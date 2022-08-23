ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Motorcyclist killed in Cornhusker Highway accident identified

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department has identified the 29-year-old man who died due to a motorcycle accident on Cornhusker Highway Friday. LPD said 29-year-old Erik Calhoun of Lincoln was transported to a local hospital where he died from the injuries he sustained from the crash. Friday night around...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

LPD find autistic child who had been reported missing

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department announced Saturday evening they found Joshua Beltz who was reported missing earlier in the day. LPD reported around 7:20 p.m. that Beltz had been found and returned to safely back to his family. Authorities in Lincoln were searching for a missing nine-year-old autistic...
LINCOLN, NE
etxview.com

'A little bit of a blur' — Year after rash of deadly overdoses, Lincoln officials reflect on progress

A year ago, after 50 Lincoln residents suffered drug overdoses in a 30-day span that saw four people and an unborn child die, local officials knew they needed to intervene. After 133 residents overdosed in 2020 — itself a 76% increase over the five-year average leading up to the pandemic year — 141 victims suffered from drug overdoses in the city in the first 233 days of 2021.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Wisner man gets multiple driving related violations

PILGER, Neb. -- A Wisner man was arrested for multiple driving violations after being pulled over for a defective vehicle violation. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they stopped 39-year-old Joshua Johnson on Highway 275 near Pilger for a defective vehicle violation. Authorities said that during the stop, Johnson had...
WISNER, NE
klkntv.com

A Lincoln man is awake after nearly being crushed by a bus

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- A Lincoln man is awake and in recovery after what his friends call a freak accident. Tyler Loomis is the owner of Tailored Dreams Limousine Party Buses in Lincoln. He was attempting to do some maintenance work on one of the buses when things went horribly wrong.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Friday night crash kills motorcyclist in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police say a motorcyclist was killed Friday night after running through a red light and crashing into a truck at 27th and Cornhusker. The name of the motorcyclist was not available Saturday morning. According to investigators, the 29-year-old motorcyclist was eastbound on Cornhusker Highway around...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Lincoln man killed in motorcycle crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash in Lincoln left one person dead Friday night. According to the Lincoln Police Department, at 10:15 p.m. Friday a motorcyclist was headed east on Cornhusker Highway approaching 27th Street. Witnesses allegedly told police the motorcyclist was speeding and ran a red light. The driver...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

House fire in southwest Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Several rural fire departments responded to a large house fire near Denton Saturday morning. The fire on 8109 W Denton Road was reported around 11:50 a.m. Details are still limited, but witnesses reported seeing heavy smoke. A rural home is located in the area of the...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Nebraska inmate convicted for murdering wife dies in custody

TECUMSEH, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate at a state correction facility has died. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 41-year-old Kevin Miller died Thursday at Johnson County Hospital. Miller was serving a life sentence at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution on charges in Lancaster County for first-degree murder...
TECUMSEH, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Concession Stand destroyed by fire at Two Rivers State Recreation Area

WATERLOO, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at the Two Rivers State Recreation Area ended with the total loss of a concession stand. The fire broke out early Sunday morning around 5 a.m. and engulfed the building. Waterloo officials say the concession stand is a total loss. Officials are investigating the...
WATERLOO, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Stanton man drives 40 mph over limit, gets arrested for DWI

STANTON, Neb. -- The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a 37-year-old man for a DWI after pulling him over for going 40 mph over the limit. SCSO said they stopped 37-year-old Nathan Wietfeld of Stanton, for driving 105 mph in a 65 mph zone about 12 miles south of Stanton on Highway 57.
STANTON, NE
kscj.com

FOUR POLICE CALLS TO SAME ADDRESSS IN ONE DAY RESULTS IN TRIP TO JAIL

IF POLICE HAVE TO COME TO YOUR APARTMENT FOUR TIMES IN ONE DAY FOR A DISTURBANCE CALL, SOMEBODY IS LIKELY GOING TO GO TO JAIL. THAT’S WHAT HAPPENED IN NORFOLK, NEBRASKA WEDNESDAY AT AN APARTMENT IN THE 400 BLOCK OF OMAHA AVENUE FOR DISTURBANCES BETWEEN 36-YEAR-OLD TIMOTHY J. LEWIS AND HIS FEMALE ROOMMATE.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man arrested in two counties for multiple alleged stalking incidents

FULLERTON, Neb. -- A Platte County man was arrested on two separate warrants in less than a week, with both cases related to alleged stalking incidents. According to the Nance County Sheriff's Office, deputies applied for the first arrest warrant on August 18th for Leslie E. Saner Jr., of Humphrey. That warrant included charges for stalking and five counts of second-degree criminal trespassing.
PLATTE COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

WATCH: Woman trashes Lincoln McDonald’s

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police are asking for help solving two cases, including an assault at a McDonald’s. Police are looking for two women who they say assaulted an employee and a customer at the McDonald’s at 11th Street and Saunders Avenue. On May 8, the...
LINCOLN, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Norfolk man arrested after several disturbance calls

Norfolk Police arrested a man Wednesday after continued encounters for disturbance. Captain Mike Bauer says Police were called to an apartment in the 400 block of Omaha Avenue after a disturbance between 36-year-old Timothy Lewis of Norfolk and his female roommate. Police cited Lewis for criminal mischief after they found he cut the refrigerator power cord during their first encounter.
NORFOLK, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln family gifted accessible van after dad’s ALS diagnosis

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mobility is something many of us can take for granted and for one Lincoln family losing it has been a big adjustment. Friday morning, a few groups around town came together to give them that gift back in the form of an accessible van. About six...
LINCOLN, NE

