Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Motorcyclist killed in Cornhusker Highway accident identified
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department has identified the 29-year-old man who died due to a motorcycle accident on Cornhusker Highway Friday. LPD said 29-year-old Erik Calhoun of Lincoln was transported to a local hospital where he died from the injuries he sustained from the crash. Friday night around...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD find autistic child who had been reported missing
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department announced Saturday evening they found Joshua Beltz who was reported missing earlier in the day. LPD reported around 7:20 p.m. that Beltz had been found and returned to safely back to his family. Authorities in Lincoln were searching for a missing nine-year-old autistic...
etxview.com
'A little bit of a blur' — Year after rash of deadly overdoses, Lincoln officials reflect on progress
A year ago, after 50 Lincoln residents suffered drug overdoses in a 30-day span that saw four people and an unborn child die, local officials knew they needed to intervene. After 133 residents overdosed in 2020 — itself a 76% increase over the five-year average leading up to the pandemic year — 141 victims suffered from drug overdoses in the city in the first 233 days of 2021.
News Channel Nebraska
Wisner man gets multiple driving related violations
PILGER, Neb. -- A Wisner man was arrested for multiple driving violations after being pulled over for a defective vehicle violation. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they stopped 39-year-old Joshua Johnson on Highway 275 near Pilger for a defective vehicle violation. Authorities said that during the stop, Johnson had...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
klkntv.com
A Lincoln man is awake after nearly being crushed by a bus
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- A Lincoln man is awake and in recovery after what his friends call a freak accident. Tyler Loomis is the owner of Tailored Dreams Limousine Party Buses in Lincoln. He was attempting to do some maintenance work on one of the buses when things went horribly wrong.
WOWT
Lincoln man arrested after allegedly taking motorcycle from fatal crash scene
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - New details in a fatal crash in Lincoln. Two people are facing legal trouble after the deadly crash in Lincoln this weekend. Friday night witnesses reported seeing a motorcyclist speed through a red light at north 27th and Cornhusker before crashing into a Ford truck. The...
KETV.com
Friday night crash kills motorcyclist in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police say a motorcyclist was killed Friday night after running through a red light and crashing into a truck at 27th and Cornhusker. The name of the motorcyclist was not available Saturday morning. According to investigators, the 29-year-old motorcyclist was eastbound on Cornhusker Highway around...
WOWT
Lincoln man killed in motorcycle crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash in Lincoln left one person dead Friday night. According to the Lincoln Police Department, at 10:15 p.m. Friday a motorcyclist was headed east on Cornhusker Highway approaching 27th Street. Witnesses allegedly told police the motorcyclist was speeding and ran a red light. The driver...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1011now.com
House fire in southwest Lancaster County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Several rural fire departments responded to a large house fire near Denton Saturday morning. The fire on 8109 W Denton Road was reported around 11:50 a.m. Details are still limited, but witnesses reported seeing heavy smoke. A rural home is located in the area of the...
WOWT
Nebraska inmate convicted for murdering wife dies in custody
TECUMSEH, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate at a state correction facility has died. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 41-year-old Kevin Miller died Thursday at Johnson County Hospital. Miller was serving a life sentence at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution on charges in Lancaster County for first-degree murder...
News Channel Nebraska
Concession Stand destroyed by fire at Two Rivers State Recreation Area
WATERLOO, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at the Two Rivers State Recreation Area ended with the total loss of a concession stand. The fire broke out early Sunday morning around 5 a.m. and engulfed the building. Waterloo officials say the concession stand is a total loss. Officials are investigating the...
News Channel Nebraska
Stanton man drives 40 mph over limit, gets arrested for DWI
STANTON, Neb. -- The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a 37-year-old man for a DWI after pulling him over for going 40 mph over the limit. SCSO said they stopped 37-year-old Nathan Wietfeld of Stanton, for driving 105 mph in a 65 mph zone about 12 miles south of Stanton on Highway 57.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kscj.com
FOUR POLICE CALLS TO SAME ADDRESSS IN ONE DAY RESULTS IN TRIP TO JAIL
IF POLICE HAVE TO COME TO YOUR APARTMENT FOUR TIMES IN ONE DAY FOR A DISTURBANCE CALL, SOMEBODY IS LIKELY GOING TO GO TO JAIL. THAT’S WHAT HAPPENED IN NORFOLK, NEBRASKA WEDNESDAY AT AN APARTMENT IN THE 400 BLOCK OF OMAHA AVENUE FOR DISTURBANCES BETWEEN 36-YEAR-OLD TIMOTHY J. LEWIS AND HIS FEMALE ROOMMATE.
klkntv.com
UNL tells minors to not worry about a criminal offense during an alcohol overdose
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As students prepare to cheer on the Huskers for the first time this football season, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is sending a potentially lifesaving reminder. A post shared by UNL’s Twitter account says, “If your friend is showing signs of an alcohol overdose, call 911....
News Channel Nebraska
Man arrested in two counties for multiple alleged stalking incidents
FULLERTON, Neb. -- A Platte County man was arrested on two separate warrants in less than a week, with both cases related to alleged stalking incidents. According to the Nance County Sheriff's Office, deputies applied for the first arrest warrant on August 18th for Leslie E. Saner Jr., of Humphrey. That warrant included charges for stalking and five counts of second-degree criminal trespassing.
WOWT
Federal court sentences Lincoln man tp 20 years for distributing cocaine, fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Below is a roundup of sentences handed down last week in federal court in Omaha, according to updates Monday from acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell. The acting U.S. Attorney’s office in Omaha reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system. Jesse...
klkntv.com
WATCH: Woman trashes Lincoln McDonald’s
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police are asking for help solving two cases, including an assault at a McDonald’s. Police are looking for two women who they say assaulted an employee and a customer at the McDonald’s at 11th Street and Saunders Avenue. On May 8, the...
Former employee allegedly caught on video robbing Norfolk business
A man was arrested after breaking into a Norfolk business on Tuesday.
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk man arrested after several disturbance calls
Norfolk Police arrested a man Wednesday after continued encounters for disturbance. Captain Mike Bauer says Police were called to an apartment in the 400 block of Omaha Avenue after a disturbance between 36-year-old Timothy Lewis of Norfolk and his female roommate. Police cited Lewis for criminal mischief after they found he cut the refrigerator power cord during their first encounter.
1011now.com
Lincoln family gifted accessible van after dad’s ALS diagnosis
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mobility is something many of us can take for granted and for one Lincoln family losing it has been a big adjustment. Friday morning, a few groups around town came together to give them that gift back in the form of an accessible van. About six...
Comments / 0