.m., Solano County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Rex Hawkins told NBC News.
Former couple who vanished on the same day and in same Lake Tahoe area as missing teen Kiely Rodni, 16, are found dead outside of their car that crashed down an embankment
A California man and woman who went missing on the same day and in the same area by Lake Tahoe as Kiely Rodni were found dead in an embankment on Wednesday. Janette 'JJ' Pantoja, 29, and ex-boyfriend Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, were discovered near their car which was lodged down a Nevada County embankment, according to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office.
Arrest made in brutal 1982 killing of a California teenager, officials say
A 75-year-old man was arrested last week and charged in the 1982 rape and murder of a teenage girl in California after DNA connected him to the scene, officials announced Tuesday.
Calif. man's body 'mummified' in a home for years while son collected his checks, officials say
Authorities went to notify a man about his son's death. They found the father at home, but he had been long dead, too.
Jolissa Fuentes: Missing 22-year-old’s family hit out at police for lack of progress in search
The parents of missing 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes have hit out at California law enforcement officials over a lack of progress in the search for their daughter.Ms Fuentes was last seen on 7 August at an AM/PM gas station, according to the Selma Police Department. She was driving a 2011 Hyundai Accent.Over two weeks since she went missing, Selma police have been working with the Fresno Sheriff’s Office and using some of their resources, such as helicopters, to assist with the search.In addition, federal law enforcement officers are also involved in the search.“What I don’t understand is, if you’ve got...
Kiely Rodni updates: Body found inside submegred car by divers in Prosser lake as search for missing teen, 16, continues
A PRIVATE investigator had to break the heartbreaking news to two members of Kiely Rodni's family that a search and rescue team of divers reportedly found a car and a body at the Prosser Reservoir, according to his tweet. Volunteer diving team Adventures with Purpose shared the update in their...
Family with infant are rescued after three days stranded in canyon at Tahoe National Forest
A family hiking with an infant was rescued after spending three days stranded in a steep canyon in a remote California forest, officials said.The parents, along with their 10-year-old, a nine-month-old infant and a dog were hiking in Tahoe National Forest in Northern California when they became stuck.Sierra County Sheriff’s Office said the area, 225 miles northeast of San Francisco, is some of the steepest in the county, which backs onto the Sierra Nevada mountain range.Authorities said the mother came down with heat exhaustion and could not hike out of the remote area to safety.So, the father left the children...
Nurse arrested in deadly L.A. crash charged with six counts of murder
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A registered nurse arrested in a fiery crash in southern California that killed six people, including a family heading to a prenatal checkup, has been charged with murder, according to Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon. Nicole Linton, 27, was charged with six counts of murder...
Small plane catches fire after crash-landing on California freeway
A small plane crash-landed on a busy Southern California freeway Tuesday afternoon and burst into flames. No injuries were reported. The plane carrying two people landed on the 91 freeway in the city of Corona at about 12:30 p.m. PT, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Video obtained by CBS...
‘Nowhere is safe’: California highway shootings double in two years, data reveals
State highways saw more than 400 incidents last year. Police are still trying to understand why
Fast-moving wildfire in northern California forces residents to evacuate
July 31 (Reuters) - The fast-moving McKinney Fire in northern California near the Oregon border has forced 2,000 residents to evacuate and has destroyed homes and critical infrastructure since it broke out on Friday.
Nancy Pelosi's husband pleads guilty to DUI charge, sentenced to 5 days in jail
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband pleaded guilty to a DUI charge in California on Tuesday and was sentenced to five days in jail — although he's unlikely to serve any further time behind bars, authorities said. Paul Pelosi, 82, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol causing...
A former Arizona police officer is indicted in the shooting death of a man in a wheelchair
An Arizona grand jury indicted a former police officer on a manslaughter charge in the shooting death last year of a man who was in a motorized wheelchair, officials said Thursday.
